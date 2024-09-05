Prime Video just got one of the best action-thriller movies ever — and viewers rate it 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video’s slate of new movies for September 2024 is offering subscribers plenty of worthwhile new films to stream, and one that really stands out is “V for Vendetta”.

I was just 10 years old when this comic book adaptation hit theaters, so while I was a little too young to see it on the big screen (after all, it was rated R), I have a very vivid memory of seeing its trailer and being transfixed just by this short snippet. I built it up in my head as pretty much the perfect movie, and when I finally got the chance to watch it at home, it didn’t miss those lofty expectations by much.

In the almost two decades since its release, “V for Vendetta” has built up quite a reputation and its use of the Guy Fawkes mask has become iconic (the mask is now used frequently by anti-establishment groups), so I’m delighted to see it added to Prime Video to allow even more people to enjoy this quality action-thriller.

If you’re looking for a compelling flick that blends comic book action, narrative thrills and increasingly relevant satire, here’s why you need to get acquainted with V…

What is “V for Vendetta” about?

Based on the DC Vertigo Comics series of the same name by Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare, “V for Vendetta” is set in a near-future Britain which is controlled by a totalitarian regime. Led by High Chancellor Adam Sutler (John Hurt), the Norsefire party deploys propaganda and threats of imprisonment and executions to keep the population in check.

Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) is a seemingly ordinary citizen, who works for the state-run TV network, but her world is turned upside down when she has an encounter with V (Hugo Weaving), a freedom-fighting vigilante attempting to unseat the ruling class. After aiding V to escape from the authorities, Evey also becomes a public enemy and must put her faith in V to survive.

While the two are slowly bonding and plotting their next move, a police inspector (Stephen Rea) is dispatched to hunt down the vigilante, but as he unravels the mysterious past of the mask-wearing figure, he is confronted with the truth of the corrupt system he has been enforcing.

“V for Vendetta” is a thoughtful thriller with something to say

You have to admit that the core premise outlined above is pretty darn cool. I’ve always loved dystopian fiction, so it’s perhaps not surprising that “V for Vendetta” is right up my alley, and it builds a future U.K. that feels concerningly plausible. In our current political climate, its not-so-subtly-delivered message feels increasingly relevant and worth considering.

Of course, that’s not to say “V for Vendetta” is an especially challenging watch, while it does contain political elements, it’s also highly successful as a gripping thrill ride. The screenplay was written by The Wachowskis (known for “The Matrix”) and director James McTeigue takes further inspiration from their works, giving “V for Vendetta” a series sense of style and keeping the action moving forward at a pleasing pace. It really is a movie that succeeds on multiple fronts.

I’m not alone in my adoration of this action-thriller either. Over on Rotten Tomatoes , the 2005 flick has managed to earn an impressive 90% viewer score with audience reviews calling it “a brilliant film” and praising its “amazing writing” as well as noting that it’s “more relevant than ever”. Its reception on IMDb is equally impressive currently at 8.1/10 which has earned it a spot in the site's top 250 .

Its critical reception was a little more mixed at a solid, but not spectacular, 73% from almost 260 reviews. However, “V for Vendetta” is a movie that has grown in stature over the past two decades, and its reputation is stronger now than it was upon at release.

Stream “V for Vendetta” on Prime Video now

“V for Vendetta” is a worthy candidate for any list of the best movies you can stream on Amazon Prime Video. It packs a strong cast (Portman and Weaving are fantastic, as is the late John Hurt), plenty of thrills and action moments to keep you engaged, but also enough thematic depth to make it more than a disposable action-thriller.

It’s also highly rewatchable, so even if you have experienced “V for Vendetta” before, I encourage you to watch it again, especially if it’s been a little while since your first meeting with V.

And if you want even more Prime Video movies to watch right now, the service also just added a classic crime thriller that packs one of the most shocking twists in movie history (which I won’t spoil here).

Watch "V for Vendetta" on Prime Video now