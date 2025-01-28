Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi action movies ever — and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Do you love Tom Cruise, high-concept science fiction and all-out action? Well, for a couple more days, Prime Video is home to the 2014 sci-fi thriller, "Edge of Tomorrow" (also known as "Live Die Repeat"), and this is one sci-fi thriller you shouldn't skip.

At the time of writing, the movie's due to leave the streaming service very soon; your last day to watch "Edge of Tomorrow" on Prime Video is January 31, 2025.

Doug Liman's "Edge of Tomorrow" enjoyed critical and commercial success and, frankly, it's easy to see why. In my opinion, it remains one of the most entertaining genre movies we've seen in a long, long time.

"Edge of Tomorrow" has tons of action, visuals that still hold up, griping, end-of-the-world stakes, and a killer, "Groundhog Day" hook. What more could you want?

Not sold on streaming "Edge of Tomorrow" yet? Here's a little bit more info about the sci-fi hit to help convince you to stream it before it disappears from the Prime Video library.

What is 'Edge of Tomorrow' about?

“Edge of Tomorrow” is a big-screen adaptation of "All You Need is Kill" by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The movie sees our planet locked in combat with an invading alien force known as “Mimics”. Amid the ongoing assault, PR officer Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is shipped out to cover the invasion, despite his distinct lack of combat experience.

Cage is promptly killed within minutes of setting foot on the battlefield, but wakes back up in a base in Heathrow, London, before promptly meeting the same fate again. Locked in this exact time loop, Cage seeks the help of war hero Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who helps him hone his skills in combat, and together, they take the fight to the Mimics to turn the tide.

In addition to Cruise and Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow” also features Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, Jonas Armstrong, Tony Way, and Kick Gurry, among others.

Should you stream 'Edge of Tomorrow' before it leaves Prime Video?

Whether you've seen it before or not, "Edge of Tomorrow" is absolutely worth watching. Even if the increasing prevalence of time loops across media may make the premise feel less novel now than it might have done a decade ago, "Edge of Tomorrow" is a high-concept sci-fi action effort with plenty to offer.

The movie's arsenal of futuristic weaponry is put to work in some thrilling but brutal battles with the erratic, undulating alien foes, but "Edge of Tomorrow" isn't your average dumb action flick: it's tightly plotted (until the end), full of intrigue, and — despite all the apocalyptic scenes — surprisingly funny in places, too.

Sure, it's got spectacle, but "Edge of Tomorrow" also makes full use of a well-written script that's precise enough to keep you up to speed with all its more mind-bending elements. The journey it takes you on is utterly gripping stuff, and having just recently rewatched it, I'm pleased to say "Edge of Tomorrow" is still one of my favorite sci-fi movies in years.

It's not just me who loves "Edge of Tomorrow" (and longs for that oft-rumored sequel), either. At the time of writing, the sci-fi action effort holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, aggregated from well over 300 registered reviews. In other words: lots of viewers recommend giving "Edge of Tomorrow" a chance.

Take, for example, Empire's 4-star review, wherein critic Dan Jolin described "Edge of Tomorrow" like so: "A playful and frantic science-fiction twister which mimics the best (Aliens, The Matrix, Groundhog Day) while offering something fresh and — most importantly — thrilling."

Reviewing for Rolling Stone, critic Peter Travers offered a 3.5/5 star score, writing "It shouldn’t work. A human-versus-aliens epic that keeps repeating the same scene over and over again as if the comic tilt of "Groundhog Day" had turned suddenly dangerous. But "Edge of Tomorrow" will keep you on edge. Guaranteed."

And, writing for Vanity Fair, Richard Lawson called "Edge of Tomorrow" "a cool, clever sci-fi surprise". Even if he didn't love the ending, Lawson nevertheless praised the overall movie as "a sharp and bracing piece of entertainment" that manages to balance comedy with the "apocalyptic action" of its big-screen thrills.

So again, I'd encourage you to make time this week to stream "Edge of Tomorrow" before it leaves Prime Video at the end of January. But if you're not convinced it's right for you and still need more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the best movies on Prime Video for more help planning your next movie night.