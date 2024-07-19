TCL expands Roku lineup with 350 new free streaming channels — here’s what you can watch

TCL just made streaming even better, and that’s down to their new app called TCLtv Plus. This newly launched streaming application from TCL is designed to enhance the entertainment options available on some of the best Roku devices and TCL TVs running on Roku OS.

The app offers a diverse selection of over 350 free, ad-supported channels, encompassing a wide variety of content such as live TV, movies, TV shows, news and more.

The app serves as a replacement for TCL's previous one, aiming to provide a richer and more varied viewing experience. Users can now access plenty more programming without needing a subscription, making it a cost-effective option for those seeking extensive content options. TCLtv Plus is part of TCL's strategy to offer enhanced value and convenience to its customers through expanded and accessible streaming choices.

Mark Zhang, president of TCL North America, said: "Roku delivers a brilliant user interface and seamless viewer experience, and we are excited to take this next leap in TCL’s dynamic growth story. Our partnership with Roku firmly establishes TCLtv Plus as a powerful force in the streaming ecosystem."

TCL and Roku have enjoyed a partnership for over ten years, resulting in the distribution of millions of TCL smart TVs featuring Roku’s operating system. Roku TV VP Tom McFarland even said: "This new channel is a natural next step in our longstanding partnership with TCL, and we are thrilled to continue collaborating with their team."

What can you watch on TCLtv Plus?

(Image credit: TCL)

With 350 new free streaming channels, you might be wondering what you can actually watch on the app. This selection features your usual batch of programming, such as Live TV for news sports and live events, movies, TV shows, documentaries and special interest channels about lifestyle, cooking, travel and more.

But, you also have other FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) options now with categories like TCL Holiday, true crime, gameshows, lifestyle and reality and history.

For specifics, you can find some old gems like "Murder She Wrote" and gripping series like "Cold Case Files". If you need something more casual to watch one evening, "Fear Factor", "Family Feud" and "Deal or No Deal" are some popular gameshows.

However, something that’s worth mentioning is TCLtv Plus Studio, which aims to produce AI-generated movies using tools like Pika Labs, Runway and Midjourney. This focus on artificial intelligence allows the studio to produce “unique” content, leveraging advanced technology to generate visually compelling and creative movie experiences. But, despite this sounding fancy, the outcome hasn’t been great so far (it’s rather amusing, actually).

“Next Stop Paris” is basically an experiment, but it’s TCL’s first AI-generated movie that centers around two people falling in love in Paris. The trailer is all kinds of uncanny valley, and users should expect more of these “movies” to appear on the app.

TCLtv Plus is available in the U.S. and Canada, with no plans on launching in the U.K. and Australia yet.