Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video this weekend? The streaming service’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies on the platform is a great starting point. But a high-ranking spot doesn’t guarantee a quality movie. For example, the current No. 1 pick “Jackpot!” has just 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is definitely one you can skip.

So, to ensure you settle down to stream a movie that is actually worth watching, I’m picking out the three movies in the Prime Video top 10 that you won’t want to miss. These include one of my biggest surprises of the year, alongside a legendary fantasy movie that kicks off arguably the best trilogy in movie history, and a stunning sci-fi epic that will grip you throughout.

These are the movies in the Prime Video top 10 you need to watch first. And before we dive into my top picks, be sure to note this article is based on the top 10 as of Friday, September 6 at 7 a.m. ET.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Beekeeper' (2024)

Earlier this year “The Beekeeper” taught me a valuable lesson in the dangers of making assumptions. Before its January release, I dismissed this action-thriller as little more than another shlocky entry in Jason Statham’s already patchy filmography, but I was very wrong. This David Ayer movie is completely ridiculous but in the best possible way. It’s self-aware enough to get away with some questionable writing, and the action sequences are highly exhilarating.

In “The Beekeeper”, Statham plays Adam Clay, a former member of a secret service group known as “Beekeepers”. Having retired he lives a simple life tending to a hive of bees (why Clay is so obsessed with bees is never explained), but when a close friend is the victim of a phishing scam and commits suicide in the aftermath, Clay steps out of the shadows on a mission to claim vengeance. This quest for revenge brings him into contact with the very top of the United States government.

Watch "The Beekeeper" on Prime Video now

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings' (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Official Trailer #2 - (2001) HD - YouTube Watch On

“The Lord of the Rings” is often cited as the greatest trilogy in movie history, and each installment is critically acclaimed in its own right. The debate surrounding which is best of the three has raged on for more than two decades, but in this writer’s opinion, you simply cannot beat “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings”. This first entry set the stage for what was to come and introduced viewers to a remarkable fantasy world and compelling cast of characters.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, “The Lord of the Ring” is your classic “good vs. evil” battle, but don’t accuse this movie of resting on genre cliches, J. R. R. Tolkien’s original novels set the fantasy standard that is still being copied to this very day. Our hero is a hobbit named Frodo (Elijah Wood), who sets out on a quest at the behest of wizard Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) to destroy a magical ring in the fiery flames of Mount Doom. But the forces of evil want the ring for themselves and Frodo’s quest proves to be an arduous one with many hurdles along the way.

Watch "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings" on Prime Video now

‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Interstellar Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Time for me to reveal a shameful truth, I didn’t much care for “Interstellar” when I first saw it in theaters a decade ago. However, subsequent home media watches have taught me the errors of my ways, and it now ranks as one of my top three Christopher Nolan movies. "Interstellar" is epic in every sense of the word, and it's a sci-fi drama that weaves a gripping cross-dimensional story but ultimately centers on the true power of love. It’s a movie that will have you overawed, but also deeply connecting with its human cast. “Interstellar” really is something quite special.

Set on a future Earth that is slowly becoming uninhabitable thanks to global crop failure caused by extreme weather. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is a former pilot, now working as a farmer, recruited by NASA for a mission of the utmost importance. He must lead a team of scientists across the galaxy in search of a new place for humanity to call home. Also starring Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine and Casey Affleck, “Interstellar” is a trip across the cosmos that you won’t forget in a hurry.

Watch "Interstellar" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Jackpot!" (2024) "Passengers" (2016) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Overboard" (2018) "21 Jump Street" (2012) "22 Jump Street" (2014) "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" (2001) "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023) "Night Swim" (2024) "Interstellar" (2014)