Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 shows list is a constantly evolving lineup, and it often includes a mix of hits and hidden gems that you’ve probably never heard of. While some series, like "The Boys" and "Fallout" have firmly established their place in the hearts of viewers, it’s easy to overlook newer offerings that deserve the same attention.

With the sheer volume of content available, figuring out which shows are truly binge-worthy can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve sifted through the latest top 10 to spotlight three exceptional series that stand out from the crowd, each offering a unique viewing experience that you won’t want to miss on one of the best streaming services.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 25.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'From'

"From" will always be at the top of my list just because it’s one of my favorite dark thriller shows ever. It follows a small town whose residents are trapped and unable to escape. The town is plagued by terrifying supernatural forces that emerge at night, threatening the lives of the inhabitants, and let me tell you they’re actually terrifying. At the center of this story is Boyd (Harold Perrineau), the leader of the town. His character plays a very important role as they try to understand the dangers and mysteries surrounding their entrapment.

This incredible show really delves into the psychological and emotional toll of their predicament. With each episode, you’re drawn deeper into the chilling atmosphere of the town, where every choice could mean the difference between life and death…

What’s even better is that season 3 just premiered on MGM Plus, and the first episode has received a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (totally deserves it). You can read my take on "From" season 3 once you’ve binged-watched the entire series.

'A Very Royal Scandal'

If you’re interested in modern British royal drama and political intrigue, "A Very Royal Scandal" should be your next watch on Prime Video. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have pointed out that the show offers a deep dive into the notorious Newsnight interview that forever altered Prince Andrew's public role.

This show dramatizes the infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview between Prince Andrew and journalist Emily Maitlis. The three-part series, starring Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, covers the events leading up to the interview, where the Duke of York attempted to clear his name amid allegations surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"A Very Royal Scandal" explores what ultimately led Prince Andrew to step back from public duties. It also shows the behind-the-scenes tension as Maitlis worked to secure the interview and the impact on both Prince Andrew’s reputation and the royal family.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

It wouldn't be right if I didn't include the show that's in the No.1 spot right now (even though that doesn't always mean a show is good). As of now, " The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 is the most popular Prime show, continuing the rich history and intricate tales of Middle-earth.

This series is set in the second age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings". It explores the rise of evil in the form of the dark lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), the creation of the Rings of Power, and the forging of alliances and conflicts among various races, including Elves, Dwarves and Men.

You’ll see key storylines such as the fall of Númenor and the emergence of significant characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and others as they navigate the challenges of an evolving world. It aims to expand on Tolkien's lore while introducing new narratives and characters.

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "From" (2022)

3. "No Gain No Love" (2024)

4. "A Very Royal Scandal" (2024)

5. "Judy Justice" (2021)

6. "The Boys" (2019)

7. "Fallout" (2024)

8. "Reacher" (2022)

9. "Ridley" (2022)

10. "The Grand Tour" (2016)