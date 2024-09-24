Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

The Prime Video top 10 has been relatively static in recent weeks but it’s recently been swarmed by new movies including “Gifted," “Challengers," “The Menu," “Casper” and more. However, just because a flick manages to rank in the streaming service’s most-watched list does not necessarily mean it’s worth your time.

You might assume the Prime Video top 10 movies list would only contain the very best the streamer has to offer, but the continued inclusion of “Jackpot!” (30% on Rotten Tomatoes ) and notoriously awful blockbuster sequel “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (20% on Rotten Tomatoes ) prove that sometimes, popular does not equal high quality.

That’s why I’m picking out the three movies in the Prime Video top 10 (as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24) that are worth adding to your watchlist including a sweet feel-good comedy, an erotically-charged romance-drama and a delectable culinary-themed thriller. Here are the Prime Video movies you should watch now…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Gifted’ (2017)

GIFTED | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

“Gifted” is the perfect movie to switch on when you need a little boost when the mid-week blues rear their head. This 2017 comedy-drama pairs Chris Evans with a very young Mckenna Grace, and while the stakes are kept low, the character-driven drama still sizzles and will have you invested mainly thanks to the strong performances from its two leads. Evans and Grace each have a strong presence, and it’s easy to buy into their father-daughter dynamic.

Frank Alder (Chris Evans) lives in a coastal town in Florida where he’s raising his precocious niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace), following the death of his sister. Determined to give Mary a normal life, Frank refuses the advice of those around him to send her to a school for gifted children when she begins displaying mathematical abilities beyond her young years. But when Frank’s mother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan), appears she takes a very different view of Mary's educational needs. Evelyn wants her to be pushed academically, and a struggle for custody of Mary ensues.

Watch "Gifted" on Prime Video now

‘Challengers’ (2024)

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Considering this year has seen some truly incredible thrillers (including the recent release “Strange Darling”), it’s a little surprising that arguably the most seat-gripping flick of 2024 is actually a sports drama set in the world of tennis. Director Luca Guadagnino manages to make its trio of characters trading literally and metaphorical backhands, serves and volleys so engrossing you might find yourself forgetting to blink during the adrenaline rush of a climax. “Challengers” is easily one of the year’s best, and its arrival on Prime Video has me very eager to rewatch it.

“Challengers” is a sports drama that centers on three tennis players: Tashi (Zendaya), Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist). The former is a world champion player struggling with a losing streak that his coach (and also wife), Tashi, cannot shake him out of. In a last-ditch effort to regain Art’s confidence, he’s entered into a local challenger event (the lowest level of competition on the pro tour), and there he comes face-to-face with Patrick, his former best friend and on-court rival. Oh, and Patrick is also Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. And yes the triangle is as messy as it sounds.

Watch "Challengers" on Prime Video now

‘The Menu’ (2022)

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

If you think the thriller genre has grown stale with an overreliance on bloodthirsty serial killers or things going bump in the night, then you need to sample “The Menu." This unique culinary experience won’t be to everybody's platelet, but you’ve never tasted anything like this before. “The Menu” is a rich feast of unique storytelling and strong characters, and it’s almost impossible to talk about without praising the fine work of Ralph Fiennes in one of his most memorable roles to date.

The movie sees a wannabe foodie Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) take his date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) to an exclusive restaurant located on a private island and run by famous chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Expecting an exquisite multi-course meal, they instead find themselves enjoying (and then enduring) an increasingly surreal dining experience full of twists and turns as the perfectionist cook attempts to whip up his most lavish masterpiece yet. Just be sure to prepare yourself for a very divisive ending (I found it a little too alienating and it didn’t quite hit the spot), and also bring plenty of snacks. Watching “The Menu” will make you super hungry.

Watch "The Menu" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Gifted" (2017) "Challengers" (2024) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022) "Transformers" (2007) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009) "Overboard" (2018) "The Menu" (2022) "Jackpot!" (2024) "Casper" (1995)

