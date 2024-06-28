New on Prime Video and Freevee in July 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It's a new month, which means it's about time for a new batch of shows and movies to land on Prime Video and its ad-supported, free-to-watch sister service, Freevee. In July 2024, both streaming services are set to welcome a number of top releases to keep you entertained throughout the month.

Last month was headlined by "The Boys" season 4, and new episodes of the violent superhero show will continue to air throughout the month. July also sees the launch of the Emma Roberts comedy, "Space Cadet," which sees the star playing a Floridian woman who is determined to make it to space ... even if she doesn't quite have the credentials necessary to nab a spot on NASA's training program.

In addition, Prime Video is also due to welcome a bunch of classic movies landing on the platform, including Leone's "Dollars" trilogy and "Dr. Strangelove," a gory 2023 fright-fest, and much more. If you're looking for something else to watch instead, below you can find the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee this month, along with a selection of top picks.

New on Prime Video in July 2024: Top picks

'Space Cadet'

Liz W. Garcia's new Prime Original comedy "Space Cadet" follows Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, a Florida girl who has always dreamed of going up to space. With the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), she manages to grab a spot within NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training scheme ... based on a "doctored" application. Inside, she has to rely on her wits and sheer determination to make it through training before her cover is blown.

Stream on Prime Video from July 4

'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly'

In the mood for a Western? "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" (and the other movies in the iconic "Dollars" trilogy) is streaming on Prime Video from the start of the month.

In the Sergio Leone classic, Clint Eastwood's mysterious stranger is drawn into an uneasy alliance with Mexican outlaw, Tuco Ramirez (Eli Wallach) on the hunt for a huge stash of Confederate gold, drawing them into conflict with the rogue mercenary, "Angel Eyes" (Lee Van Cleef).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream it on Prime Video from July 1.

'Divorce in the Black'

Tyler Perry's "Divorce in the Black" is a relationship drama revolving around Ava (Meagan Good), a young banking professional. She is devastated when her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons their marriage, one which she's determined to make work. But fate intervenes, and Dallas' wicked deeds are revealed, the same actions that trashed their marriage and previously sabotaged Ava's chance at finding love with her true soulmate.

Stream it on Prime Video from July 11.

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'

"Sausage Party: Foodtopia" is an eight-part follow-up to the 2016 adult animated movie, one which promises to serve up laughs for anyone who was a fan of the original feature.

This new series follows on from the events of the movie and sees Frank (Seth Rogen), Brenda (Kristen Wiig), Barry (Michael Cera), and Sammy (Edward Norton) working to try and build up their own food society: Foodtopia!

Stream on Prime Video from July 11

'Evil Dead Rise'

If you're looking for a fright, Lee Cronin's new entry in the "Evil Dead" franchise recounts a terrifying tale about two estranged sisters, Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). Their new reunion is thrown into jeopardy when an earthquake reveals a concealed chamber in the basement of an LA apartment complex. Soon, the pair are thrown into a fight for survival against flesh-possessing demons. It's an intense, gory

Stream it on Prime Video from July 2

Everything new on Prime Video in July 2024

JULY 1

"JAG" S1-10 (1995)

"The Chosen" S4 (2024)

"The Way West" (1995)

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" S1-3 (2020)

"A Fistful of Dollars" (1967)

"A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy" (1982)

"A Separation" (2011)

"Absence of Malice" (1981)

"American Outlaws" (2001)

"Amistad" (1997)

"Animal House" (1978)

"Bananas" (1971)

"Billy Madison" (1995)

"Blue Chips" (1994)

"Blue Crush" (2002)

"Blue Crush 2" (2011)

"Blue Velvet" (1986)

"Bottle Rocket" (1996)

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961)

"Charlie Bartlett" (2008)

"Chato's Land" (1972)

"Code of Silence" (1985)

"Colors" (1988)

"Dances with Wolves" (1990)

"Death Rides a Horse" (1969)

"Death Warrant" (1990)

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988)

"Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" (1964)

"Easy Rider" (1969)

"El Dorado" (1967)

"Event Horizon" (1997)

"Five Easy Pieces" (1970)

"For a Few Dollars More" (1967)

"From Here To Eternity" (1953)

"Gladiator" (2000)

"Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" (1967)

"Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" (1957)

"Hang 'em High" (1968)

