'From' season 3 episode 1 has finally landed — and this show still finds a way to shock me

One of my all-time favorite dark thrillers, "From", has had me hooked since it first came out. I still remember the first time I heard about it and how curious I was about watching a mysterious town trap people, so I decided to check it out. The first episode alone was enough to grab me, and I wasted no time binge-watching the first two seasons on Prime Video.

So, you can imagine my excitement when season 3 finally landed yesterday (September 22). Even though we only have the first episode to watch right now, it’s clear that this show continues to raise the bar when it comes to pure horror. And this season doesn't hesitate jumping back into the grim action that made it so memorable in the first place.

If the rest of the season continues in this vein, we’re certainly in for a wild ride. For those eager to hear more thoughts on the season premiere, I’ve shared mine below. However, if you’re new to "From" and haven’t experienced its twists and turns yet, now is the perfect moment to click away before we venture into serious spoiler territory.

Here's how you can watch "From" season 3 online and from anywhere.

No time wasted

What I love most about "From" is that it doesn’t waste any unnecessary time, and we’re thrown straight back into the story without question. The episode kicks off with Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) waking up in a hospital, mysteriously returned to the real world after her harrowing fall from the lighthouse. Most of the episode revolves around her trying to get her bearings, but she does end up meeting Victor’s (Scott McCord) dad, which is a shocking twist I didn’t expect.

While Tabitha grapples with her unexpected return to normality, the residents stuck in the town face an urgent crisis: their food supplies are dwindling. Tensions escalate as Randall (A.J. Simmons), desperate and unhinged, threatens to kill and eat one of the goats. This scene alone proves just how desperate these poor people are, and even I grimaced at the insane idea.

Even though at this point there isn't much action, there's enough sense of dread to keep you watching — one thing I really love about this show. It's not about how much bloody carnage you see on screen, but about how uncomfortable the tension can make you feel before you crack.

(Image credit: Jessie Richmond/MGM+)

Of course, the episode does have its slower moments (and quite frankly, pointless). Jim (Eion Bailey) goes out into the wilderness to find Tabitha, hoping to bring her back to their children, but ultimately decides to return to the town again since it "wasn’t the best idea." Kenny (Ricky He), who offered to join him, even looked a little confused (because why go through that effort?). But their choice comes just as all hell breaks loose.

Creatures from the surrounding woods allow goats and cows to escape and roam free through the town, turning a bad situation into sheer panic. In a frantic effort to corral the animals, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and several residents spring into action.

Just when it seems the situation might be under control, Boyd and Kenny’s mum, Tian-Chen (Elizabeth Moy), manage to herd the animals back into the barn — only to discover that some creatures are waiting for them inside. And the moment that follows shocked me to my core, because what a way to end the first episode…

A shocking ending

(Image credit: Jessie Richmond/MGM+)

Now, I have to say that the ending really threw me off (in a good way) because I wasn’t expecting a big character to die so soon, and in the most horrible way possible. It’s obvious that "From" isn’t holding back this season, especially if we’re already seeing such darkness in the first episode.

Following on from the cow and goat chaos, Boyd and Tian-Chen find a momentary sense of safety in the barn. Of course, that’s not going to last, and it was this moment I felt the need to hide behind my hands. Some of the creatures were already waiting for them inside, and they swiftly overpower Boyd, tying him to a post and forcing him to watch as they begin to slowly torture Tian-Chen right before his eyes. The creatures only had one goal, and that was to "break him" mentally.

Everything about this scene is so haunting, and I still can’t get it out of my head. Rather than showing what’s happening, we’re left with the chilling sound of Tian-Chen’s screams in the barn. The desperation in Boyd’s voice as he shouts encouragement to her, urging her to stay strong, makes this ending so utterly horrifying. Concluding the episode with this shocking cliffhanger has honestly left me reeling...

This season could be the darkest one yet

(Image credit: Jessie Richmond/MGM+)

The first episode sets the stage for what could potentially be the darkest season yet. With the creatures intent on breaking Boyd, there’s no telling how far they might go. Their evil tactics could range from targeting those he cares about (again) to orchestrating scenarios that lead the residents to turn against one another out of sheer desperation. The psychological torment will probably be just as intense as the physical danger.

But, I know we all have the same haunting question: how will Kenny react when he finds out about his mother? Having already lost his father to the creatures, the stakes feel even more personal and devastating for him now. And it seems like it will only get worse from here…

After everything I witnessed in the first episode, I can’t shake the feeling that "From" season 3 plans not only to break Boyd but also to push us as viewers to our limits. The residents still don’t know how to escape the town, but fingers crossed that amidst all the madness, we’ll get more answers as to why this town, and the creatures, even exist. It’s a ride I’m not entirely ready for, to be honest.

The second episode of “From” season 3 will debut on Sunday, September 29 on MGM Plus.