5 best Prime Video movies to stream now before they leave this month

As the end of the month creeps closer, it’s time to check your Prime Video watchlist before some standout titles make their exit. Every month brings new arrivals, but it also means saying goodbye to a handful of good movies.

This month, Prime Video is parting ways with a solid lineup that spans a few different genres. Whether you’re in the mood for a dinosaur flick starring Chris Pratt, a sci-fi thriller reminiscent of “Alien” or a heartfelt romantic drama, there’s something worth catching before it disappears.

So, before these five movies leave Prime Video for good, carve out some couch time, grab the popcorn, and dive in. And if you’re looking for more to watch, check out what’s new on Prime Video in April 2025.

‘Contagion’ (2011)

We’re sadly parting ways with “Contagion” this month. This outbreak movie is grounded, unsettling, and eerily believable. The tension doesn’t come from jump scares or extreme chaos, but from how real everything feels. Its plausibility is what makes “Contagion” a chilling watch.

It's also got big names like Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, and Jude Law, and they all bring a lot of weight to the story.

“Contagion” follows the global outbreak of a deadly virus and the race to contain it. After a woman returns from a trip to Hong Kong and suddenly dies, a mysterious illness begins to spread rapidly, triggering panic and societal breakdown.

The movie weaves together multiple perspectives — from scientists racing to develop a vaccine, to government officials managing the crisis, to a conspiracy blogger fueling fear.

Watch on Prime Video until April 30

‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

If you’re in the mood for some dinosaur chaos, then “Jurassic World” should be on your watchlist before it leaves the platform.

“Jurassic World,” compared to the original movies, goes bigger, louder, and a little more ridiculous, but it’s undeniably fun. Think popcorn movie with a nostalgic twist and some genuinely wild moments (pun intended).

It picks up years after the original park’s disastrous attempt and imagines a fully functioning dinosaur theme park that finally gets it right — until, of course, it doesn’t. When a genetically modified super-dino breaks loose, chaos erupts across the island.

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), a raptor trainer with surprisingly good chemistry with dinosaurs, and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the park’s operations manager, must team up to survive and stop the threat.

Watch on Prime Video until April 30

‘Life’ (2017)

I’ve always had a soft spot for sci-fi, especially the kind that involves space creatures and missions that spiral into disaster. “Alien” is hands-down my all-time favorite franchise, so anything in that vein immediately grabs my attention, and “Life” definitely fits the bill.

Now, I’m not saying “Life” measures up to “Alien” (it doesn’t quite hit those same iconic highs), but it still delivers a tense, gripping experience that’s absolutely worth your time.

Set aboard the International Space Station, a team of astronauts discovers the first proof of life beyond Earth — a rapidly evolving organism from Mars.

At first, the crew is thrilled by the discovery, studying the single-celled organism they name Calvin. But as it grows, Calvin proves to be far more intelligent and dangerous than they anticipated. What starts as a scientific breakthrough quickly turns into a fight for survival, as the crew realizes the alien lifeform will do whatever it takes to stay alive.

Watch on Prime Video until April 30

‘Past Lives’ (2023)

One of the most quietly devastating movies to come out in recent years is sadly leaving Prime Video too. If you’ve ever wondered about the path not taken or still think about someone from your past, “Past Lives” is going to hit you right in the chest.

It’s slow, thoughtful, and beautifully understated. Don’t go in expecting big drama or loud emotional outbursts — this movie is all about the feelings that live in the silences.

“Past Lives” follows Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood friends from South Korea who reconnect decades after being separated when Nora’s family emigrated to Canada.

Now adults, they spend a few days together in New York, reflecting on who they were, who they’ve become, and what might have been.

Watch on Prime Video until April 30

‘Starship Troopers’ (1997)

You can’t miss one of the boldest, weirdest sci-fi action flicks of the ’90s. “Starship Troopers” has literally everything: space bugs, over-the-top propaganda and a satirical edge that still sparks debate decades later.

My dad really enjoyed this classic for its flashy, absurd, and knowingly ridiculous premise, but that’s what makes it fun. Anyone in the mood for a cheesy action movie will find something to enjoy in this.

“Starship Troopers” is set in a future where Earth is ruled by a militarized government, and citizenship is earned through service. The story centers on Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien), a high school graduate who joins the Mobile Infantry after his girlfriend enlists in the military.

Rico and his friends are quickly thrown into a brutal intergalactic war against a species of giant alien bugs from the planet Klendathu.

Watch on Prime Video until April 30