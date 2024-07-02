Prime Video just got one of the best horror movies of the last five years

Last year’s “Evil Dead Rise” was not just one of the best horror movies of 2023, but also among the best the genre has seen for several years. This blood-drenched supernatural romp has just arrived on Prime Video, and you need to give it a watch.

It might seem strange to describe a horror movie as “fun” but “Evil Dead Rise” isn’t especially concerned with giving its viewers nightmares, instead it trades away scares to focus on deliciously unhinged thrills. Plus, there’s blood by the bucket load.

The “Evil Dead” series has a remarkable consistency in an era where horror sequels can be pretty terrible. “Evil Dead Rise” might be the best of the bunch. That’s no small accomplishment when 1987’s “Evil Dead II” is ranked as a genre heavyweight. So, let’s dive into what makes “Evil Dead Rise” such a devilishly enjoyable watch.

What is 'Evil Dead Rise' about?

Operating as a standalone entry in the horror series with only minor connective tissue to the ‘80s original, “Evil Dead Rise” is an epic franchise refresh. It moves the action away from an isolated cabin in the woods and instead takes place in a Los Angeles apartment complex.

After a chilling opening, packing one of my favorite title cards in cinema history, viewers are introduced to Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). These two estranged sisters are polar opposites but reunite when the former discovers she is pregnant and has nowhere else to go. But this family reunion is quickly cut short.

Evil is lurking just around the corner, and when an earthquake reveals a hidden underground chamber hiding a sinister book known as the Naturom Demonto, one of Ellie’s teenage children accidentally summons a demonic presence. What follows is a battle for survival against a flesh-possessing creature with a thirst for blood.

'Evil Dead Rise' is blood-soaked brilliance

If I haven’t made it clear enough already, I’ll state it outright — “Evil Dead Rise” is a total gorefest. Of course, this is to be expected when it comes to the “Evil Dead” series, but it’s important to note that this horror flick isn’t for the squeamish. If you can’t handle blood, guts and viscera, I would advise you to skip this one.

But for those who don’t mind the sight of rivers of sticky (fake) blood, “Evil Dead Rise” is a riotously enjoyable horror movie. It’s also seriously creative, making smart use of its claustrophobic apartment setting in increasingly inventive ways and offering just enough emotional stakes to make you genuinely care for its core characters. Lily Sullivan especially is a real champ, and turns Beth into a gold-tier "final girl".

I was also pleasantly surprised to see “Evil Dead Rise” take a few narrative risks that I didn’t see coming. I watch a lot of movies, and a lot of horror movies specifically, and it’s rare for the genre to surprise me these days, but “Evil Dead Rise” goes in a direction I didn’t foresee. I'll say no more to avoid spoilers, but it's not predictable.

You need to watch 'Evil Dead Rise' on Prime Video

I’m not the only one impressed with “Evil Dead Rise”. The 2023 movie currently holds an 84% score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes which is enough for a Certified Fresh seal of approval. Its audience score of 76% is also solid, especially when you account for the fact horror tends to score lower with viewers as the genre is very divisive.

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video this week, I urge you to give “Evil Dead Rise” a chance. So long as you can handle pretty extreme gore, you’ll be treated to a wickedly enjoyable horror movie that isn’t afraid to take a few narrative risks.

You can stream “Evil Dead Rise” on Prime Video right now.