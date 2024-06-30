What to watch in July 2024 — 'Cobra Kai,' 'Beverly Hills Cop,' the Olympics and more

It's getting hot in here with all the new shows and movies to watch in July 2024 on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include returning favorites like "Cobra Kai" season 6 and "The Bachelorette" season 21. "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" brings Eddie Murphy back to the 90210, while "Betty La Fea: The Story Continues" revives the beloved telenovela.

Also on deck are several new series, including the comedic thriller "Sunny" with Rashida Jones, the crime drama "Lady in the Lake" with Natalie Portman" and the historical romp "The Decameron." Here's our guide on what to watch in July 2024.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (Netflix)

In 1984, Eddie Murphy unleashed streetwise Detroit detective Axel Foley on the world for the first time in the first “Beverly Hills Cop” flick. Nearly 30 years later, Axel Foley’s heading back out on patrol in Beverly Hills all over again in a legacy Netflix sequel.

So, what prompted his return to the streets of Beverly Hills? Well, Axel’s daughter, Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened. She teams up with Foley, his new partner, Detective Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and his old colleagues, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to root out a conspiracy. Expect plenty of carnage when the comedy arrives this month. - MS

Premieres July 3 on Netflix

‘Space Cadet’ (Prime Video)

Writer-director Liz W. Garcia’s “Space Cadet” is a new Prime Video comedy that puts Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”) in the pilot's seat as Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, a Florida girl who has had lifelong dreams of going to space.

To realize her dream, she enlists the help of her best friend, Nadine (Poppy Liu), who “embellishes” Rex’s application to NASA’s astronaut training scheme. Rex quickly finds herself in over her head, and has to rely on her own wit and dogged determination to make her mark and come in top of the class … before her cover is blown! - MS

Premieres July 4 on Prime Video

‘The Bachelorette’ season 21

During summer, broadcast television is a wasteland of reality shows, game shows and reruns. But there’s always one bright spot: “The Bachelorette.” Season 21 introduces the franchise’s first Asian American lead, 26-year-old Jenn Tran, who unsuccessfully vied for Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s heart earlier this year. Now, she’s the one who gets to hand out the roses to a cast of male suitors whose jobs range from aerospace engineer to day trader to “pet portrait entrepreneur.” We hope Jenn finds her person, but more than that, we want some D-R-A-M-A! - KW

Premieres July 8 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Sunny’ (Apple TV Plus)

"Sunny" is an intriguing dark comedy thriller series that, to me, sounds like a much darker version of the animated movie “Big Hero 6." Set in Kyoto, Japan, it follows the story of Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman trying to overcome the unexpected disappearance of her husband and son in a plane crash. Grief consumes her until she receives the domestic robot Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura), originally made by her husband's electronics company. It’s an awkward and uncomfortable introduction since Sunny is happy and accommodating, and Suzie is … not.

Because of their contrasting personalities, Suzie doesn’t want anything to do with Sunny, despite the robot only wanting to comfort her. But as they join forces to learn the truth behind her family's disappearance, an unexpected friendship blossoms between them. Sunny quite literally brings the sun into Suzie’s life, which will be a heartwarming development to witness on screen. - AB

Premiers July 10 on Apple TV Plus

‘Descendants: Rise of Red’ (Disney Plus)

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is the latest chapter in the villainous Disney original movie franchise. The movie sees former Villain Kid-turned-Auradon Prep Principal Uma (China Anne McClain) extending an invite to Princess Red (Kylie Cantrall), who currently lives in the hostile kingdom of Wonderland.

Red’s mother, The Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) has a longstanding grudge against Auradon (especially with Cinderella). When the Queen drops Red off at the school, she sees this as the perfect opportunity to seek her revenge by inciting a coup against the kingdom, forcing her daughter to team up with Chloe (Malia Baker) to set things right. - MS

Premieres July 12 on Disney Plus

‘Exploding Kittens’ (Netflix)

You might hear the name “Exploding Kittens” and be a little freaked out, but it’s actually loosely based on the card game. Participants draw cards until someone gets an exploding kitten, and then they lose the game — unless they can defuse the kitten using cat toys or catnip.

