Netflix is about to lose a sci-fi thriller movie that feels like a dark, emotional twist on the 'X-men' mutant story

There’s a good chance you’ve scrolled past “Freaks” on Netflix without a second thought. I get it, the title doesn’t scream must-watch, and the thumbnail isn’t exactly begging you to press play. But I’m here to tell you that you might be sleeping on one of the most gripping, emotionally-charged sci-fi thrillers the streamer has to offer.

This overlooked dystopian flick feels like someone took the “X-men” origin story, stripped out the costumes, dialed up the paranoia, and dropped it into a gritty indie drama. Somehow these elements work, and after watching it for the first time, I was truly and utterly hooked. Sadly, it’s leaving U.S. Netflix on July 16.

I’m not saying this is the best thriller out there, given its tiny budget and unique visuals. But I am saying that if you’re into emotionally grounded sci-fi with a supernatural edge, and you appreciate storytelling that respects your intelligence (and doesn’t spoon-feed the plot), then you really should give this one a shot before it disappears.

Because once it’s gone, there’s no telling when it'll show up on any of the other major streaming services.

What is ‘Freaks’ about?

“Freaks” follows a young girl named Chloe (Lexy Kolker) who has spent her entire life hidden inside a rundown house by her paranoid and protective father (Emile Hirsch). He warns her never to go outside, claiming the world is dangerous and that people will try to hurt her.

Despite his strict rules and frightening stories, Chloe becomes increasingly curious about the world beyond the front door, especially when a mysterious ice cream truck driver begins to appear in the neighborhood.

As Chloe begins to question the world beyond her front door, it becomes clear that things aren’t as simple as her father claimed. Unusual events start to unfold, leading her into a reality that’s far more complex, mysterious, and dangerous than she ever imagined.

‘Freaks’ is a small story with monster-sized impact

(Image credit: TCD / Prod.DB / Amazing / Bloomgarden Films / Confluence Films / Well Go USA / Alamy)

If you watched the trailer above for “Freaks” or skimmed the synopsis, you probably assumed it would be packed with strange twists and unexpected moments, and you wouldn’t be wrong.

“Freaks” turned out to be a chaotic and thrilling surprise that completely defied almost every expectation I had going in. The movie thrives on its sense of mystery, so while I do recommend going in blind if you can, I’ll be sharing a few very minor plot points here for context.

Lexy Kolker takes center stage as Chloe, a young girl confined to a dark, dust-covered house by her father, Henry, who insists the outside world is too dangerous. Right from the start, there are shades of “Room,” as we watch Chloe navigating her strange, enclosed life while being warned that stepping outside could put them both in serious danger. Still, when an ice cream truck run by a mysterious man (Bruce Dern) pulls up just beyond their doorstep, the temptation to explore grows almost impossible to ignore.

(Image credit: TCD / Prod.DB / Amazing / Bloomgarden Films / Confluence Films / Well Go USA / Alamy)

The early part of the movie thrives on a sense of tight, suffocating tension. Within minutes, it’s clear that Kolker is a remarkable young talent as she's completely believable and emotionally gripping in every scene.

Her mostly improvised performance feels real and she pairs perfectly with Hirsch, who brings depth to the role of her overprotective father. One moment, Henry is nurturing, and the next he’s locking his daughter in a closet “for her protection.” But that’s not the whole story, of course.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein don’t hand over the answers right away. Instead, they challenge you to uncover the truth alongside the characters. The payoff is absolutely worth it, thanks to their gripping storytelling and the unique, complex world they’ve built.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Well Go USA / Alamy)

When it comes to how believable “Freaks” is, it’s clear the movie operates in a heightened reality. The moment a story introduces extraordinary elements, it naturally invites closer scrutiny than something grounded in the real world. And because it leans so heavily into mystery, you’re almost trained to analyze everything from the very beginning, searching for clues.

Still, “Freaks” feels like one of those movies that rewards a second watch, where moments that felt confusing or far-fetched the first time might make more sense once you’ve caught the details you missed.

Don’t miss this chance to stream ‘Freaks’ on Netflix

(Image credit: TCD / Prod.DB / Amazing / Bloomgarden Films / Confluence Films / Well Go USA / Alamy)

Don’t go into “Freaks” expecting explosions, massive set pieces, or fast-paced action. What you’ll get instead is something far more intimate and tightly crafted. The story unfolds mostly behind closed doors, drawing you into a claustrophobic world that feels incredibly compelling.

While the minimal sets and rare outdoor scenes hint at a very small budget, the filmmakers cleverly focus their energy on sharp sound design and striking, well-executed visual effects. Just keep in mind this is no blockbuster flick. It’s a slow-burn experience that rewards your attention with tension, mystery, and a few genuinely surprising turns.

Stream “Freaks” on Netflix before it leaves on July 16. Otherwise, see what got added to the streamer this month.