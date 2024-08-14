One of my favorite movies of 2024 is now streaming — and viewers rate it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I first heard that a sequel to "Twister" was in the works, I was a little bit skeptical. The original movie, with its groundbreaking special effects (for its time) and intense storm-chasing sequences, left a lasting impact on me when I was younger and wanted to chase tornadoes myself. It’s one of those movies that’s still a go-to when I need a dose of nostalgia and pure adrenaline.

So, the idea of revisiting that world years later had me both eagerly anticipating and cautiously questioning whether lightning could strike twice. However, when I watched "Twisters" in theaters, I was pleasantly surprised since it managed to carve out its own place as a modern disaster epic.

I’m even more excited to watch it again now that it’s streaming on video-on-demand platforms. Whether you’re a fan of the original or a newcomer to the franchise, this movie is a must-watch, and here’s why you should stream it…

What is 'Twisters' about?

"Twisters" is a standalone sequel that takes place in the world of "Twister", which happens to be one of my favorite disaster movies of all time. This new story focuses on Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser who is traumatized after a devastating tornado encounter back when she was in college. Now years later, she studies natural disasters on computers in New York rather than face them up front.

However, her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) encourages her to return to the open plains to test a new tracking system that could possibly stop tornadoes after they form. It’s then she meets social media superstar Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), who is determined to achieve the most thrilling but dangerous experience ever. Of course, being so close to tornadoes has its risks and immeasurable dangers.

'Twisters' is the perfect summer popcorn entertainment

For me, "Twisters" is the ultimate summer popcorn movie. It’s the kind of movie that reminds me why I love going to the theaters in the first place. There’s something about the mix of high-stakes action, stormy special effects and just the right amount of humor that makes it the perfect escape from reality — especially when the weather outside is heating up. But, that doesn’t mean it’s only suited for the summer. Even on a cold, rainy day in winter, I’d happily stream it with a warm drink in hand.

From the moment you first see a tornado on screen, "Twisters" builds an insane amount of tension to the point that you’re holding your breath. The tension builds as the characters race against nature, and no matter how many times I watch it in the future, I’ll be just as engrossed in the action. But what makes this movie a standout in 2024 is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Sure, there’s drama and danger, but there’s also a sense of fun that runs through the whole movie.

I’m not saying that "Twisters" is the best blockbuster ever. It certainly has its weak points, like the incredibly jarring soundtrack and the sometimes cheesy dialogue spoken by Kate and Tyler, but putting those aside, I can guarantee you’ll have great fun watching it.

Audiences also seem to agree with me considering viewers rated it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes . Some commented saying it’s a "great movie with plenty of action and humor", while others said it will "keep your heart racing." If there’s one negative thing I can agree with, it’s probably the "lack of chemistry between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones", but they both still offer strong performances on screen.

You need to stream 'Twisters'

If you aren't eager to watch "Twisters" while it's still in theaters, now’s the time to stream it from the comfort of your couch. As someone who’s a sucker for loud disaster movies, I can honestly say this one delivers on every front. It’s packed with thrilling action, surprisingly heartfelt moments and visuals that really build on the tension.

