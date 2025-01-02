Netflix leak suggests 'Squid Game' season 3 could be streaming sooner than expected

If you've already binged all seven episodes of "Squid Game" season 2 on Netflix, you're probably waiting to find out when the third (and final!) season would land. Well, according to the latest rumors, that wait might be shorter than you think.

Officially, Netflix has only ever confirmed that "Squid Game" season 3 would be hitting screens at some point in 2025, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk telling Variety "I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 2 soon" and that he "expect[s] that to launch around summer or fall next year" shortly after the second season dropped on the streaming service.

However, we may have just gotten a more precise "Squid Game" season 3 release date from the streamer itself over on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel. In the description of a now-deleted video, the streamer teased season 3 would be available on June 27th.

Netflix accidentally reveals that the final season of ‘SQUID GAME’ releases on June 27. pic.twitter.com/3gswYQpoqfJanuary 1, 2025

Given the two seasons were filmed back to back, it would be a big surprise if the gap between them wasn't quite as long as the three-year gulf between "Squid Game's" 2021 debut and the second chapter, but I wasn't expecting the show back quite so soon.

Of course, without a formal announcement from Netflix, we can't guarantee "Squid Game" season 3 will land in June, but the streamer's hasty attempt to remove it from the web certainly lends it some credence. We'll just have to keep a close eye on Netflix and "Squid Game" social channels to see if any new announcements come our way...

What else do we know about "Squid Game" season 3 right now?

At present, not too much. A post-credits clio (released on social media on January 1) did introduce us to a new giant robot called "Chul-su", who looks to play a part in a new version of the twisted Red Light, Green Light game.

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Season 3 coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tjWjFESLFQJanuary 1, 2025

Aside from the new reveal, we know that season 3 will build on the huge cliffhanger ending of season 2.

Across its seven episodes, the second chapter only made it through three of the new missions — S1 made it through all six trials in nine episodes — and concluded with protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) at his lowest point yet.

After leading a failed rebellion against the gamemakers, Gi-hun and his best friend Jung-bae were captured, and then the First Man executed Jung-bae right in front of him, wandering off as his henchmen kept Gi-hun pinned to the ground. Surely, this will only make Gi-hun all the more determined to defeat his foe once and for all, right? We'll have to wait for the series to return to find out!

In the meantime, you can check out the best shows and movies to watch after "Squid Game" and our overall roundup of the best Netflix shows to find something new to stream while we wait for "Squid Game" season 3's 2025 debut.