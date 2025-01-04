While last year was a bit of an odd one for movies and TV shows, 2025 is looking very bright.

The Hollywood strikes of 2023 caused filming and production delays for many high-profile series. As a result, their releases were pushed back ... to this year. While 2024 had some great movies and shows, 2025 could be a god-tier TV year.

In fact, as I was perusing the upcoming TV calendar, I mentally noted a couple dozen titles that I'm truly excited to see, including new seasons of already-beloved shows and totally fresh series premieres. But I've winnowed the list down to the 10 shows I'm anticipating the most — the cream of the crop. Here's what I'll be tuning into in 2025.

‘Severance’ season 2 (Jan. 17, Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It’s been a long time coming: Nearly three (3!) years have passed since “Severance” debuted and blew our minds. Last we saw the employees of Lumon Industries, they’d managed to overcome the severance barrier to retain their “Innie” memories outside of the office — but only for a few brief moments. Still, Mark (Adam Scott) revealed to his Outie friends that his dead wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is alive. But now, he and his colleagues will face the consequences of their rebellion. For Helly (Britt Lower), that means interference from her family, the Eagens, who control Lumon.

• Premieres Jan. 17 on Apple TV Plus

‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 (Feb. 14, Paramount Plus With Showtime)

Yellowjackets Season 3 First Look 🔪 - YouTube Watch On

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to return to this series about the heart of darkness residing within a group of women who were once stranded in the wilderness as teenagers. Once again, the show toggles between two timelines. In the 1997, the girls must dig deep to survive after their cabin burns down and continue their cannibalistic hunts — so it’s possible we may finally learn the identity of “Pit Girl.” In the present day, Misty (Christina Ricci) grapples with accidentally killing Natalie, though it may result in Van’s (Lauren Ambrose) cancer going away.

• Premieres Feb. 14 on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 (Feb. 16, HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Time to check into the White Lotus Thailand! Mike White’s dark comedy moves to a new location with mostly new characters, though there’s one familiar face in the mix: Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, the spa manager from season 1, who’s traveling as part of an exchange program. Joining her in tropical paradise are: a trio of female friends (Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb); a wealthy businessman (Jason Isaacs), his wife (Parker Posey) and their three grown children; and a middle-aged man (Walton Goggins) and his much younger girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood). But their stay turns into a nightmare when things go awry, as usual, at the White Lotus.

• Premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and Max

‘Suits: LA’ (Feb. 23, NBC)

Suits LA Arrives February 2025 | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The Netflix effect has done it again. After the first eight seasons of the USA drama hit Netflix in July 2023, it became the most streamed show of that year. As a result, creator Aaron Korsh rejiggered a script about Hollywood agents to become this NBC spinoff. Ted Black (“Arrow’s” Stephen Amell) is a powerful entertainment lawyer representing A-list clients including Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington. Ted and his best friend and partner, criminal attorney Stuart Lane (“Walking Dead’s” Josh McDermitt), and their associates take on glitzy, complicated cases. And while Meghan Markle may not make a cameo, at least one OG “Suits” alum will: Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in multiple episodes.

• Premieres Feb. 23 on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and next day on Peacock

‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ (April 11, Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

The previously rich eat the rich in this drama starring John Hamm as a hedge fund manager who loses his job and has to find a way to pay for his expensive life. Andrew “Coop” Cooper is still coming to terms with his recent divorce when he’s fired in disgrace. He still has to shell out for alimony, private school for his kids and two houses, so he resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors. But in the course of thievery, Coop begins to discover the hidden secrets and affairs behind the affluent facades.

• Premieres April 11 on Apple TV Plus

‘Andor’ season 2 (April 22, Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

One of the best shows of this decade and the best “Star Wars” anything in years (yes, better than “The Mandalorian), “Andor” returns for a second and final season that will connect the dots all the way up until the events of “Rogue One.” Tony Gilroy’s masterful storytelling will continue to reveal the mundanity of tyranny and the sacrifices required of resistance. The 12 episodes cover four years in total, with three episodes taking place on a few days in each year. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joins with other rebels, led by undercover agent Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Expect to see familiar faces from “Rogue One,” including villain Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), freedom fighter Saw Guerrera (Forest Whitaker) and droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

• Premieres April 22 on Disney Plus

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 (spring 2025, HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Happiness is a precious thing in the post-apocalypse. Even when you find it, it never lasts long. Five years after the harrowing events of season 1, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are living peacefully and contentedly in Jackson. But neither the zombies infected by Cordyceps nor humans with malicious agendas have gone away and danger still looms. As Joel wrestles with his inner demons, his past threatens to catch up to him — and potentially reveal to Ellie what he did at the Fireflies’ secret lab. Elsewhere, skilled fighter Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) seeks vengeance for those she loved.

• Premieres spring 2025 on HBO and Max

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 (2025, Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here we almost are at the endgame to turn the Upside Down into the Rightside Up. It feels like a million years since “Stranger Things” first debuted (the kids have certainly all grown up). But finally, the Duffer Brothers unveil the final adventure for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends and adopted dad Hopper (David Harbour). With the whole gang reunited, they’ll work to defeat Vecna once and for all. It’ll be the challenge of their lives, and they may have a new ally or foe in a mysterious character played by Linda Hamilton. The Duffers have promised answers to fans’ burning questions about the Upside Down, so buckle up for what should be an exhilarating ride.

• Premieres 2025 on Netflix

‘Wednesday’ season 2 (2025, Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky — and the Addams family will play a bigger role in the second season of Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery series. Co-showrunner Miles Millar has said that they plan to explore the strange family’s dynamics and how Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is “trying to forge her own path.” That path is darker and more complex in season 2, as the show leans into horror more, according to Ortega. Wednesday will face new mysteries and old adversaries as she embarks on another year at Nevermore.

• Premieres 2025 on Netflix

‘Poker Face’ season 2

(Image credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

The first season of Rian Johnson’s crime/mystery procedural was a breath of fresh air, a throwback to shows like “Columbo.” It follows a “case of the week” format, but with verve and flair — and a host of A-list guest stars. Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, a casino worker with an innate ability to detect lives. In season 2, she’s on the run from casino owner Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), who covets Charlie’s skills. As Charlie travels around the country in her Plymouth Barracuda, she stumbles upon various murders and uses her lie detecting ability to solve them. Watch for cameos from Katie Holmes, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkafina, John Mulaney and more.

• Premieres 2025 on Peacock