'My Lady Jane' is the best Prime Video show you're not watching — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Last month, Prime Video welcomed one of the streamer's biggest shows back for more — "The Boys" season 4. But Amazon's service is also home to an entirely different comedy that you shouldn't miss: "My Lady Jane".

Similar to how the Hulu original "The Great" turned Catherine the Great's rise to power into a genre-bending, anachronistic comedy, "My Lady Jane" turns the focus on Lady Jane Grey. In real life, the so-called "Nine Days Queen" is best known for having the shortest reign in British history; she was Queen of England for just nine days before being beheaded in 1553.

But "My Lady Jane" imagines a very different fate for the titular monarch, and spins a very different tale indeed — one involving romance, political rivals, betrayal, and a good sprinkling of shapeshifting humans. And I think it might be one of the best Prime Video shows we've seen in ages.

What is 'My Lady Jane' about?

The series is an adaptation of the 2016 New York Times bestselling YA novel of the same name co-written by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. It dreams up a raucous romp for the titular historical figure — one which is absolutely not historically accurate.

Creator Gemma Burgess has turned this short chapter of British history into a swashbuckling, fantastical romp that introduces us to a feisty Lady Jane (Emily Bader) who wishes for anything except her impending marriage to Lord Dudley (Edward Bluemel).

Their marriage is but one of many increasingly out-there plot threads. Jane finds herself caught up in the conflict between the "Ethians" (those shapeshifting humans I mentioned) and the "Verities" (non-Ethians). There's also plenty of conflict at court, as it quickly becomes clear there's a plot to off the current ailing ruler, King Edward VI. And it's all framed gleefully by a narrator who takes great pleasure in dropping f-bombs every time he's called upon.

The more official synopsis from Prime Video reads: "Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol’ 1553. Actually… f*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up."

'My Lady Jane' is an absolute riot

It all might sound a bit ridiculous, but "My Lady Jane" manages to pull its many elements together brilliantly and weaves them into one very entertaining show. If you can manage to suspend your disbelief enough to make peace with the anachronisms, the foul-mouthed monarchs, and all the magic, you're in for a very good time.

You never quite know what you're going to get in each of the eight episodes. One minute, Jane's embroiled in courtly intrigue, the next she's whirling around in the woods, dagger in hand. She and Guildford Dudley's enemies-to-lovers story is satisfyingly strung together; the Bader and Bluemel have sizzling chemistry, both in the show's steamier moments and when they're trading insults early on.

Each star is fully committed to the comedic tone, delivering quips, insults, swears, and threats with gusto. The genre-blending approach keeps you glued to the screen as the story races to the finish. And with the addition of an overblown, hateable villain in Princess Mary (brilliantly sketched by Kate O'Flynn), an excellent selection of needle-drop songs, and the odd nicely-staged swordfight, this is some seriously entertaining stuff.

It might not scratch the exact same soapy itch as "Bridgerton" season 3, but "My Lady Jane" is packed full of ideas that it manages to blend together very well. If you can find it in you to buy into this particular ride, you've got eight episodes of a brilliant British comedy ahead of you.

What do the critics think of 'My Lady Jane'?

Look, I'm clearly a huge fan of the series, but if I've not managed to convince you to stream "My Lady Jane" ASAP just yet, you don't have to look very hard to see that the show's winning serious praise elsewhere.

Currently, the show boasts a 92% critics rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 26 reviews. The site's overall consensus reads: "A romp-antasy for revisionary souls, "My Lady Jane" has her cake and slays it too."

Variety's Aramide Tinubu called it "A rip-roaring and hilarious adventure full of magic, romance and bold female characters who take control of their legacies".

In her four-star review, The Guardian's Lucy Mangan said: "It remains a decidedly odd concept, to take a little known historical event, mess it up and add magic animals. But it works by throwing its whole heart into the endeavour", adding "it's escapist fun, bordering on nonsense - and perfect summer viewing."

Finally, Radio Times' Tilly Pearce called the show 'a deliciously camp tale', adding: "My Lady Jane is an absolute joy, best binged, that will leave you clamouring for more."

Hopefully, all that praise has convinced you that "My Lady Jane" is worth giving a shot. If not, why not check out our guide to what to watch in July 2024 to find your next binge?