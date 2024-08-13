The best thriller movie you missed is finally streaming — and the critics are wrong

The streaming debut of “Mothers’ Instinct” has been a long time coming. I caught this dark thriller back in March (it got an early release in the U.K.), with its Stateside theatrical release finally arriving in late July, before heading over to video-on-demand platforms this week.

This slower global rollout could be the reason this movie, which pairs together the ever-excellent Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, failed to gain much traction at the box office. In fact, it’s a flick that I’ve heard very little discussion about in general. Its largely middling critical reception similarly may not have helped draw much interest from viewers.

But, that’s a great shame, as I’m happy to go against the grain on this one and declare it among the best movies you’ve (probably) missed in 2024, so far. It’s a thriller that keeps you guessing throughout, and while largely unambitious in concept, its two leads elevate the material to a greater level.

If you can take me at my word, I encourage watching “Mothers’ Instinct” knowing as little as possible. The ride is even more enjoyable if you don’t know what’s coming around the bend. However, if you need a little more persuasion, here’s why you need to stream this thriller right now…

What is 'Mothers’ Instinct' about?

Set in an idyllic suburban in the 1960s, Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Celine (Anne Hathaway) are neighbors, best friends and devoted mothers to young sons of the same age. The two are living the quintessential American dream, but this tranquil harmony is shattered when Celine’s son, Max, falls to his death in a tragic accident.

Following this tragedy, Celine shuts herself away from the world and distances herself from Alice. However, at the same time, she begins to develop a closer bond with Alice’s son, Theo. Alice is suspicious of her friend's motivations, believing that Celine secretly blames her for not preventing the accident, and becomes increasingly concerned by Alice’s interest in Theo.

As the darker side of maternal instincts are revealed, Celine and Alice become locked in a psychological battle of wills with feelings of guilt, paranoia and resentment unraveling their former sisterhood. It all ends in a shocking finale that you won’t see coming.

Critics are wrong about 'Mothers’ Instinct'

It’s fair to say that most critics weren’t especially impressed with “Mothers’ Instinct”. The movie holds a very underwhelming 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes , which is enough to earn it a “rotten” rating, with the site’s consensus blaming the “thin story” and “shaky” tone.

Here’s the thing, I don’t necessarily disagree that the narrative is overstretched, and the tone can be inconsistent, but neither of these flaws is enough to overpower all the stuff the movie does well, in my opinion. For starters, Chastain and Hathaway are predictably excellent. The two are instantly compelling, and their battle of wills is riveting.

There’s one scene in particular, set at Max’s funeral that is downright haunting, and that is thanks in part to some excellent costuming, but mainly because of Hathaway’s committed performance, with the unease felt in the audience perfectly mirrored in Chastain’s face. These are two of the finest working actors in Hollywood, and “Mothers’ Instinct” gets great mileage out of their serious talent.

“Mothers’ Instinct” also nails the most crucial thing a thriller needs to succeed, a sense of unpredictability. I consider myself pretty good at guessing how movies will end (I can’t count the number of times I’ve figured out a big third-act twist in advance), but with “Mothers’ Instinct” I really didn’t expect the huge swing it takes in its grand finale — and the swing connects to.

There’s also plenty of attention to detail in “Mothers’ Instinct” with the period setting working in the movie’s favor. The classic Americana pastiche intentionally conflicts with the darker elements creating a pleasing juxtaposition. Plus, French director Benoît Delhomme adds a few neat visual touches that help keep the slightly saggy middle portion engaging.

You need to stream 'Mothers’ Instinct'

If you’re looking for a twisting thriller that will have you hooked until its final disturbing moments, “Mothers’ Instinct” is the perfect pick. It’s far from a flawless movie, but its critical reception seems overly harsh to me, and it’s telling that even almost six months after I watched it in theaters, I’m still thinking about its bold ending and the performance of its two leads.

I’m hoping that its streaming debut will give the movie a shot at finding a wider audience, as it definitely deserves its moment in the spotlight. It’s not a movie that is going to get talked about when discussing the very best movies of 2024 (and it won't be an awards player), but it’s certainly seeking out and watching.

Not totally sold on “Mothers’ Instinct’? Be sure to check out our rundown of all the top new movies available to stream this week including the home premier of disaster blockbuster “Twisters” and the much-anticipated Max debut of “Furiosa A Mad Max Saga”.

