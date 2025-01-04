Prime Video’s top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

A new year means plenty of new shows to watch across the best streaming services, but finding one that's actually worth the hype can be a real challenge.

If you’re searching for your next binge watch, the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list is as good a place to start as any. We've narrowed down the best of the best to highlight the three shows in Prime Video's top 10 that are actually worth watching.

Leading the pack is a high-octane new crime drama that's a must-watch if you love an unsettling plot, followed by a supernatural eco-thriller that just got a new season and a beloved gaming anthology that covers some of the biggest names in entertainment. So, if you’re wondering what to add to your watchlist next, here are the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.

This article is based on Prime Video’s top 10 shows in the U.S. as of Saturday, January 4.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Cross’

Based on one of James Patterson's bestselling novels, this gripping crime thriller follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a highly skilled D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist, as he tracks a ruthless serial killer whose grisly crimes have upturned the city.

With his steadfast partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), at his side, Cross is determined to bring the killer to justice before more lives are lost. But the investigation takes a personal turn when a figure from Cross' path shows up, threatening to destroy everything he’s fought to protect — from his career to his fractured family to his own fragile sense of stability.

‘The Rig'

This supernatural thriller boasts a stacked cast, including "Game of Thrones" alums Iain Glen and Owen Teale, and its second season just premiered this week. "The Rig" centers on the crew of the oil rig Kinloch Bravo off the coast of Scotland who, just as they prepare to return to the mainland, get overrun by an eerie fog that cuts off all communication.

With the supernatural fog comes a series of terrifying incidents that test the crew’s endurance and loyalties. Alliances are forged, betrayals unfold, and lives are at risk as they struggle against both the fog and their inner demons. Season two sees the crew at a secret offshore facility called the Stac, hidden deep within the relentless Arctic Circle. Stranded there, the survivors must navigate growing conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new dangers lurking in the ocean's dark depths.

‘Secret Level'

From the creative minds behind Netflix's "Love, Death + Robots" comes "Secret Level," an anthology adult animated series where each episode is set within the worlds of a variety of video game and entertainment franchises. That list includes the likes of Dungeons & Dragons, Armored Core, Pac-Man, and Warhammer 40,000, among others.

With each episode clocking in at around 10-20 minutes long with a self-contained story, this is a great option if you enjoy bite-sized binging. Although the show initially received mixed reviews upon release, it has clearly resonated with viewers, earning a respectable 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Adding to its success, “Secret Level” has already been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Beast Games" (2024)

2. "Secret Level" (2024)

3. "Cross" (2023)

4. "The Rig" (2025)

5. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

6. "Reacher" (2022)

7. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

8. "Ryan Trahan" (2023)

9. "Fallout" (2024)

10. "Cruel Intentions" (2024)