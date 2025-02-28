New on Prime Video in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March may not be a busy month for Prime Video, but that doesn't mean it isn't a big month for Amazon's streaming service. This month's fresh lineup of must-watch shows and movies includes a few big returning shows and one must-watch movie.

"The Wheel of Time" and "Bosch: Legacy" are both familiar names for Prime Video subscribers and this month they're both returning for new seasons. "The Wheel of Time" season 3 arrives on March 13 with a three-episode premiere and will hope to build on a critically strong second season.

"Bosch: Legacy" is also back for season 3, but this will be the final season for the "Bosch" sequel series. So far, it's scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes across its first two seasons and there's no reason it can't repeat the feat in season 3. Tune in to the premiere on March 27.

Finally, you're definitely going to want to watch "Holland" when it's released on Prime Video on March 27. This movie stars Nicole Kidman as a woman in a small town with a potentially duplicitous husband and it could be the best movie to hit streaming this month. We'll know more once it premieres at South by Southwest on March 9.

So, if you're looking for something new to watch, here are all the new shows and movies hitting Prime Video in March 2025.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN MARCH 2025: TOP PICKS

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fantasy fan, there's a good chance you're also a fan of "The Wheel of Time." A legendary fantasy novel series from Robert Jordan (later finished by Brandon Sanderson), the story centers around Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a sorceress of the Aes Sedai order. She and her order of sorceresses have searched for a group of young people from the secluded village of Emond's Field in the Two Rivers, thinking one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon and possibly the savior of their world.

Moiraine has since found these youths and one of them, Rand (Josha Stradowski), has been revealed as the Dragon Reborn. They've left the Two Rivers far behind and even managed to take down one of the Dark One's allies. But greater challenges and powerful enemies lie ahead in season 3.

Stream it on Prime Video from March 13

‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 3

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The original "Bosch" series was a huge hit for Prime Video. Titus Welliver's Detective Harry Bosch was on the streaming service for seven seasons, adapting Michael Connelly's crime procedural novels for the small screen.

That then led to "Bosch: Legacy," a sequel series that was a continuation of "Bosch" but on Freevee instead of Prime Video. The first two seasons were critical successes but the show was cancelled when Amazon shuttered Freevee in late 2024. Fortunately, a fan campaign saved the show, and now it's back for a third and final season.

So tune into Prime Video to see Bosch solve his final case, based on the Connelly books, "The Black Ice" and "Desert Star." The show's conclusion will effectively hand it off to a Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) spin-off series.

Stream it on Prime Video from March 27

‘Holland’

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Holland" stars Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, who gets to "wake up in the best place on Earth” every day — Holland, Michigan. However, not all is as it seems in this idyllic Midwestern town, nor is everything as it seems in her seemingly ideal marriage with Fred (Matthew Macfadyen).

Nancy thinks her husband might be leading a double life, and she works with her friend Dave (Gael García Bernal) to uncover her husband's secrets. But when they dive into this mystery, what they discover is that nothing in their seemingly perfect lives is as it seems. Don't miss this thriller when it is released on Prime Video at the end of the month.

Stream it on Prime Video from March 27

‘Picture This’

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Picture This" is an adaptation of the romantic comedy film "Five Blind Dates," where an Australian woman attends her younger sister's engagement party, only to be told by a fortune teller that she will meet the love of her life within her next five dates.

This time though, we're ditching Australia for the U.K. and our protagonist is Pia (Simone Ashley), who instead of meeting a fortune teller meets a spiritual guru. But the premise is the same — she'll meet the love of her life within her next five dates. The front runner? Charlie, played by star of the "After" film series Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Stream it on Prime Video from March 6

‘Tyler Perry's Duplicity’

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Tyler Perry's Duplicity" stars Kat Graham as Marley. She's a high-powered attorney who's no stranger to difficult cases.

Still, she never could have imagined having to take on a case like this. When her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye) is shot and killed, Marley takes on the investigation with her private investigator boyfriend (Tyler Lepley). But as she delves deeper into what happened, she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that throws everything into chaos.

Stream it on Prime Video from March 20