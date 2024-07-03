Netflix’s cheapest ad-free plan is dead — here’s what you’ll pay now

Netflix subscribers knew this day was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less painful. The streamer has now begun retiring its cheapest ad-free subscription, known as the Basic plan.

It was confirmed back in January that Netflix would be scrapping the Basic plan in select regions in Q2 2024. Subscribers have taken to social media platforms such as Reddit to lament a notification on their Netflix account explaining they have until July 13 to keep streaming after which they will need to “choose a new plan to keep watching”. The message also explains that the “Basic plan has been discontinued”.

This pop-up notification has appeared in the U.K. and Canada, indicating the streaming giant is adopting a slower phase-out strategy, consistent with its previous service changes. As of writing, we’ve yet to see reports of U.S. accounts being notified.

Netflix subscribers on the Basic plan will soon need to pick a new subscription tier if they want to continue to have access to the platform’s library of movies, TV shows and mobile games. There are currently a few options available, but they all either cost more money or come with a pretty significant caveat: advertisements.

If advertisements aren’t a dealbreaker for you, the cheapest plan is Standard with ads and costs $6.99 per month. Can’t handle pesky commercials (I don't blame you)? The cheapest ad-free tier is now Standard at $15.49 per month, or you can upgrade to Premium which costs a pretty hefty $22.99 a month but does include 4K content.

Netflix hasn’t given a firm reason why it decided to retire the $11.99 per month Basic plan (and also hasn’t commented on when U.S. subscribers will be forced to make the switch), but our best guess is it’s a simple numbers game. It’s more advantageous for Netflix to have users on an ad-supported tier, and this move will likely drive many accounts to the $6.99 tier, or see them pay a larger monthly fee.

After claiming in 2020 that the company had “no interest” in an ads tier, before then having a rethink and launching one in 2022, Netflix’s ad-free plan has been a big success. It’s the tier of choice for over 40 million Netflix subscribers and a 2023 earnings call suggested that ad-supported accounts are more financially valuable than users paying more for no ads.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re on the Basic plan and have yet to be notified that your subscription is coming to an end, consider yourself lucky, but be mindful that it’s almost certainly just a matter of time before you face the same warning. Afterward, you’ll either have to cough up more money each month or tolerate advertisements. Neither choice is especially great.