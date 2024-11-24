Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy-thriller movies of the year — and it's already crashed the top 10

If you’re in the mood for a thriller that has plenty of horror with sharp, unexpected humor, Prime Video has just delivered your next must-watch: “Abigail” is the perfect pick for a night when you’re craving those cinematic thrills.

Having experienced this movie in theaters back in April and again from the comfort of my couch, I can confidently say this genre-bending gem is a must-see for anyone who loves an oddball plot.

“Abigail” only recently landed on Prime Video, but it’s already making a big splash with viewers. As of Nov. 24, the comedy-thriller has surged to the No. 2 spot on the platform’s top 10 most-watched movies, overtaking beloved romantic classics like “The Holiday” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

If you’re looking for a story that thrives on goofy humor without sacrificing spine-chilling tension, here’s why “Abigail” deserves a spot on your watchlist now that it’s available on one of the best streaming services.

What is ‘Abigail’ about?

Abigail | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Abigail” is one of those rare comedy-thrillers best experienced with no prior knowledge, and I wish I’d skipped the trailer before seeing it in theaters (because it gives away an absolutely jaw-dropping plot twist). If you want to fully immerse yourself in the suspense and insane surprises, do yourself a favor: avoid the trailer entirely and dive straight into the movie now on Prime Video.

But if you don’t mind being spoiled and would rather read a synopsis before going in, I can provide that.

“Abigail” follows a ragtag group of criminals led by Giancarlo Esposito, who find themselves in over their heads when they abduct the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a notorious underground figure, demanding a $50 million ransom. However, they quickly realize that the seemingly harmless young girl is far from innocent.

Here’s why you need to stream ‘Abigail’

(Image credit: Binge)

Being completely transparent here: I thought “Abigail” was going to be a horrible movie. One of those forgettable thrillers with an outlandish plot that just doesn’t land. The trailer didn’t do much to convince me, either, and I wasn’t sold on the characters. But when I finally watched it on the big screen, I was genuinely surprised. I even found myself laughing at scenes that have since gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The ensemble cast, which includes Joey (Melissa Barrera), Sammy (Kathryn Newton), Peter (Kevin Durand), Frank (Dan Stevens), and Dean (Angus Cloud), delivers solid performances all around. However, it’s Kathryn Newton who steals the show with her portrayal of a thrill-seeking hacker who somehow mistakes a bag of onions for garlic (and yes, that moment became an instant meme). I’m a huge fan of Newton anyway, but I think she brings the perfect amount of comic relief in “Abigail”, especially during some of the scarier moments.

Kevin Durand shines as the dim-witted mob enforcer, and Melissa Barrera anchors the movie as the emotionally driven female lead, a recovering drug addict fighting to reconnect with her son. Seeing the wildly different characters interact with one another in a dark comedy-thriller was fun to watch and makes it that much more entertaining.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I am going to mention the twist, so spoiler alert again if you’d rather watch without knowing.

At the heart of the movie is Alisha Weir as Abigail, a centuries-old vampire who has the appearance of a 12-year-old girl. She’s an absolute star, and she somehow manages to be genuinely creepy despite her initially cute personality. From stalking around the huge mansion to showing up with her blood-stained mouth, her performance was the most memorable for me. And props to Weir for handling all of the fake blood and wearing those uncomfortable-looking sharp teeth!

That being said, I don’t want to talk about it too much. But “Abigail” is definitely one of my favorite comedy-thrillers of 2024, and I’m glad it’s found another home on one of the most popular streaming services. So, if you need something fun but tense to watch this week, I highly recommend streaming "Abigail" on Prime Video. It’s insane, bloody, emotional and funny, and to me, that’s the perfect package.