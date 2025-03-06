Prime Video’s new romantic comedy is now streaming — and it’s the ultimate mood-booster

Prime Video isn’t a streaming service I regularly turn to for original movies. To be honest, their recent originals haven’t exactly been memorable. But one movie I’ve had my eye on recently is “Picture This,” a romantic comedy starring Simone Ashley from Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Hero Fiennes Tiffin from the “After” movies. And that’s mainly because I’m a sucker for these types of flicks.

On the surface, “Picture This” might seem like your typical rom-com (and it is). It centers on a woman feeling the pressure of finding love as she approaches 30 while still nursing a broken heart. It’s pretty familiar territory for the genre, but this Prime Video original is actually somewhat of a pleasant surprise.

I recently watched “Picture This” now that it’s streaming on Prime Video (March 6), and it’s definitely a heartwarming flick that could become a go-to comfort movie for some. It’s not perfect by any means and there are certainly things that could have been done better, but if you love a charming romantic comedy, this one is worth checking out. Here’s everything you need to know before streaming it.

What is ‘Picture This’ about?

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Picture This” is actually a remake of the romantic comedy “Five Blind Dates,” which follows an Australian woman who, after attending her younger sister’s engagement party, is told by a fortune teller that her true love will appear within her next five dates.

In this British adaptation, we follow Pia (Simone Ashley), a talented but struggling photographer who is under immense pressure from her family to settle down and find a husband. With her sister’s wedding fast approaching, her parents are more eager than ever to play matchmaker, constantly reminding her that time is ticking.

At the same time, Pia is fighting to keep her small photography studio afloat alongside her best friend and business partner, Jay (Luke Fetherston), who is doing his best to manage things despite their financial struggles. Just as she’s feeling overwhelmed, Pia receives a surprising prediction: true love and career success await her in her next five dates.

Skeptical but desperate for a breakthrough, Pia reluctantly goes on a series of blind dates, each more unpredictable than the last. As she navigates these encounters, she realizes that the idea of love terrifies her, especially after her painful breakup with Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matters only get worse when he suddenly reappears in her life. Now Pia is forced to confront her fears, her past, and the possibility that love might find her in the most unexpected way.

Should you stream ‘Picture This’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

“Picture This” is definitely worth watching if you love rom-coms packed with humor and charm. In this case, most of that charm comes from Simone Ashley, who has a natural radiance and pretty much carries the whole movie on her shoulders. It’s her energy that keeps things enjoyable, even when the movie struggles to decide what direction it wants to take.

It’s hard to mess up a romantic comedy. All you really need are solid leads and a script that delivers enough humor to boost your mood. Thankfully “Picture This” has these qualities to make it a very sweet watch, but there is one issue. And if this is an issue you can overlook then “Picture This” should be added to your watchlist.

The issue in question is that the movie can’t quite decide if it’s a rom-com or a personal drama. Pia’s ex, Charlie (Fiennes Tiffin), barely shows up despite being the supposed love interest. His lack of presence made the ending feel somewhat forced and their interactions a little unbalanced throughout its runtime.

When he’s not on screen, “Picture This” leans more into Pia’s struggles like her clashing with family and the fear of losing her failing studio, turning it into more of a family drama. That’s when things become a little muddled and might be off-putting to some viewers. But it’s still a pleasant watch if you need a mood-booster.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

At the time of writing “Picture This” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but reviews are going live (and they seem mixed). Laura Sirikul from The Nerds of Color said: “Picture This follows the typical rom-com formula, but it’s still cute nonetheless. The couple may not meet everyone’s expectations, but you’re rooting for them because you’re rooting for the main lead.”

Meanwhile, LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta wasn’t so pleased. In her review she stated it’s “unimaginative and cringy but some of the side plots have something going for them. I wanted to see a bit more of Fiennes Tiffin and Simone’s chemistry which we miss out on, although they make a stunning couple together.”

These are takes I very much agree with. “Picture This” has charm and it’s definitely a comforting watch for those who need something lighthearted. But it doesn’t do anything different. Reframing tired tropes in rom-coms has become the norm at this point, and I’m craving a romantic flick that isn’t afraid to be experimental. Regardless, “Picture This” will probably be a win for many.

If you’re not feeling it, see what else is new on Prime Video in March 2025. Otherwise you can now stream “Picture This” on Prime Video.