Prime Video just shared an explosive trailer for a new action comedy movie with Eddie Murphy — and it looks like a wild ride

Prime Video looks to be bolstering its summer movie line-up with another crime comedy, and, based on the trailer, it looks like a chaotic watch.

In addition to the explosive John Cena/Idris Elba buddy comedy, "Heads of State" (streaming July 2), the Amazon streaming service is due to add "The Pickup" just a few weeks later.

Tim Story's new crime comedy sees Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as a pair of armored truck drivers being hijacked. Chaos ensues, and you can get a taste of what's in store below:

The Pickup - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

On a seemingly ordinary day, armored car drivers Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson) hit the road... and find themselves targeted by dangerous criminals.

The trailer sees the mismatched pair trying to fend off the hijackers, only to learn that their leader, Zoe (Keke Palmer), is standing in the back of their truck.

And after that wild chase, Zoe reveals she has very ambitious plans to rob a casino, and she needs their help to do so. Cue a montage of more action, antics, explosions and lewd banter. If you liked seeing Axel Foley back in action on Netflix last summer in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," it might be the watch for you.

Looking forward to watching "The Pickup" on Prime Video this summer? Good news: you only have to wait a couple more months, as the trailer confirms the new crime-comedy will release on the Amazon streamer on Wednesday, August 6.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we know about 'The Pickup' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The trailer already gives us a pretty clear idea of what to expect from "The Pickup," though Amazon's also shared a plot synopsis for the new comedy caper.

It reads: "In the action-comedy 'The Pickup,' a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."

In addition to the above names, "The Pickup" also stars Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and WWE's Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i.

Looking forward to "The Pickup" and need something else to stream while you wait? Check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video for tons more streaming recommendations to keep you entertained in the meantime.