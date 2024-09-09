New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Sept 9-15)

A pair of returning series lead the top shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

This week, "Emily in Paris" returns for the second part of season 4. This show might be everyone's favorite show to hate — or favorite show to hate-watch — but it's also one of Netflix's biggest hits whenever it's released. "The Circle" also returns for season 7 this week, pitting digital personas against each other in an addicting reality TV show.

Things are a bit lighter on the new movies front, but there is one big Netflix original movie coming this week. "Uglies" is a new young adult science fiction movie starring Joey King, and it's one of our top picks from everything new on Netflix this month.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. And for more picks check out this new Netflix documentary that will "make you cry happy tears" according to our entertainment editor Rory Mellon.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Ahir Shah: Ends'

British comedian Ahri Shah's stand-up bits cover everything from being mistaken for a Muslim intent on imposing his views on the West (he's an atheist with Hindu parents), to wokeness and stereotypes and what his name translates to in the United Arab Emirates (watch the clip above for that last bit).

So it was very deserving when his stand-up show "Ends" won the Best Comedy Show award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. Now, Netflix is releasing a taping of that show from London's Royal Court Theatre for everyone to watch. Don't miss Shah as he discusses class, family and multiculturalism in the UK in this acclaimed stand-up special.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 10

'The Circle' season 7

"The Circle" is one of Netflix's biggest original shows. This reality show pits people against each other in a quest to become the most popular member of The Circle and win $100,000. The catch? They never meet each other face-to-face until the winner is revealed.

Yes, you read that correctly. While all 12 contestants will live in the same building in season 7, they play using their digital personas. Some of them aren't who they seem either — there are four "catfish" aka fake personas this season, including one catfish persona managed by a pair of twins. A catfish has won twice before, including just last season, so don't count out the fake competitors and don't this addicting reality show when it premieres this month.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 11

'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2

"Emily in Paris" is the definition of a guilty pleasure show. Audiences and critics alike are mixed to negative on the show, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. But despite this, "Emily in Paris" remains one of Netflix's most popular shows. The first part of season 4 has already racked up over 18.5 million hours viewed.

"Emily in Paris" is created by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star and stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper. Emily is living her best life as an American ex-pat in Paris, though many viewers think she could make more of an effort to assimilate into French culture. The first half of the season dropped back in August and now, Emily is set to have even more adventures, from skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 12

'Uglies'

"Uglies" stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood a 15-year-old girl in a dystopian world where people in theory want for nothing. Based on the 2005 novel of the same name, in this world, everyone is considered "ugly" until they turn 16. But once they turn 16, they are given extreme plastic surgery and dubbed "Pretty." At this point, they're allowed to fully integrate into society.

The movie takes place just as Tally is about to turn 16, and she hopes that the surgery will give her everything she dreamed about. But as her transformation approaches she learns that this perfect society isn't so perfect after all. Abandoning the surgery, she escapes to the "Smoke" where a community of "uglies" are hiding from the powers that be.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 13

'Heels' season 1-2

Fans of wrestling will tell you it's predetermined or scripted, but that it's not fake. The characters are expertly crafted to win over the crowd. One such character archetype is the "heel," a villain designed to get the crowd to support the good guy (known as a "face").

In "Heels" brothers Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Duffy go toe-to-toe with each other in the ring as the heel and face of their late father's wrestling promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the ring, they're trying to gain the national spotlight. But outside of the ring, they're fighting with each other for the fate of the DWL, which is currently run by Jack. The entire two-season series is dropping on Netflix, so feel free to binge all 16 episodes this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 15

Everything new on Netflix: Sept 9-15

SEPTEMBER 9

"Hot Wheels Let's Race" season 2 (Netflix family)

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!

SEPTEMBER 10

"Ahir Shah: Ends" (GB) (Netflix comedy special)

From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view.

"Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father" (GB) (Netflix series)

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

SEPTEMBER 11

"Boxer" (PL) (Netflix film)

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.

"The Circle" season 7 (Netflix series)

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.

"Technoboys" (MX) (Netflix film)

They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

SEPTEMBER 12

"Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall" (AR) (Netflix documentary)

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

"Billionaire Island" (NO) (Netflix series)

The series is shot on the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway’s much-talked-about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.

"Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2 (Netflix series)

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.

"Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter" (Netflix documentary)

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

"Midnight at the Pera Palace" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

"Black Mass"

SEPTEMBER 13

"Officer Black Belt" (KR) (Netflix film)

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

"Sector 36" (IN) (Netflix film)

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

"Uglies" (Netflix film)

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

SEPTEMBER 15

"Ancient Aliens' season 8

"Heels" seasons 1-2

"Intervention" season 23

Leaving Netflix This Week

Great news! There's currently nothing scheduled to leave Netflix this week.