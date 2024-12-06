Peacock just got one of the year’s best psychological thrillers — and James McAvoy has never been better

Seeing “Speak No Evil” in theaters back in September remains one of my favorite cinema experiences of the year, and that’s primarily because James McAvoy is absolutely unhinged in the lead role, in the best possible way. This psychological thriller is among the year’s most pleasant surprises, and it’s a great showcase of the Scot's highly committed approach to acting.

If you missed this dark movie when it was playing on the big screen, now you can stream it at home thanks to Peacock. “Speak No Evil” debuted on the streaming service today (Friday, Dec. 6), and it’s definitely a flick you’ll want to add to your watchlist. Focused on an American family trying to navigate an increasingly uncomfortable situation, “Speak No Evil” is a tense thriller with a shocking third-act twist that you won’t see coming.

Peacock often doesn’t get the streaming spotlight, but “Speak No Evil” is a real treat for subscribers of the often-overlooked platform. Here’s why you need to give this dark thriller a watch on Peacock this weekend.

What is ‘Speak No Evil’ about?

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Holidaying in Europe, Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise (Mackenzie) Dalton are a married American couple trying to put a rough patch behind them and focus on raising their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler). When they meet a free-spirited British family, headed by the charming and boisterous Paddy (James McAvoy), the Daltons are swiftly invited to stay in their home in the English countryside.

Agreeing to stay with Paddy, and his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), Ben and Louise are quickly unnerved by their hosts, and especially disturbed by how they treat their son, Ant (Dan Hough). What started as a trip to the idyllic countryside soon turns into a nightmare for the Dalton family as Paddy’s charisma gives way to a dark side, and a shocking truth is revealed.

‘Speak No Evil’ is a remake done right

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“Speak No Evil” is actually a remake of a 2022 Danish-Dutch movie and while I’m usually one to approach American remakes of foreign films with a high degree of skepticism, credit to director James Watkins for managing to convert much of what made the original so memorable to this new spin. I will say that I just slightly prefer the original, but that is primarily because its more nihilistic tone and very bleak ending really landed for me.

What “Speak No Evil” (2024) has in its corner that even the original lacked is James McAvoy. The acclaimed actor gives one of the best performances of his career, fully stepping into the role of Paddy, and playing the lead character with the perfect blend of charm and aggression. The rest of the cast is solid, but this is McAvoy’s movie. He completely steals every scene.

(Image credit: Lifestyle / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

Outside of McAvoy’s excellent performance, “Speak No Evil” has a fair bit more going for it. The core narrative asks the question “How far would you go to avoid an awkward social situation?” which makes for an interesting post-movie talking point (though I suspect most viewers would stop short of the extremes the Daltons go to to avoid seeming rude). Plus, this thriller is extremely well-paced with the ending coming right as the premise starts to run out of road.

“Speak No Evil” has enjoyed a strong reception from critics and viewers. The movie holds an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and its audience rating is even higher at 84%. The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Harnessing sick suspense from the glimmer in James McAvoy's eye, 'Speak No Evil' is the rare remake that hushes up concerns of "been there, done that.”

Stream ‘Speak No Evil’ on Peacock now

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Peacock subscribers looking for something new to watch this weekend will definitely want to consider “Speak No Evil." James McAvoy’s performance alone makes this movie worth watching, so the fact the rest of the film is also generally of high quality is a real bonus.

I should warn viewers who have already seen the original that the new ending written for this remake received a mixed response. I’m in the camp that prefers the ending in the 2022 version, but even if “Speak No Evil” stumbles at the final hurdle, the journey there is chilling and riveting.

“Speak No Evil” isn’t the only new movie arriving on one of the best streaming services this week. Check out our guide to the top new movies you can stream now for even more picks, and make sure you don't miss the PVOD debut of "Juror No. 2."