Prime Video just got an overlooked sci-fi thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — and it’s a pleasant surprise

I like to think I’ve got a pretty good eye for new movie releases. But every so often, a title slips through the cracks — especially when it skips theaters altogether.

That’s the case with “The Fix,” a 2024 sci-fi thriller directed by Kelsey Egan. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival before heading straight to digital, never receiving a traditional theatrical release so it was very easy to miss. But now that it’s cracked Prime Video’s top 10 movies list, curiosity got the better of me.

“The Fix” is weird, bold, and not exactly polished, but there’s something gripping about its chaotic mix of corporate horror and body mutation. It features “Stranger Things” star Grace Van Dien as a model turned reluctant mutant hero, and while the story leans into B-movie territory at times, it’s also surprisingly self-aware.

It’s always fun when a lesser-known movie finds a second life on streaming, and “The Fix” feels like one of those unexpected hits that people are going to be talking about in group chats. So if you’ve seen this one pop up on Prime Video, here’s everything to know before streaming it.

What is ‘The Fix’ about?

THE FIX | Official Trailer | Gravitas Ventures | Starring Grace Van Dien - YouTube Watch On

“The Fix” is set in a dystopian future where Earth's atmosphere has become toxic. The pharmaceutical giant Aethera monopolizes a drug called AIRemedy, claiming it protects users from the toxins, effectively controlling humanity's survival.

However, Aethera cannot produce enough to meet global demand, keeping this a secret from the public. The story follows Ella McPhee (Grace Van Dien), a model employed by Aethera, who becomes disillusioned after her mother's suicide.

At a party, she consumes a stolen vial of what she believes is a new designer drug. The substance causes her to undergo mutagenic changes, granting her enhanced strength, gliding ability, and chitinous spurs. As she grapples with her transformation, Ella discovers that her mutations could be the key to humanity's survival.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you stream ‘The Fix’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures)

I’ll admit, the fact I’d never heard of “The Fix” had me a little worried. I figured it might be one of those forgettable sci-fi flops I’d regret adding to my watchlist. But surprisingly, it turned out to be a decent watch and I can see why it landed in Prime Video’s top 10.

The first 15 minutes are definitely a bit shaky. It has that low-budget, slightly awkward setup that might make you wonder if it’s worth sticking with.

The first 15 minutes are definitely a bit shaky. It has that low-budget, slightly awkward setup that might make you wonder if it’s worth sticking with. But if you push past that, the story starts to pull you in.

It’s weirdly compelling, even if you’re not totally sold on the production quality.

“The Fix” could have easily spiraled into a mess (and I was expecting that), but Egan keeps it feeling coherent. The story doesn’t rush to explain itself or force exposition like most sci-fi flicks do nowadays, but instead, it unfolds at its own pace.

The movie kicks off with a model, Ella, filming an ad for a company called Airem. On the surface, she’s got a dream gig as their brand ambassador, but beneath it all, she’s struggling. It’s the one-year anniversary of her mother’s suicide, and emotionally, she’s barely holding it together. Feeling hopeless, she downs the entire vial of a mysterious drug. And from there it gets pretty chaotic.

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures / Crave Pictures)

“The Fix” blends dystopian sci-fi with a bit of a superhero origin story vibe. And like a lot of stories in that lane, it weaves in themes around shady corporations and questionable science. But it doesn’t get overly preachy about it.

The heroes and villains are pretty clear from the start, and the movie trusts the audience to pick up on what’s going on without spelling everything out.

'The Fix' blends dystopian sci-fi with a bit of a superhero origin story vibe.

Grace Van Dien, who you might recognize from “Stranger Things” season 4, is the only real standout given how forgettable the side characters are, including the research scientist Eric O'Connors (Daniel Sharman) and drug supplier Spider (Tina Redman), who are only there to drive the narrative in a specific direction.

Van Dien’s character Ella starts off in this glossy, surface-level world and gradually unravels (physically and emotionally) into something totally unrecognizable. The transformation stuff gets weird (think: Cronenberg-lite body horror), but it works. And I appreciated that the movie doesn’t shy away from getting gross or uncomfortable; it leans into its premise instead of playing it safe.

One thing to keep in mind: if you’re expecting tight pacing or slick production value, this probably isn’t your movie.

The script doesn’t always do the story justice and there are a few effects that look like they were done on a shoestring budget. But if you’re in the mood for something different that takes risks and isn’t afraid to be a little rough around the edges, “The Fix” might actually surprise you.

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures / Crave Pictures)

You don't need to take my word for it either. Audiences gave “The Fix” a solid score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, with four out of seven critic reviews being positive.

Joshua Polanski from In Review Online said: “It’s renewing to see a film that functionally challenges rather than reinforces the same paradigm it seeks to critique.”

Meanwhile, Warped Perspective’s Keri O'Shea stated that “being derivative isn’t necessarily the end of a new film, but feeling like a scant retelling of elements which are more consistently fleshed-out in pre-existing films…kinda is.”

These are takes I agree with, and “The Fix” isn’t something that should be at the very top of your Prime Video watchlist. Its low budget and lack of blockbuster sheen is bound to put a lot of people off. However, the central story is very interesting, and in a sea of formulaic streaming content, that counts for a lot.

You can stream “The Fix” on Prime Video now. However, if you’re not feeling it, see what else is new on Prime Video in May 2025.