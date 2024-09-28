5 best Prime Video movies you (probably) haven’t watched

There are an awful lot of movies to watch on Prime Video. So many in fact, that it’s only natural for at least a few to get a bit lost in the shuffle. After all, not every single movie on the popular streaming service can find its way into the Prime Video top 10 .

So, to shine the spotlight on some flicks that I believe are just a little bit underrated, I’ve rounded up five movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video that you (probably) haven’t watched yet. These include a couple of gripping thrillers, a laugh-out-loud comedy and two very different dramas, there’s a little something for everyone below.

So, with all that housekeeping out of the way, let’s dive into the five best Prime Video movies you haven’t watched yet but really should.

'Bottoms' (2023)

I saw a fair amount of promotion for “Bottoms” on Prime Video last year (it was distributed by MGM and is listed as Prime Original), but yet it still feels highly underrated to me, probably because every time I mention it to a friend or family member I’m met with a blank stare. This seriously crass comedy feels a little like an “American Pie” for the modern day, and it also features the one-two comedic punch of Rachael Sennott (Who also co-wrote the movie) and Ayo Edebiri.

Sennott and Edebiri play PJ and Josie, two unpopular high school seniors, who hatch a questionable plan to start up a school fight club (pitched to the teachers as a self-defense class) as a way to befriend and then hookup with the school’s most popular cheerleaders, Brittany (Kaia Gerber) and Isabel (Havana Rose Liu). Set in an outlandish school full of eccentric characters, “Bottoms” is a little dumb, but so much fun you won’t even care.

'Beautiful Boy' (2018)

Timothée Chalamet broke out in 2017 thanks to his performances in “Call Me by Your Name” and “Lady Bird," and these were followed up in 2018 with arguably his best role to date in “Beautiful Boy." Here Chalamet plays Nic Sheff, the son of a New York Times writer, who becomes addicted to crystal meth and sees his promising future evaporate as the drug takes hold of his every waking thought and he becomes increasingly desperate to score a fix.

Matching Chalamet is Steve Carell, who plays father David, a deeply caring parent who feels helpless as he watches his son spiral out of control. Based on a pair of memoirs written by the real-life Nic and David, “Beautiful Boy” is a frequently challenging watch, and the emotions feel almost uncomfortably raw, but it’s also an inspirational tale of inner strength and a showcase of the deep love between a father and son. Plus the performances from Chalemat and Carell will keep you hooked.

'Eden Lake' (2008)

The harrowing ending of “Eden Lake” has stayed with me for more than a decade. No spoilers here but let’s just say, if you like your thrillers to get dark, then this is the one movie on this list you really won’t want to miss. “Eden Lake” does a phenomenal job of building tension, and during its most intense moments, you might find yourself holding your breath alongside its traumatized characters. And, once again, that ending will rattle around your brain for weeks, maybe even years, afterward.

Like many thrillers, “Eden Lake” opens with a happy couple, Jenny (Kelly Reilly) and Steve (Michael Fassbender), who are taking a trip to the eponymous lake, a picturesque location in the English countryside. But their couple’s weekend quickly goes from relaxing to nightmarish when they come into conflict with a group of rowdy teenagers led by the intimating Brett (Jack O'Connell). The situation soon escalates, and the two find themselves stranded in the woods and being hunted.

'Paterson' (2016)

Any movie that competes for the prestigious Palme d’Or and then wins the Palm Dog Award (yes, that is a real thing) at the Cannes Film Festival deserves your attention, and “Paterson” is brimming with quiet brilliance. It’s not a flashy drama filled with earth-shattering moments or scene-chewing monologues, but instead, it’s a small-scale feature that finds beauty in everyday life and features one of Adam Driver’s very best performances.

Set over a single week, Paterson (Driver) is a busy bus driver working in the city of ... Paterson, New Jersey. A salt-of-the-earth type, Paterson follows the same daily routine, and during his shifts listens to the city and people around him, observing the world and writing poems in his notebook. His loving wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani) waits for him at home and encourages him to pursue writing professionally. Like I say, this is a simple movie, but still quite beautiful.

'Frozen' (2010)

No, I’m not talking about the animated Disney movie here. While this “Frozen” is also set amongst the icy mountaintops, there are no singing snowmen or true love's kisses to be found. Instead, this is a tense psychological thriller about three friends who find themselves trapped in an unthinkable situation. To be honest, this 2010 movie has fairly average scores (it’s rated an unspectacular 63% on Rotten Tomatoes ), but I have a lot of nostalgic memories of watching it as a teenager and argue it’s still got enough throwaway thrills to be worth watching on a lazy Sunday.

Dan (Kevin Zegers), Joe (Shawn Ashmore) and Parker (Emma Bell) are three friends enjoying a vacation of winter sports at a ski resort. On their last night on the slopes, a miscommunication leads to them getting stuck on a rickety metal ski lift suspended dozens of feet above the ground. As a winter storm rolls in, and a pack of vicious wolves circles underneath, the three friends are forced to make life-or-death decisions to survive.

