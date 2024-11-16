Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

The Prime Video top 10 is a great starting point when looking for something new to watch on the popular streaming service. But don’t make the mistake of assuming a high rank equals a high-quality flick. Often the opposite is true.

Case in point, the current No. 1 movie on Prime Video is “Infinite”, and this Mark Whalberg sci-fi action romp is extremely skippable (don’t believe me? It’s 17% on Rotten Tomatoes ). So, to ensure you select the entries in the top 10 (as of Nov. 15) worth your time, I’ve combed through the ranking and picked the highlights.

The current best of the Prime Video top 10 includes a thrilling zombie flick, a refreshing coming-of-age comedy with a twist and a Christmas classic that my family forces me to watch every holiday season. Let’s dive into my top picks…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ (2024)

I’ll be honest, the main reason I’m including this Spanish zombie-thriller on this list is because there’s a scene where the protagonist Manel (Francisco Ortiz) rides through the ruins of society on a motorbike, and that part really reminded me of the PS4 game Days Gone. And I love Days Gone. But this post-apocalyptic flick is worth watching even if you don’t have a soft spot for the 2019 video game from Oregon-based Bend Studio.

Set in a world overrun with zombie-like creatures following the spread of a rabies-like virus, “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” centers on Manel, a man still grieving the death of his wife in a car crash. Ignore the local evacuation order, he hunkers down in his home, with just a grumpy cat for company, and takes up the role of a scavenger in this dangerous new world. But, while looking for essential resources, he also seeks a reason to live not just survive.

'My Old Ass' (2024)

The teen coming-of-age genre is a guilty pleasure of mine, but even I’ll admit many recent entries feel a little stale with predictable plots and generic characters. That’s what makes “My Old Ass” such a breath of fresh air. While its overall message wouldn’t feel out of place in an afterschool special, its characters are seriously charming, and the script from Megan Park (who also directs) manages to avoid cringe-inducing attempts to sound like a teenager.

Elliot (Maisy Stella, making her feature film debut) is a rebellious 18-year-old who thinks she’s got life figured out. Skipping a family dinner to take mushrooms with her friends, she experiences a bad trip that brings her face-to-face with her future 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). The older Elliot warns her younger counterpart to avoid a boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), and what follows is a transformative summer as Elliot rethinks approach to life, family and love.

'The Holiday' (2006)

I’m not going to pretend to be a huge fan of “The Holiday," but I’m a Man of the People, and know that plenty of Prime Video subscribers are going to be in the mood for a festive film this weekend. So, it’s no wonder that “The Holiday” is making a surge up the service’s top 10 list as this rom-com is a certified Christmas classic with an all-star cast (or at least all-star for 2006) of Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black.

The movie centers on two unlucky-in-love women living on opposite sides of the Atlantic. Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) agree to swap homes for the holidays, Iris traveling to a plush California mansion, while Amanda settles into a sleepy English village. Both are fish-out-water in these new environments but soon start to settle as they each meet a handsome local (Law and Black) and are swept up in a whirlwind seasonal romance. If you like your rom-coms overly mushy, then “The Holiday” will be exactly the escape you’re looking for.

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Infinite" (2021) "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" (2024) "My Old Ass" (2024) "Canary Black" (2024) "The Holiday" (2006) "Almost Christmas" (2016) "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003) "Norbit" (2007) "The Longest Yard" (2005) "The Remaining" (2014)