"Hannibal" (2001)

"Hard Target" (1993)

"Harsh Times" (2006)

"Jagged Edge" (1985)

"Jupiter Ascending" (2015)

"Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979)

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" (2001)

"Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)

"Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004)

"Love & Mercy" (2015)

"Masquerade" (1988)

"Mermaids" (1990)

"Mr. Maejestyk" (1974)

"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)

"Mrs. Winterbourne" (1996)

"My Left Foot" (1990)

"No Country for Old Men" (2007)

"Non-Stop" (2014)

"Original Sin" (2001)

"Picture This" (2008)

"Pompeii" (2014)

"Postcards From the Edge" (1990)

"Private Parts" (1997)

"Rocky" (1976)

"Rocky II (1979)

"Rocky III" (1982)

"Rocky IV" (1985)

"Rocky V" (1990)

"Sahara" (2005)

"Savages" (2012)

"Saving Private Ryan" (1998)

"Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power" (2015)

"Scorpion King: Book of Souls" (2018)

"Seventh Son" (2015)

"Shane" (1953)

"Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

"Spy Game" (2001)

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984)

"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989)

"Star Trek VII: Generations" (1994)

"Star Trek VIII: First Contact" (1996)

"Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998)

"Star Trek X: Nemesis" (2002)

"Stephen King's Thinner" (1996)

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007)

"Taxi Driver" (1976)

"Ted" (2012)

"Teen Wolf Too" (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)

"The Age of Innocence" (1993)

"The Armstrong Lie" (2013)

"The Awful Truth" (1937)

The Babysitter" (1995)

"The Black Stallion" (1971)

"The Black Stallion Returns" (1983)

"The Bone Collector" (1999)

"The Bridge At Remagen" (1969)

"The Bridge on the River Kwai" (1957)

"The Caine Mutiny" (1954)

"The Comedian" (2017)

"The Falcon and the Snowman" (1985)

"The First Wives Club" (1996)

"The Golden Child" (1986)

"The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" (1967)

"The Guns of Navarone" (1961)

"The Last Airbender" (2010)

"The Love Letter" (2013)

"The Magnificent Seven" (2016)

"The Muppets Take Manhattan" (1984)

"The Remains of the Day" (1993)

"The Running Man" (1981)

"The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption" (2012)

"The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior" (2008)

"The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" (2008)

"The Wolfman" (2010)

"They Might Be Giants" (1971)

"Timeline" (2003)

"Trainspotting" (1996)

"Unforgiven" (1992)

"Walking Tall: The Payback" (2007)

"Wanderlust" (2012)

"Wayne's World" (1992)

"Witness" (1985)

"Young Adult" (2011)

"Yours, Mine & Ours" (1968)

JULY 2

"Evil Dead Rise" (2023)

"The Beekeeper" (2024)

JULY 4

"Space Cadet" (2024)

JULY 5

"Temptation Island Mexico" (2024)

JULY 9

"Sam Morril: You've Changed" (2024)

JULY 11

"Sausage Party: Foodtopia" (2024)

"Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black" (2024)

JULY 12

"Every Family" (2024)

JULY 18

"UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis" (2024)

"My Spy: The Eternal City" (2024)

JULY 19

"Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa" (2024)

JULY 23

"Bob Marley: One Love" (2024)

JULY 25

"Troppo" S2 (2024)

"Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net" (2024)

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" (2023)

JULY 30

"Lisa Frankenstein" (2024)

"Perfect Addiction" (2023)

Everything new on Freevee in July 2024

JULY 1

"13 Going on 30" (2004)

"Annie" (2014)

"Center Stage: On Pointe" (2016)

"Center Stage: Turn it Up" (2008)

"Collide" (2016)

"Cruel Intentions" (1999)

"Death at a Funeral" (2010)

"Fury" (2014)

"Hotel Transylvania 2" (2015)

"How to Train Your Dragon 2" (2014)

"Justin Bieber's Believe" (2013)

"Mechanic: Resurrection" (2016)

"Missing Link" (2019)

"Skyscraper" (2018)

"Split" (2016)

"The High Note" (2020)

"The King of Staten Island" (2020)

"The Other Guys" (2010)

"The Turning" (2020)

JULY 23

"Irresistible" (2020)

JULY 24

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" (2018)

JULY 30

"Five Feet Apart" (2019)