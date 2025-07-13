This cult-fave Tom Hardy movie features his most unhinged performance — stream it free on Tubi

As a Tom Hardy fan, I went into "Bronson" expecting a gritty drama with some psychological aspects — maybe a bit like "Chopper" or "A Clockwork Orange" with less flair. What I didn’t expect was a brutal, theatrical fever dream with Hardy at the center, completely unhinged and utterly magnetic.

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, "Bronson" isn’t just based on the life of Britain’s most violent prisoner. It feels more like it's being told by him, from inside his fractured mind. Hardy acts like a man possessed, with panache. It's bizarre. It’s brutal. And it’s impossible to look away.

Forget all of Hardy's prior and future roles. This is the film that cemented me as a fan of his crazier performances for life. If you're expecting a straightforward character study, this isn't it. But if you're open to something stranger, darker, and way more chaotic, "Bronson" hits like a punch to the gut. And you can stream it now completely for free on Tubi.

What's 'Bronson' about?

Michael Peterson (Hardy) is a troubled man with big dreams of fame. Somewhere along the way, he transforms into Charles Bronson, a self-styled strongman and Britain’s most notorious prisoner.

After a short-lived stint as a free man, Bronson finds his true calling behind bars, where he builds a reputation through brawls, hostage situations, and performance art. He doesn’t want freedom. He wants to be remembered. And he’s willing to fight anyone, anywhere, to make sure that happens.

Bronson continues dragging the audience through his most violent memories as if they were part of the act as the movie unfolds, at one point inviting prison guards to fight him while he's covered in butter. His parents fade into the background, unable to comprehend what he’s become.

Curiously, the troubled but genial prisoner isn't trying to escape his cell. He’s trying to make it his kingdom. The film doesn’t excuse his behavior, but it doesn’t moralize either. It just traps you in the room with him and dares you to look away.

You begin to wonder if Bronson is embellishing his version of events. And by the time it ends, you’re not sure if you’ve watched a biography or just sat through the world’s most violent performance art.

Why you should stream 'Bronson'

As Bronson, Hardy never stops talking and never lets up in committing to the character. After a while, you forget that you're watching an actor, and that's part of what made me absolutely love and lose myself in this film.

His performance is a full-body explosion. It’s not just one of his best roles, but the one that defines him, at least for me. You watch it, and suddenly every other performance he’s given makes more sense.

(Image credit: Vertigo Distribution)

Hardy’s Bronson doesn’t want redemption. He wants to be seen. And with a performance this wild, you’ll never forget him. I certainly haven't, and it's been years since I watched this movie. Since then, I've been a Hardy (and Nicolas Winding Refn) fan, and I can't wait to see what either do next.

"Bronson" is streaming free on Tubi. If you missed it back when it first made waves — or just want to see where Hardy’s legend really started — this is your chance.

Watch "Bronson" free on Tubi