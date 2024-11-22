Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching now

If you’re on the hunt for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, the popular streaming service’s ever-changing list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great way to cut through the noise quickly.

But just because a movie's made it into the top 10 means it's a guaranteed hit. Just look at the current No. 1 movie on Prime Video, "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace," a sequel no one asked for about in-fighting in heaven and angels raising an undead army. So, to figure out which movies in the top 10 (as of Nov. 22) are actually worth the hype, I’ve combed through the ranking to highlight the best of the best.

The current best of the Prime Video top 10 includes a refreshing coming-of-age comedy, a horror movie about a vampiric ballerina, and a Christmas movie packed with charm. Let’s dive into my top picks.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'My Old Ass' (2024)

Despite its terrible name, "My Old Ass" is an absolute treat to watch. This teen coming-of-age comedy-drama follows 18-year-old Elliot (played by Maisy Stella in her feature film debut) who, after skipping a family dinner to take mushrooms with her friends, comes face-to-face with her almost 40-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza).

While young Elliot thinks she has everything figured out and is raring to spread her wings elsewhere, the older Elliot warns her not to be so eager to leave her hometown. More importantly, she cautions the rebellious teenager to steer clear of a boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), whom she runs into the next day. What follows is a veritable hallmark of the genre: a transformative summer that challenges Elliot's preconceptions about love, family and the next chapter of her life.

'Abigail' (2024)

I was pleasantly surprised by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's horror comedy "Ready Or Not," so when I heard their latest project centered on a vampiric ballerina kicking ass and taking names, I was hooked. "Abigail" shares a lot of the same DNA as 2022's "M3gan," with critics raving about its blood-drenched mayhem and dark humor. It's currently sitting at an 83% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat for modern horror movies.

Giancarlo Esposito leads a ragtag group of criminals that get a whole lot more than they bargained for when they kidnap the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a powerful underground figure to extort a $50 million ransom. As they soon discover, the young girl isn't trapped with them, they're trapped with her as she begins cutting them down one by one. While not the scariest horror movie out there, for those looking for a thrill ride that's equal parts spooky, gorey, and chaotic, “Abigail” offers plenty to sink your teeth into.

'Almost Christmas'

'Tis the season of festive films, and Prime Video added a new modern classic this month with "Almost Christmas." Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union, and Mo'Nique, it follows a dysfunctional family coming together to celebrate their first Christmas after a devastating loss.

After losing the love of his life, beloved patriarch Walter (Glover) invites his children over for the holidays and all he has is one wish: That they all get along while they're there. If they can manage to spend five days under the same roof without strangling each other, it'll be one hell of a Christmas miracle. While its twists are predictable and it shares many of the familiar shortcomings you'd expect of the genre, "Almost Christmas" is a well-crafted holiday movie with enough charm and jokes that land to win most folks over.

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace" (2024) "Infinite" (2021) "Abigail" (2024) "The Holiday" (2006) "My Old Ass" (2024) "Almost Christmas" (2016) "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" (2024) "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003) "Frosty the Snowman: (1969) "Canary Black" (2024)