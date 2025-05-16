Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this weekend

Prime Video’s top 10 is serving up a little bit of everything this week — from intense romantic dramas to action-packed fantasy. But if you're not sure where to start, I’ve picked three shows that are absolutely worth the binge.

Whether you’ve already finished “Reacher,” “Invincible,” or “The Bondsman,” there are still other shows to be found in the trending section.

This weekend’s picks include a fun nature documentary narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an ambitious fantasy series that just finished its third season, and a teen drama heating up ahead of season 3. Here are the three Prime Video hits I’ll be watching this weekend.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, May 16, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Octopus!’

Octopus! - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Think you know everything about ocean life? Think again. Prime Video’s new nature documentary “Octopus!” is ready to change the way you see the deep sea — and its most mysterious resident.

The documentary features animated segments following a fictional octopus named Doris, providing a creative lens through which viewers can understand the species' behaviors and challenges. Contributions from marine biologists like Dr. Jenny Hofmeister and ecologist Piero Amodio offer scientific insights, while comedian Tracy Morgan shares personal anecdotes about his fascination with octopuses.

“Octopus!” is actually narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and offers an unconventional and humorous exploration of the Giant Pacific Octopus's life cycle, from birth to death.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? The debate’s about to heat up again. Prime Video recently dropped a sneak peek at season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and if the teaser’s anything to go by, emotions are running high.

With the new season arriving July 16, it’s the perfect time to revisit all the beachside drama or jump in for the first time by catching up on seasons 1 and 2. Packed with tender moments, tangled love stories, and nostalgic summer vibes, this series is ideal for a cozy night of binge-watching.

Back in Cousins Beach, Belly (Lola Tung) reunites with the Fisher brothers for another unforgettable summer. But as her feelings for Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) deepen, the line between friendship and love blurs.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Wheel of Time’

The Wheel Of Time – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s fantasy hit “The Wheel of Time” has wrapped its third season, and fans are already buzzing about what’s next for Rand and the rest of the Two Rivers crew.

Fans have circulated a petition that’s already generated over 150,000 submissions, and it's been reposted by both the show’s creator and several cast members — something supporters see as a possible sign of growing concern that the renewal might be slipping out of reach. However, the show has remained in the top 10 for weeks, and it’s always had a huge fanbase (so there’s a strong chance it will get renewed).

Follow Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and a group of young villagers as they discover their fates are tied to the survival of the world itself. Loyalties are tested, secrets unravel, and with the Last Battle looming, not everyone will make it out unchanged.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "The Bondsman" (2025)

3. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

4. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

5. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

6. "Octopus!" (2025)

7. "Étoile" (2025)

8. "Wear Whatever the F You Want" (2025)

9. "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" (2025)

10. "Invincible" (2021)