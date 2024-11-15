There’s been 38 new Prime Video movies in 2024 so far — here’s the 5 worth watching

I’ll be honest here, a lot of Prime Video original movies stink. Every year the popular streaming service releases dozens of brand-new flicks, and many earn awful review scores and are met with a big shoulder shrug from subscribers.

In 2024 so far, Prime Video has released almost 40 new streaming movies, including lowlights like “Ricky Stanicky," “Space Cadet," “Jackpot!" and “Killer Heat." Fortunately, among the duds are some genuinely excellent movies worth adding to your watch list, you just need to know which Prime Video Originals to stream and which ones to avoid.

That’s where I can help. I’ve combed through the list of all 38 Prime Video original films released in 2024 (as of November 14), and have picked out the ones deserving of your precious movie-watching time. These are the new Prime Video movies you need to stream now…

‘The Boys in the Boat’

“The Boys in the Boat” marks one of the biggest splits between critics and viewers I’ve seen all year. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics rated it 57%, which is low enough for an unwanted rotten rating. However, on the same website, viewers rate it an almost perfect 97%. I’m somewhere in the middle of two extremes, this George Clooney-directed biopic is certainly heartwarming, but its narrative construction is very predictable. But I simply can’t overlook that audience score. This is a clear crowd-pleaser, so I recommend you give it a chance.

Based on an inspirational true story and adapted from Daniel James Brown’s best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, “The Boys in the Boat” chronicles the University of Washington rowing team as they compete for gold at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. With the Great Depression as a backdrop, these athletes find a new purpose and a sense of camaraderie as they strive to overcome their underdog status and become Olympic champions.

‘The Idea of You’

Am I including “The Idea of You” on this list largely because the song “Dance Before We Walk” from the soundtrack was my guilty pleasure song of the summer? Absolutely, but beyond that toe-tapping pop-bop, you’ll find a very sweet (if slightly clumsy) movie in “The Idea of You”. Its biggest strength is that it’s a breeze to watch with an uncomplicated plot and a pleasing tone that even in its most dramatic moments remains constantly good-natured. Plus, Anne Hathaway is her usual charming self, which helps elevate the sappy material.

Solène (Hathaway) is a middle-aged single mom accompanying her daughter to the Coachella music festival. There she stumbles into the artist area and meets Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 20 twentysomething leader singer of August Moon (a One Direction-style boy band). These two come from completely different worlds and yet romantic sparks instantly fly. What follows is an unexpectedly passionate affair, but Hayes’ superstar status is a hurdle to their relationship, and Solène struggles to adjust to living life in the media spotlight.

‘Música’

Another Prime Video Original movie with a fantastic soundtrack, “Música” marks the directorial debut of Rudy Mancuso, a popular internet star who rose to popularity via YouTube sketches and Vine shorts (remember Vine?). Mancuso proves to be even more talented than his online videos teased, as he’s managed to craft a high-quality coming-of-age rom-com at the very first attempt. Critics agree that this musical comedy is special, “Música” is the highest-rated entry on this list with an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

In this movie, Rudy Mancuso plays a heightened version of himself, also named Rudy, a young man constantly daydreaming, and endlessly distracted by the musical noises in his head. Attempting to navigate the pressures of love and family, and embrace his Brazilian heritage while living in New Jersey, Rudy’s life dramatically changes when his longtime girlfriend Haley (Francesca Reale) breaks up with him and he meets the captivating Isabella (Camila Mendes).

‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’

Prime Video hasn’t done the best job of offering action-thriller fans worthwhile movies to stream over the past year. The likes of “Canary Black”, “Killer Heat” and the “Road House” reboot all missed the mark, but “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” marks a step in the right direction. Even if it’s got some flaws (it's pretty derivative of previous Zombie media), it’s a post-apocalyptic thriller that will keep you hooked throughout. Plus, the main character Manel (Francisco Ortiz) rides around on a motorcycle which feels highly reminiscent of the PS4 game Days Gone, and I’m very much here for that!

Based on the book of the same name by Manel Loureiro, in “Apocalypse Z”, a rabies-like infection has swept the world and turned hordes of ordinary people into aggressive zombie creatures. Caught up in this chaos is Manel, a former lawyer who is grieving the death of his wife in a car accident. Ignoring evacuation orders, Manel holds up in his home with only his cat for company. Becoming a scavenger in this new world, Manel fights for his day-to-day survival but also seeks a reason to keep living in the ruins of his former life.

‘My Old Ass’

Proving there’s still life in the coming-of-age genre, “My Old Ass” is a wonderfully refreshing comedy-drama. Yes, the title is terrible, but much like you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, don’t dismiss this movie just because its name is pretty cringe-inducing. This critically acclaimed comedy is easy to love, and while its ultimate message is a little cheesy it manages to tell a somewhat familiar tale in a new way thanks to its neat sci-fi twist.

Elliot (Maisy Stella, making her film debut) is a rebellious teenager who thinks she’s got it all figured out. But when a bad mushroom trip brings her into contact with her 39-year-old future self (Aubrey Plaza), she learns that her life doesn’t pan out exactly as expected. Given firm instructions to stay away from a cute boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), Elliot takes her future self’s warning to heart and begins to rethink her approach to life, family and romance.

