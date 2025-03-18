Prime Video just added this action-packed thriller with Glen Powell — stream 'Twisters' now

Blockbuster disaster sequel "Twisters" swept many moviegoers off their feet in 2024, and it's now available to watch on one of the very best streaming services.

Lee Isaac Chung's standalone "Twister" sequel was the eighth-biggest movie at the US box office last year, raking in over $267 million domestically during its original run.

It was a truly thrilling summer flick, one that delivered a winning combo of high-octane action and affable characters. And, as of today (March 18), Prime Video subscribers can relive all the action all over again, as the movie's now available to watch on Amazon's streaming platform.

Trying to decide whether "Twisters" deserves a spot on your watchlist? Read on to find out a little bit more info about Prime Video's new arrival and for my verdict on what makes "Twisters" worth streaming.

What is 'Twisters' about?

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Twisters" follows former storm chaser, Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she returns to the gig at the behest of her former friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos).

Kate quit the job after a devastating tornado encounter went awry and switched to studying storm patterns at her desk in New York City. Javi lures her back into the field alongside a crew from radar company StormPAR to try out their new tracking system.

While putting Javi's tech to the test, she crosses paths with social media star Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). Tyler and his crew have built a following by throwing himself right into the path of Oklahoma's tornadoes.

The two crews butt heads, but as the storm season gets worse, they face some truly terrifying phenomena and are locked into a truly thrilling fight with one of the most powerful forces of nature on the planet.

In addition to Edgar-Jones, Powell and Ramos, "Twisters" also stars Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Daryl McCormack, David Corenswet, David Born, Nik Dodani and Kiernan Shipka, among others.

Why you should stream 'Twisters' on Prime Video

(Image credit: Universal/Warner Bros.)

If you're in the mood for some seriously fun action cinema, then you should make time to stream "Twisters" on Prime Video ASAP.

Chung's sequel is a disaster movie that stands head and shoulders above other lesser films in the genre. It's two hours of exhilarating, adrenaline-pumping (if very silly) entertainment that puts viewers in the eye of the storm.

What makes "Twisters" truly rip, aside from its impressive forces of nature? The charm and charisma of the movie's social media storm chaser, Tyler Owens, of course.

Glen Powell has already proved time and again that he is leading man material, and his reckless tornado wrangler is the best character in the frame here, too, and his and Daisy Edgar-Jones' crackling chemistry adds an extra edge to the fun.

Sure, all that action might have been best experienced on the big screen and it underserves Kate a tad, but if you skipped "Twisters" last summer, it's still worth checking out. The escalating action, updated visuals, and playful tone make "Twisters" a rollercoaster ride worth taking, and a worthy follow-up to Jan de Bont's landmark original.

(Image credit: Universal/Warner Bros.)

I'm far from the only person who loved "Twisters", though; a quick look at the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes stands as proof. At the time of writing, the movie holds a 75% critics score and a much higher 90% rating on the Popcornmeter.

Empire's Beth Webb, for example, gave "Twisters" a 4-star rating, writing: "With Edgar-Jones and Powell’s fizzing appeal at its epicentre, Twisters at once feels like a testament to a new generation of stars and a gripping old-school movie event."

Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper praised the movie as "fantastically entertaining albeit utterly ridiculous and at times bombastic".

A look at the audience reactions shows similarly positive "Twisters" takes. Yes, plenty of viewers argue it's not as good as the original, but there's plenty of 4 and 5-star reviews on the site.

If you're still not convinced to check "Twisters" out or you'd already streamed it on Peacock but you still need help to find your next watch, we can still help.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video or our round-up of the disaster movies to stream after "Twisters" for tons more top picks.