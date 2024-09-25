One of the darkest movies of all time just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and it's a wild adrenaline rush

While Netflix hits like "Rebel Ridge" and flops like "Uglies" are grabbing attention this month, there's a brutal blood-soaked entry on the streaming service you don't want to miss. "Evil Dead Rise", which has jumped straight to the No.2 spot after landing on the streamer on September 23, is the latest installment in the iconic "Evil Dead" franchise, and it delivers on all fronts for fans of gore-filled terror.

Directed by Lee Cronin, this horror movie takes the nightmarish mayhem from a secluded cabin in the woods to a claustrophobic high-rise apartment. Of course, it’s not for the faint-hearted — it’s packed with gruesome body horror, relentless tension and plenty of nods to the franchise’s roots. But before you turn away from this horror movie, there are many reasons why you should give it a go, especially with the Halloween season approaching fast.

"Evil Dead Rise" is a worthy addition to the genre, and it’s more terrifying than ever. But is it worth watching on Netflix, even if you aren’t big on horror? Here's what you need to know before diving into this thrill ride…

'Evil Dead Rise' is the perfect franchise revival

I watch a lot of horror movies (since it’s my favorite genre), and nowadays few manage to grab me. They either lack proper scares or character development, with some completely neglecting both. But I have to say that “Evil Dead Rise” took me by surprise, soon becoming one of the best horror movies of 2023.

"Evil Dead Rise" follows estranged sisters Ellie and Beth (played brilliantly by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan), whose reunion takes a horrifying turn when an ancient, demonic force is unleashed in Ellie’s high-rise apartment. As Ellie becomes possessed, Beth must protect her sister's children and navigate a terrifying battle for survival in the confined space of the building. You’ll experience some heart-pounding terror with plenty of brutal gore and uncomfortable tension.

The performances by Sutherland and Sullivan are the heart of the movie. They are the ones to elevate it from a typical gorefest into a gripping family drama. Sutherland, as the possessed mother Ellie, transforms from a caring mother to a horrifying force of evil with terrifying ease.

Meanwhile, Sullivan plays the protective yet emotionally distant sister, and she grounds the movie with a raw, relatable performance. While the supporting cast do a commendable job portraying a family unit in crisis, it's really the relationship between Ellie and Beth that drives the narrative forward.

Without giving away too much about the action and plot, the opening scene of "Evil Dead Rise" deserves a quick mention. It’s both shocking and brutal, setting the tone for the movie’s relentless intensity. While it doesn’t directly tie into the main story, it perfectly encapsulates the chaos and terror that lie ahead. It’s a jarring, blood-soaked introduction that lets you know exactly what kind of ride you’re in for. Again, not for the squeamish, but an unforgettable title sequence nonetheless.

If you’re somehow not convinced, then maybe the ratings will sway you. "Evil Dead Rise" holds an impressive score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences giving it 76%. Time Out’s Hanna Flint said: "It's not for the faint-hearted but for long-time fans and horror nuts, just sit back and let the blood wash over you."



Donald Clarke from the Irish Times also captured my thoughts perfectly: "Rip-roaring entertainment that captures the tone of the first two classics while finding new veins to messily drain. Evil Dead Rises is not quite so unambiguously comic as that early work, but Cronin never forgets we are here to have a bloody good time."

It's more than just bloody chaos

Despite "Evil Dead Rise" possibly being one of the goriest movies in the past two years, it offers much more than just blood-soaked thrills. While the gore is undeniably a staple, the movie succeeds in weaving a surprisingly emotional and suspense-driven narrative that keeps even the most squeamish viewers engaged.

At its core, "Evil Dead Rise" is a story about family and the lengths people go to protect the ones they love. The tension between estranged sisters Ellie and Beth makes these characters feel human (which a lot of horror movies lack), and the stakes immediately become personal and real. It’s this kind of emotion that allows the movie to resonate with more people — even those who typically shy away from gory flicks.

As someone who isn’t a huge fan of excessive blood and gore myself, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. The movie isn’t some attempt to shock you with mindless gore that will churn your stomach and deprive you of any sleep. Instead, it relies more on building genuine suspense, enough to deliver some truly chilling moments.

Should you stream 'Evil Dead Rise'?

If you’re still on the fence about "Evil Dead Rise", don’t let the horror label scare you off. While it is packed with buckets of fake blood, it also offers a genuinely heartfelt story about a family trying to survive the worst thing imaginable. So yes, it's definitely worth a watch, and it's a thrilling experience that has something for everyone, horror fanatic or not.

Stream "Evil Dead Rise" on Netflix now.