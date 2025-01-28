Prime Video is losing the best Timothée Chalamet movie you haven’t watched — it’s a deliciously dark thriller

Timothée Chalamet seems to be everywhere right now. Not that I’m complaining. I’ve been a fan of his work since his career-making turn in 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name”, and as his star has risen I’ve been consistently impressed with his willingness to continue taking on interesting roles rather than opting to retreat to the safe haven of making crowd-pleasers.

One such unique role came in 2022’s “Bones and All.” This genre-fusing flick from director Luca Guadagnino (who also helmed last year’s “Challengers”) is a dark thriller about murderous teens with a burning desire for flesh that can’t be so easily quelled. It’s not your average teen romance movie, but this twisted tale is well worth experiencing.

While “Bones and All” is currently streaming on Prime Video, it’s set to be removed from the streaming service’s library this Friday (January 31), so you only have a few days left to see Timothée Chalamet like you never have before. Here’s why it’s a high-concept movie that manages to tap into real human emotions, despite its extremely off-kilter core…

What is ‘Bones and All’ about?

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Maren (Taylor Russell) has struggled with an insatiable hunger all her life. On her 18th birthday, her father abandons her, so she embarks on a cross-country journey to locate her absentee mother. A little way down the road, she meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a drifter who shares the same dark secret. The two become travel companions and eventually begin an intense relationship that gives each of them a new sense of purpose.

As they continue their thousand-mile journey, they attempt to live with their cannibalistic nature and struggle with the guilt that comes from their inability to control their deepest urges. Intertwined with the pair is an older man named Lee (Mark Rylance) who develops a dangerous obsession with Maren, and eventually all path leads to a dramatic showdown.

You've never seen anything like 'Bones and All' before

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

As the above plot synopsis outlines, “Bones and All” revolves around a pretty bizarre idea. It’s set in a world where people known as “eaters” roam the country looking to feed on human flesh. And while some fight back the urge to consume, some let their dark impulse run free. Frankly, as far as an allegory to our modern society goes it’s not exactly subtle...

But what is subtle is the nuanced performances from both Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Russell does a great job anchoring the movie and giving the audience a character to get invested in, but Chalamet shines brightest in one of his most meaty roles to date. Lee is a fascinatingly complex character, and not just because he’s a literal teenage cannibal. Oh, and Mark Rylance makes a huge impression as the true villain of the warped feature. All three give memorable performances.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

“Bones and All” feels surprisingly grounded despite its dark fantasy element. Set in 1980s America, it successfully incorporates road trip movie staples to make you feel like you're on a journey. Plus, its blend of genres is impressive. It’s a dark thriller at its heart, but there’s romance, drama, horror and even a sprinkling of (black) humor thrown into the mix. Remarkably, Luca Guadagnino manages to avoid uncomfortable tonal whiplash even with so many ingredients thrown into the melting pot.

I could see some viewers being repulsed right out of the gate. The cannibal component is definitely a hurdle you’ll need to overcome, but look beyond the blood, entrails and soft tissue, and “Bones and All” is surprisingly romantic (even if Maren and Lee’s relationship feels doomed from the start). Ulimately, whether you think the flick is in good taste or not, you have to applaud such an original effort. In a Hollywood landscape dominated by safe sequels, I’ll always champion something this fresh.

Stream ‘Bones and All’ on Prime Video before it’s too late

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Over on Rotten Tomatoes , “Bones and All” has pulled a strong 82% score. The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads, “Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.” Meanwhile, its audience score isn’t quite so impressive at 63%, but considering its stomach-turning sequences I’m not surprised. This is a movie that will alienate squeamish viewers.

Remember, “Bones and All” is set to leave Prime Video in a few days (at the time of writing), so make sure you carve out some time to watch this deliciously dark thriller before January 31. At the very least, you’ll get to see Timothée Chalamet as you never have before, and not just because his trademark curls have been dyed a questionable shade of pinkish red.

“Bones and All” isn’t the only movie waving goodbye to the Amazon-owned streaming platform this month either. Check out our rundown of the best movies leaving Prime Video in January 2025 for all the films you’ll want to move to the very top of your watchlist right now.

Watch "Bones and All" on Prime Video until January 31