Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The Prime Video top 10 movie list is a useful tool for getting a quick insight into the films that are drawing the most attention from the streaming service’s subscribers. Still, it’s not a foolproof method for finding quality content to watch.

Case in point, horror “Night Swim” has just rocketed into the No.3 spot, and it’s one of the worst movies of 2024 to date. It has a terrible 20% Rotten Tomatoes score to match. However, while there are some questionable options in the list, there are also some must-watch movies, and that’s why I’m picking out the gems you should stream now.

Before we dive into my selections, be sure to note that this list is based on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14. Now here’s my top picks…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' (2023)

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” was added to Prime Video in the U.S. on July 25, and it has held the No.1 rank ever since. It’s not hard to see why, either. This action franchise has everything a good blockbuster needs: a charismatic lead in Tom Cruise, a talented director in Christopher McQuarrie and enough popcorn thrills to have your adrenaline spiking throughout. It’s not quite the best “Mission: Impossible” to date (2018's “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” takes that honor), but it’s still epic.

Originally released as “Dead Reckoning - Part One’, Paramount has since shaved off the last bit to signify that while this movie does set up a sequel, due for release in 2025, it still tells a complete and satisfying story of its own. In this seventh “Mission: Impossible” adventure, super spy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team face off against their most elusive foe, a rogue A.I. known only as The Entity. Adding further personal stakes to the mission is the re-emergence of Hunt’s former adversary, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who holds a grudge.

Watch "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on Prime Video now

'Passengers' (2016)

“Passengers” is a fizzy romantic comedy that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a slick science-fiction setting. While it was criticized for some story flaws and muddled characterization, it’s an enjoyable ride with two highly likable actors at its core. Set on an interstellar sleeper ship transporting 5,000 colonists to humanity's new home, Chris Pratt plays Jim, a passenger who is woken up prematurely following an asteroid collision.

Still light years from the ship's final destination, Jim faces the grim prospect of living alone on this luxury ship with only an android barman (Michael Sheen) for company. After a year, he's unable to handle the isolation any longer and decides to awaken another passenger purposefully, Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence). The two quickly bond, but the guilt of Jim’s decision weighs heavily on him, and the two must also face a threat that puts the entire ship at risk. “Passengers” is a predictable and unambitious rom-com (despite its somewhat abnormal setting), but its leads are super charming, and the production design is seriously slick.

Watch "Passengers" on Prime Video now

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

“The Hobbit” movies faced the unenviable task of measuring up to the greatest fantasy trilogy of all time, “The Lord of the Rings,” and understandably, that’s a bar it failed to meet. While the final “Hobbit” was particularly rough with an overstuffed plot and cheesy writing, the first two have their merits, and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is an enjoyable opening chapter. It helps that it’s so well-cast, with Martin Freeman as a perfect Bilbo Baggins, Richard Armitage as a wonderful Thorin, and the returning Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Grey as excellent as ever.

The trilogy starter opens in the tranquil Shire, where cowardly hobbit Bilbo Baggins is convinced by the wise old wizard, Gandalf, to accompany a group of dwarves led by Thorin on a quest to reclaim their homeland of Erebor from a fire-breathing dragon, Smaug. Bilbo isn’t typically the adventurous type and quickly finds himself out of his comfort zone as the party encounters all sorts of dangers on their journey, including bloodthirsty orcs, cave-dwelling goblins, man-eating trolls and a strange little creature known as Gollum (Andy Serkis).

Watch "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023) "Passengers" (2016) "Night Swim" (2024) "One Fast Move" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "My Spy: The Eternal City" (2024) "French Girl" (2024) "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (2022) "Good Boys" (2019) "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012)