7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and more (June 25-July 1)

There are so many new movies arriving on the best streaming services this week that it’s hard to know where to start. I cover the latest streaming releases every week, and the next seven days are jam-packed with must-watch new flicks on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Picking a headline movie from the sizeable selection of flicks heading to streaming this week is seriously tough but I can’t look past the one-two punch of “The Boy and the Heron” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”, these are two of the best movies of the past six months, and I’m delighted to see them make their home premiere. Other notable picks include Zac Efron’s rom-com “A Family Affair” on Netflix and critical darling “Fancy Dance” on Apple TV Plus.

If you’re looking to watch something fresh this week, you’ve got plenty of options. So, to help you pick out the gems, I’m rounding up my top picks down below. Plus, don’t forget to check out our list of the best new TV shows hitting streaming this week.

'The Boy and the Heron' (PVOD)

A very short window between a movie’s theatrical release and streaming debut has become increasingly common but “The Boy and the Heron” has bucked this new trend. Viewers eager to watch the latest effort from animation mastermind Hayao Miyazaki at home have been forced to endure a lengthy wait. “The Boy and the Heron” hit American theaters back in December 2023, but finally arrives on premium streaming platforms this week.

Set during the Pacific War, “The Boy and the Heron” sees a young boy named Mahito (voiced by Luca Padovan in the English dub), move from his home in Tokyo to a country estate following the death of his mother and his father’s remarriage. Struggling to settle into his new home, he discovers an abandoned tower and is transported to a strange new world by a mysterious talking heron (Robert Pattinson). What follows is a fantastical adventure inspired by Miyazaki’s childhood and the story is brought to life with flawless animation from the legendary Studio Ghibli.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 25

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (PVOD)

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” has had a rough time at the global box office. It’s currently stalling out at less than $200 million worldwide, and while that may seem a colossal sum of money, the flick cost about that figure to produce (and that’s before marketing costs). It looks likely to be labeled one of the year’s biggest box office disappointments, which is a great shame considering it’s another rip-roaring Mad Max movie from director George Miller.

While his name has been crudely added to the title, Mad is out for this post-apocalyptic action romp with the focus placed squarely on Furiosa. As this is a prequel set in the years leading up to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road”, the titular heroine has been recast, Charlize Theron makes way for Anya Taylor-Joy (and Alyla Browne during Furiosa's child/teen years). The adrenaline-pumping movie sees Furiosa stuck in the middle of a battle for wasteland dominance between two sadistic rulers, Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 25

'I Am: Celine Dion' (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s new original documentary centering on the life and career of world-renowned singer Celine Dion looks like a real tear-jerk. Directed by Irene Taylor it will chronicle the Canadian performer's remarkable career of more than 40 years. It covers her humble beginnings growing up in a large family in Quebec, gaining international fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988, and subsequent U.S. success in the 1990s. Plus, it’s a good bet the inside scoop on her juggernaut hit “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” will feature somewhere.

However, this biographical documentary will have a more somber side as it chronicles Dion’s 2022 diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome and her resulting battle with the condition that causes chronic pain and impairs mobility. Celine’s superfans won’t need to be sold on this Prime Video movie, but even if you’re unfamiliar with the singer’s discography beyond a few of her biggest hits you should still watch. It holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Watch on Prime Video from June 25

'A Family Affair' (Netflix)

Netflix’s new original rom-com will be familiar to anybody who watched “The Idea of You” on Prime Video earlier this year. It also centers on a surprising relationship between a celebrity and an older woman. In this case, Zac Efron plays Chris Cole, an egotistical Hollywood star, who strikes up a romance with Brooke (Nicole Kidman). However, their age difference isn’t the only factor complicating their blossoming relationship. Brooke’s daughter and Chris’s personal assistant, Zara (Joe King) is less than thrilled with the unexpected pairing and schemes to break them up.

Based on the trailer, Efron and Kidman appear to have pretty strong chemistry, and Joe King has plenty of experience leading a popular Netflix original (she starred in the streamer’s “Kissing Booth” franchise), so this glossy rom-com looks nailed on to make a big splash and probably claim the No. 1 spot on the Netflix most-watched list. Though I’m personally skeptical of its quality, I’ll watch it with an open mind and hope to be pleasantly surprised.

Watch on Netflix from June 28

'Fancy Dance' (Apple TV Plus)

Lilly Gladstone follows up her immaculate work in “Killers of the Flower Moon” with the leading role in “Fancy Dance” the directorial debut of Erica Tremblay that holds an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Gladstone’s performance has earned significant, and after missing out on the Oscar to Emma Stone this movie could give her another shot.

Set on Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation in Oklahoma, “Fancy Dance” sees Gladstone play Jax, a women caring for her niece Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) in the wake of her sister’s mysterious disappearance. While helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow, Jax continues to look for her sister, but with the girl’s biological father Frank (Shea Whigham) seeking custody, the duo hit the road in a final effort to find Roki’s mother before it’s too late. More than just a mystery drama, “Fancy Dance” also hits on topical social themes like the failures of the justice system and the struggles of Indigenous people in a colonized world.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from June 28

'Red Right Hand' (Hulu)

After an underwhelming dual theatrical and premium streaming release back in February, “Red Right Hand” is ready to make its debut on Hulu, and this might be its last shot at attracting a wider audience. However, if the middling reviews are anything to go by, the movie is more likely to sink to the bottom of the service’s content library without making any waves.

In this action thriller, Orlando Bloom plays Cash, a man attempting to live an honest life with his recently orphaned niece Savannah (Chapel Oaks) in the quiet town of Odim County. However, his attempts to lead a simple existence are threatened when a criminal kingpin named Big Cat (Andie MacDowell), forces Cash to work for her. Unwilling to do the mob boss's dirty work any longer, Cash fights back while also protecting his family and the town.

Watch on Hulu from June 28

'In a Violent Nature' (PVOD)

The horror genre can sometimes be a little lacking in original ideas but “In a Violent Nature” is looking to shake things up. In this unique spin on the slasher sub-genre, the point of view character isn’t a group of friends being stalked by a relentless killer, but instead, we watch events unfold from the perspective of the masked murderer. “In a Violent Nature” has attracted substantial interest on social media and its early reviews are strong.

Like many horror flicks, “In a Violent Nature” opens with a carefree group of friends stumbling upon something they should have left alone. In this case, it’s a locket located in the remains of a collapsed fire tower. When one of the group pockets the item, it unleashes the vengeful spirit of a corpse named Johnny (Ry Barrett), and soon enough the resurrected entity begins stalking the woods hellbent on retrieving the locket. Expect brutal kills and a refreshing point of view for the horror genre.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 28