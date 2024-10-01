New on Prime Video and Freevee in October 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Prime Video and Freevee are bringing a ton of new shows and movies in October 2024. These Amazon streaming services are always loaded with something to watch, and this month is no different.

What is different this month, is that ... well, we don't know everything coming to Prime Video this month. Typically we do, but at the moment, we only know what original shows and movies are coming in October, as well as a few new Freevee channels this month. Once we know the full slate of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, we'll update this article accordingly.

Still, we do have a few things we can already recommend. "Brothers" is a new original action comedy movie hitting Prime Video this month and it's loaded with acting talent, including Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage and more. But before that hits Prime Video, we get the latest season of "The Legend of Vox Machina," which will be one of the last shows or movies to feature the late, great Lance Reddick.

So, without further ado, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Prime Video and Freevee in October 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN OCTOBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Brothers'

When I tell you this movie looks absurd, I mean it. "Brothers" stars Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin as twin brothers with sordid criminal pasts. But our first introduction to either character is Dinklage being thrown across a bathroom by Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser.

And the trailer doesn't really let up from there. Dinklage manages to convince Brolin to come across the country with him to pull one last score. Whether they pull of the heist or not remains to be seen, but we know that along the way they'll be joined by Glenn Close and Marisa Tomei ... and an orangutan named Samuel. This sibling action comedy should definitely be towards the top of your watchlist this month.

Stream it on Prime Video from Oct. 17

'The Legend of Vox Machina' season 3

"The Legend of Vox Machina" is one of my favorite animated shows at the moment. The animated fantasy show comes from the team at Critical Role and is adapted from the "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign from their web series, also titled "Critical Role." Set in the fictional world of Exandria, the show tells the tales of the seven-member Vox Machina band of mercenaries as they hunt for gold and glory.

In season 1, the Vox Machina team had to take down a dragon and an evil husband-and-wife duo ... who it turned out were also a vampire and a powerful wizard. Then in season 2, they had to face off against the Chroma Conclave, a power group of dragons. They ultimately killed one of them, but now have to defeat the rest in season 3, including Thordak (Lance Reddick), the leader of the Conclave known as the "Cinder King."

Stream it on Prime Video from Oct. 3

'Citadel: Diana' season 1

Last year, Prime Video launched the spy action series "Citadel." Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as super spies Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, this spy thriller about the secret espionage organization known as Citadel was one of the most expensive shows of all time.

And now, it's a full-blown franchise. While season 2 of the main show — set to be directed by "Avengers: Doomsday" director Joe Russo — is still in development, we're getting two new spin-off series. The first is set in 2030 and is called "Citadel: Diana." It stars Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri, a Citadel agent who is secretly a mole in the enemy spy agency known as Manticore.

Stream it on Prime Video from Oct. 9

EVERYTHING NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN OCTOBER 2024

Upcoming Prime Video original shows

October 3

"The Legend of Vox Machina" season 3

October 8

"Killer Cakes" season 1

October 10

"Citadel: Diana"

October 15

"Beyond Black Beauty" season 1 (U.S. and U.K. only)

October 16

"Are You Smarter than a Celebrity" season 1

October 17

"The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" season 1 (U.S., U.K. and other select regions)

October 18

"The Devil's Hour" season 2

October 24

"The Pasta Queen" season 1

"Like a Dragon: Yakuza" season 1 (U.S. and EU)

October 25

"Like a Dragon: Yakuza" season 1 (worldwide)

October 30

"Buy it Now" season 1 (U.S. only)

Upcoming Prime Video original movies

October 3

"House of Spoils"

October 4

"The Diary"

October 17

"Brothers" (in select theaters Oct. 10)

October 18

"The Park Maniac"

October 24

"Canary Black"

October 31

"Apocalipsis Z: El principio del fin"

EVERYTHING NEW ON FREEVEE IN OCTOBER 2024

Unfortunately, we have yet to be provided a slate of the new shows and movies that are coming to Freevee, and we haven't found anything out there in the depths of the internet.

However, we did find some reporting from Cord Cutters News that says Amazon is adding five new free channels to Freevee this month. Here are the new channels coming to Freevee Oct. 1:

Scares by Shudder

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

AMC Thrillers

The Walking Dead Universe

MGM Presents: Horror