Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching right now (June 25)

The ever-shifting Prime Video top 10 most-watched movies list is a great starting point when looking for something to watch on the Amazon-owned streaming service.

However, just because a movie claims a spot on the list doesn’t guarantee it’s worth watching. It’s not uncommon for a low-quality flick to find its way into the top 10. For example, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” holds the No. 4 spot despite a terrible 14% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes . So, to help you pick out the entries worth watching, I’ve selected my three favorite picks from the Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 25.

Below you’ll find a riveting historical drama, an intense survival thriller and a compelling documentary about one of the greatest athletes in sporting history. Here are the three movies in the Prime Video top 10 that you need to watch first.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Oppenheimer’ (2023)

I’ve written about (and recommended) “Oppenheimer” dozens of times. I even named it my favorite movie of 2023. And I’ve got no intention of shutting up about this remarkable biographical drama anytime soon. It’s arguably Christopher Nolan’s best-ever work, which is some achievement considering the director’s impressive filmography. It features career-best performances across its star-studded cast, from Cillian Murphy in the titular role to Robert Downey Jr. delivering a post-Iron Man performance that reminded us of his immense talent (and both actors rightly won Oscars).

“Oppenhemier” focuses on the life of J. Robert Oppenhemier, and explores the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of the first nuclear weapon. But rather than present the scientific breakthrough as a triumphant achievement, Nolan lays bare the traumatic aftermath experienced by the theoretical physicist in the wake of unleashing a weapon of such unimaginable destruction on the world. Despite its often bleak subject matter, “Oppenheimer” is never less than engrossing, building tension and momentum throughout. It’s three hours long but it absolutely flies by.

Stream "Oppenheimer" on Prime Video now

‘The Grey’ (2011)

The survival thriller genre is littered with shlocky movies offering nothing but cheap thrills, but “The Grey” is a different beast. There’s a remarkable humanity to this Liam Neeson vehicle and while it does still pack all the tension and adrenaline-spiking moments you’d expect, it finds great success in its quieter, more reflective scenes. Naturally, having an actor with the gravitas of Neeson in top form helps immeasurably, and director Joe Carnahan does a phenomenal job of squeezing every moment of drama from the movie’s enjoyable premise.

“The Grey” sees a group of oil refinery workers trapped in the Alaskan wilderness following a plane crash. With precious few resources to sustain them, and the bitter cold biting, the leader of the group, John Ottway (Neeson), battles to keep his compatriots alive as they endure one of the harshest environments on Earth. However, if the sub-zero temperatures and frigid elements weren’t enough, the group also has to square off with a pack of hungry grey wolves.

Stream "The Grey" on Prime Video now

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ (2024)

I’m always partial to a good sports documentary, and few sportsmen make a better subject for a feature-length doc than Roger Federer. Not just one of the most decorated tennis players in history, the Swiss is among the most dominant athletes in any sport with a career full of incredible achievements and memorizing highlights. But time catches up with us all, and “Federer: Twelve Final Days” chronicles the twilight of the icon's career as he faces the hard-to-swallow truth that his days as the best player on the court are over.

The footage captured for this documentary was originally intended for Federer’s personal use, but the decision to make it public brings viewers into his world and lets us see the tennis superstar at his most intimate, vulnerable and candid. Plus, the documentary includes contributions from Federer’s friends and on-court rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Critics haven’t been so kind to this one rating it a subpar 56% on Rotten Tomatoes , but viewers strongly disagree scoring it an impressive 88%.

Stream "Federer: Twelve Final Days" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Oppenheimer" (2024)

"The Grey" (2011)

"The Boys in the Boat" (2023)

"Die Hart 2: Die Harter" (2024)

"The Idea of You" (2024)

"Mean Girls" (2024)

"Federer: Twelve Final Days" (2024)

"The Blue Angels" (2024)

"Interstellar" (2014)

"Road House" (2024)