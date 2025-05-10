5 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

May is here, and Prime Video is blooming with a bunch of great new movies to add to your watchlist. Amazon's streaming service has such a sprawling library that it can make it hard to know where to start, which is why we're highlighting some of the best new additions this month.

All of the entries on this list have scored a 90% or higher on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. While it's not a foolproof system by any means, a high Rotten Tomatoes score typically indicates a movie with near-universal acclaim, which makes us comfortable recommending it to you, since we know it'll be worth your time.

This month, there's a surprising number of movies that met that high mark, including some newer blockbusters, some classics, and a few truly iconic movies. Leading the pack are two blockbusters from last year, the historical thriller "September 5" and contemplative sports biopic "The Fire Inside."

So, let’s dive into the most critically acclaimed new Prime Video movies you can watch this month.

'September 5' (2024)

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, "September 5" stands out as one of the most intense thrillers in recent years. This historical thriller offers a fresh perspective on the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis, where eight members of the Black September militant group infiltrated the Olympic Village, killing several members of the Israeli team and taking others hostage.

What sets "September 5" apart is its expert use of space: The movie unfolds entirely within the ABC Sports newsroom, where broadcasters led by ABC Sports President Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard), ABC Sports Munich control room chief Geoffrey Mason (John Magaro) and ABC Sports Head of Operations Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin) covered the evolving situation live as the games continued.

As the crew races to report breaking developments, they face a harrowing dilemma: What happens when the people behind the violence begin watching their broadcast to outmaneuver authorities? The result is a tense, thought-provoking film that's earned plenty of praise from critics and audiences alike, even bagging a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars 2025.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video from May 27

'The Fire Inside' (2024)

In "The Fire Inside," Ryan Destiny steps into the ring as two-time Olympic gold medalist and boxing legend Claressa Shields. The film follows her inspirational rise from growing up in Flint, Michigan, where she convinced her first boxing coach, Jason Crutchfield ( Brian Tyree Henry), to teach her alongside the boys, to becoming the only American boxer to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

But while the first half follows the beats you might expect — a scrappy underdog from humble origins overcomes overwhelming odds to compete against the best — her story doesn't end when the final bell rings.

Even at the pinnacle of her success, Claressa is forced to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and her struggles outside the ring threaten to topple her completely.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video from May 27

'The Peanut Butter Falcon' (2019)

If you're in need of a heartfelt pick-me-up, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" is a thoughtful and emotionally resonant comedy-drama that's sure to put a smile on your face.

At the heart of this movie is, Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who escapes from his state-run care facility to chase an outlandish dream of becoming a professional wrestler under the guidance of his hero, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church).

Along the way, he crosses paths with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a fisherman and small-time crook on the run from the law, and the two become fast friends. Together with Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a compassionate nurse who reluctantly joins their journey, the trio embarks on a modern-day Mark Twain-style adventure full of humor, heart, and healing.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Her' (2014)

Spike Jonze’s 2013 sci-fi romance "Her" tells a tender, hauntingly beautiful story about loneliness, connection, and what it means to love in an always online world.

A mustachioed Joaquin Phoenix stars as Theodore, a soft-spoken writer still recovering from a recent breakup who strikes up an unconventional connection with an AI operating system called Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

It's not just any ol' OS though: Samantha is an advanced AI who evolves and grows alongside him, blurring the lines between human and machine. "Her's" futuristic world feels eerily plausible, inviting you to wrestle with intimate philosophical questions about the nature of humanity and what it means to connect. It ends up being less a warning about the future of technology and more a love letter to the enduring ache of being human.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Traffic' (2000)

Drug trafficking, as seen through the lens of Steven Soderbergh's "Traffic," is just as complex as you'd imagine. Told through three interwoven storylines, this crime drama plays out more like a mini-series than a film, and it has a stacked cast to boot, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Dennis Quaid, Catherine Zeta-Jones and James Brolin.

In Mexico, police officer Javier Rodriguez (Benicio del Toro) is pulled into the violent politics of the cartels when he’s given a special assignment by a high-ranking official.

In Ohio, Judge Robert Wakefield (Michael Douglas), newly appointed to lead the U.S. drug policy, struggles with a war that's hitting closer to home: His daughter Caroline (Erika Christensen) has been dabbling in everything from cocaine to meth.

Meanwhile, over in San Diego, a DEA task force works to unravel all the connections of the drug lords working with the cartel.

Soderbergh masterfully orchestrates what could easily have been too much in most directors' hands, threading the needle as he jumps from story to story to build a sobering look at a world where every solution comes with its own cost.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video now