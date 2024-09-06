My favorite action movie ever made is now streaming for free — and it’s better than ‘John Wick’

I saw “The Raid 2” upon release in theaters back in March 2014, and even more than a decade later, I’m pretty sure my adrenaline levels still haven't returned to normal. To call this action masterpiece pulse-raising would be an understatement — it’s absolutely electric.

"The Raid 2" is the type of movie I would urge you to seek out at any price, but now that it’s been added to Tubi, one of the best free streaming services, you can watch this memorizing action spectacular without having to spend a single cent.

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say “The Raid 2” is the best action movie I’ve ever seen. Yes, I even rate it above the “John Wick” franchise, and that’s no small praise as I love Keanu Reeves (who doesn’t?) and think the Wick movies are exceptional. But “The Raid 2” beats down Mr. Wick thanks to some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences ever captured on film.

If you have even the slightest fondness for action movies, then you need to go watch “The Raid 2” on Tubi, I’m talking right now, stop what you’re doing and stream this masterpiece now. Still need extra convincing? OK, here’s why “The Raid 2” is so darn special…

What is 'The Raid 2' about?

Set directly after its 2011 predecessor, “The Raid 2” sees rookie cop Rama (Iko Uwais) briefly attempt to start again following the bloody events of the first “The Raid” movie. However, the criminal forces that Rama fought so hard to defeat are eager for revenge, and to ensure the safety of his young family, he must go undercover.

Looking to infiltrate a crime syndicate run by the ruthless Bangun (Tio Pakusadewo), Rama begins by getting thrown in prison to befriend the kingpin’s arrogant son (Arifin Putra). Taking on a new name, “Yuda”, the undercover cop must work his way up the criminal food chain, dispensing with his sense of morality in the process, and becoming completely consumed by his fake identity.

As Rama gets closer to the head of the snake, the truth of his deception is in danger of being revealed, and as the bodies pile up, and the criminal gangs of Jakarta prepare for all-out war, the lines between right and wrong are blurred further.

“The Raid 2” is quite simply an action masterpiece

2011’s “The Raid” is a phenomenal movie, but it definitely favors action sequences over narrative elements, with the thin plot barely enough to cover its breezy 101-minute runtime. But “The Raid 2” is the full meal, this is an action epic, packed with brutal violence, but also a riveting crime thriller plot full of morally grey (or downright evil) characters and various twists that will keep you guessing.

While I love the character-driven moments, and by the end came to genuinely care for Rama’s ultimate fate, there’s no denying that the true appeal of “The Raid 2” is its best-in-class action, and in this department, the movie has no equal. Its first big action sequence, in a mud-covered prison yard, beats the grand finale of many other popular action movies, and this is just an appetizer. I’m eager to avoid spoilers, but “The Raid 2”’s final fight scene is so darn epic you might need to pause in the middle just to catch your breath.

Welsh director Gareth Evans might seem a strange choice to helm an Indonesian action-thriller that showcases the pencak silat fighting style, but Evans proves to be an action expert and manages to glue together high-concept action scenes that are remarkably easy to follow (a mark that many inferior action movies fall match). A mid-movie section involving a high-speed car chase is especially impressive.

“The Raid 2” was well received by critics scoring 82% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 175 reviews, and its viewer score is even higher at 87%. These are solid ratings, but I would personally rate this fantastic movie much closer to 100%.

Stream “The Raid 2” on Tubi for free right now

You might assume the movies available on a free streaming platform like Tubi would be bargain bin picks not worth your time. And while there are certainly a few of those in the service’s deep library, the fact you can watch a movie like “The Raid 2” without needing to fork over a monthly subscription is pretty impressive.

Just in case my enthusiasm for this action epic hasn’t shone through in all the praise I’ve heaped on it above, allow me to reiterate that "The Raid 2" is truly something special, and it's a thrill ride that any self-respect fan of the genre must experience. Now that you can watch for free means there’s zero excuse for missing out.

“The Raid 2” is just one of the many new movies added to Tubi this month. Check out our full breakdown of everything new to Tubi in September 2024 for all the highlights and top picks.

