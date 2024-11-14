7 classic movies just added to Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video was already one of the best streaming services for watching classic movies, and the Amazon-owned platform just got even better in this area. The service’s slate of new movies for November 2024 includes another slew of legendary favorites, including a Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece that is often cited as the greatest movie ever made (no prizes for guessing the name).

When I say classic movies I’m not talking about movies released just a few years ago. Heck, I’m not even talking about movies released in my lifetime. These are flicks that have stood the ultimate test of time, and yes, that does mean some of these movies are presented in black and white, but from my perspective, that’s a positive rather than a drawback.

If you’re looking to enjoy some of the best features ever made and have an appreciation for cinema history, here are the classic movies just added to Prime Video that you need to watch this month...

'The Great Escape' (1963)

THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

“The Great Escape” is iconic for two reasons: The heart-pounding motorcycle jump in the final third and the classic main theme which is such an earworm that I bet you’re whistling it out loud right now. And while these two aspects deserve their spot in the pop culture lexicon, there’s so much more to love about this historical epic including the satisfying prison escape story and the winning performances from Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough.

As the title suggests, “The Great Escape” focuses on a group of Allied soldiers as they attempt to abscond from a German POW camp during World War II. Leading the group of escapees is the uber-cool American Captain Virgil Hilts (McQueen), who has a history of breaking out of high-security camps. The plan is relatively simple on paper, dig a tunnel that stretches beyond prison grounds, but the stakes are high, and successfully escaping is only the beginning.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'The Apartment' (1960)

The Apartment (1960) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Among the most charming movies ever made “The Apartment” (deservedly) won Best Picture, Best Director (for Billy Wilder) and Best Screenplay at the 33rd Academy Awards. Starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, it remains one of the most compelling romantic comedies ever made with a “will-they-won’t-they” premise that will capture your heart. I’d wager it’s almost impossible to watch this flick and not have a big smile on your face by the end.

“The Apartment” centers on a browbeaten insurance worker named C.C. Baxter (Lemmon), who reluctantly allows his bosses to use his Upper West Side apartment for extramarital affairs. When company bigwig Mr. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray) uses the apartment to liaise with elevator operator Fran (MacLaine), Baxter is heartbroken as he is sweet for the girl himself. What follows is a heart-warming romantic comedy-drama as Baxter tries to win the girl and navigate the treacherous corporate ladder at the same time.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'The Godfather' (1972)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

It feels almost silly introducing “The Godfather.” It’s one of the most widely-recognized movies in history, with lines and scenes that have become so well-known that calling them iconic feels like an understatement. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this truly masterful crime drama is that despite its titanic reputation it still manages to live up to the hype. If you’ve never seen it before, what on Earth are you waiting for, it’s remains a must-watch to this day.

Based on the Mario Puzo novel of the same name. “The Godfather” is a gangster drama that chronicles the Corleone crime family. Led by Don Vito (Marlon Brando), the eponymous leader rules the streets with an iron grip. But Vito’s youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), is reluctant to follow in his father’s footsteps, and as he’s drawn further into the family business he undergoes a radical transformation and falls into a cycle of violence and betrayal.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'The Godfather, Part II' (1974)

Whenever I create a list like this I usually limit it to one movie per franchise to avoid the picks being repetitive, but in this case, I can make an exception. “The Godfather, Part II” is a rare sequel that manages to rival its predecessor, and considering the first “Godfather” movie is considered perhaps the greatest film of all time that is no small achievement. Winner of six Oscars including Best Picture (the first sequel to do so), Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro, “The Godfather, Part II” is every bit as essential as the first movie.

Serving as both a sequel and prequel to “The Godfather,” this second chapter follows the continued rise of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), now the Don of the Corleone crime family, while at the same time exploring the origins of Vito Corleone (De Niro) as he goes from Sicilian immigrant to leader of the central crime family that controls New York City. These parallel storylines blend beautifully and Pacino and De Niro have never been better.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Carrie' (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Adapted from Stephen King’s groundbreaking novel, “Carrie” is a spine-chilling horror that steadily builds tension until its shocking finale. Centered on two remarkable performances from Sissy Spacek as the titular Carrie and Piper Laurie as her deeply religious mother, “Carrie” is one of the best horror movies in history, but it has so much to offer beyond cheap thrills. If you can hold your nerve, even non-horror fans need to give this chiller a chance.

Awkward teenager Carrie White (Spacek) routinely faces taunting from her high school classmates, and things aren’t much better at home where she is tormented by her fanatically faithful mother, Margaret (Laurie). Discovering she has supernatural telekinetic powers, Carrie prepares for the prom after being invited by the kindhearted Tommy (William Katt) but on this fateful night a cruel prank drives Carrie over the edge and she takes bloody revenge.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Rosemary's Baby (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of chilling movies, “Rosemary’s Baby” is haunting from the very start. Its opening title sequence is more disturbing than the entirety of many rival horror movies, and things only get more nightmarish the further you descend into its twisted web. This is a shocking horror that thrives on a sense of mystery, so if you can avoid the urge to watch a trailer beforehand, I strongly recommend that you watch with as little prior knowledge as possible.

Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) is married to a struggling actor, Guy (John Cassavetes), and the pair have just moved into a historic New York apartment with a sinister history. Rosemary doesn’t feel at home in this place and the constant attention of her overbearing neighbors Roman (Sidney Blackmer) and Minnie (Ruth Gordon) isn’t helping matters. When Rosemary falls pregnant, and Guy’s career takes off, things spiral further and a horrifying truth is revealed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Escape From Alcatraz' (1979)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If “The Great Escape” wasn’t enough prison break excitement for you then be sure to stream “Escape from Alcatraz” this month as well. This Clint Eastwood flick sets a standard that many modern thrillers are still attempting to match today and pairs the veteran actor with director Don Siegel in a prison drama that marks their fifth (and final) collaboration together. It’s arguably their best work as well with a gripping story and strong characters.

Frank Morris (Eastwood) is a tough-as-nails career criminal who has managed to escape multiple prisons in the past. Sent to the maximum-security facility on Alcatraz Island, a place where escape is believed to be impossible, Morris clashes with the cruel warden (Patrick McGoohan) and gets into a scuffle with a fellow inmate named Wolf (Bruce M. Fischer). Determined to secure his freedom, Morris hatches a daring plan as he attempts to do the impossible and escape from Alcatraz.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it on Prime Video now