The show aims to bring these cats to life through an animated adult comedy series, which centers around God and the Devil, voiced by Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata. They are sent to Earth in the form of cute, chunky house cats, and end up living with a dysfunctional family. As you can imagine, this leads to some of the most comedic and chaotic situations. It’s your classic tale of good versus evil, but with a comedic twist that you can’t help but enjoy. - AB

Premieres July 12 on Netflix

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 1 (Netflix)

Netflix has gotten into the habit of splitting the seasons of its hottest shows and it’s doing the same with “Cobra Kai” season 6, which will be released in three parts (with the finale scheduled for next year). When the martial arts action dramedy returns, Cobra Kai has been banned from the Valley. The senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must put aside their long-standing rivalry to team up against bigger enemies, including John Kreese (Martin Kove). - KW

Premieres July 18 on Netflix

‘Those About to Die’ (Peacock)

Waiting for “Gladiator 2”? Do you like your historical dramas packed with violence? Peacock’s “Those About to Die” needs to be on your radar. This epic drama takes us back in time to tell a new story set in ancient Rome and starring big names like “Game of Thrones” alum Iwan Rheon and none other than Anthony Hopkins.

This new drama takes us into the corrupt world of gladiatorial combat, depicting the dirty business of entertaining the city’s masses in the arena. The 10-part swords and sandals saga will introduce us to a number of different people who all have a part to play in this intersection of sports, politics and dynasties. - MS

Premieres July 18 on Peacock

‘Betty La Fea: The Story Continues’ (Prime Video)

Twenty-five years after the Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” premiered and became a beloved sensation, the story continues with the original Betty (Ana María Orozco) and cast. After getting her happily ever after, Betty’s life is now in shambles — she’s on the brink of divorce from Armando and struggling to connect with her teen daughter. Then, her father-in-law makes a dying wish that Betty return to his clothing empire, Ecomoda, as president. There, she’s reunited with her former colleagues and encounters challenges in taking control of the company, all while Armando attempts to win her back.

Premieres July 19 on Prime Video

‘Lady in the Lake’ (Apple TV Plus)

"Lady in the Lake" is an upcoming drama-thriller series set in 1966 Baltimore. It revolves around Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), a Jewish housewife who becomes an investigative journalist after the disappearance of a young girl. Her investigation leads her to Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a Black mother involved in local activism. As Maddie delves into Cleo's mysterious death, their lives intertwine, revealing deep social and political tensions. The series is based on Laura Lippman's novel and is created and directed by Alma Har'el, with an ensemble cast that includes Y'lan Noel, Brett Gelman, and Noah Jupe. - AB

Premiers July 19 on Apple TV Plus

‘Time Bandits’ (Apple TV Plus)

"Time Bandits” is an adventurous and comedic series inspired by the 1981 cult classic movie of the same name. The show promises an unpredictable journey through time and space, led by a group of quirky thieves and their newest recruit, an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin.

The plot mainly centers around Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), who joins a ragtag band of time-traveling thieves led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) on a thrilling quest to save his parents and the world. As they hop through different historical periods, they encounter significant events and figures, including the creation of Stonehenge, the Trojan Horse, prehistoric dinosaurs, medieval times, the Ice Age, ancient civilizations, and the Harlem Renaissance. Kevin’s historical knowledge proves invaluable as the group navigates these adventures, with each episode delving into new and exciting eras. - AB

Premieres July 24 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Decameron’ (Netflix)

The continued success of “Bridgerton” means we’ll see even more historical comedies set in the olden days but with modern needles drops and anachronistic language and behavior. “The Decameron” is the latest entry in this genre, joining its Netflix sibling, Apple’s “The Buccaneers” and Prime Video’s “My Lady Jane.” A group of people try to get through a pandemic, but the year is not 2020 — it’s 1348. When the Black Death strikes hard in Florence, nobles flee to a grand villa in the country for a wine-soaked sex romp. But soon, the bacchanal turns into an all-out fight for survival. - KW

Premieres July 25 on Netflix

2024 Paris Olympics (Peacock)

Let the games begin! The quadrennial international sports competition returns to Paris for the third time after the city previously hosted in 1900 and 1924 (so, it’s been a minute). Some events will take place in other towns across France, but the biggest and most high-profile ones will be set in the City of Lights. The opening ceremony’s parade of nations will be conducted as a boat parade along the Seine River. This Olympics features the introduction of break dancing as an event. Team USA is expected to compete for gold in many sports, including basketball, swimming and gymnastics.

Premieres July 26 on NBC and Peacock

More notable new July 2024 arrivals:

"Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 (July 1, Paramount Plus)

"Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black" (July 11, Prime Video)

"Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 (July 11, Netflix)

"The Serpent Queen" season 2 (July 12, Starz)

"My Spy: The Eternal City" (July 18, Prime Video)

"Snowpiercer" season 4 (July 21, AMC)

"Elite" season 8 (July 26, Netflix)