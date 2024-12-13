9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more (Dec. 13-15)

‘Tis the season for streaming! As busy as the holidays can be, you may find time to relax by watching new shows and movies this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more of the best streaming services.

Netflix has two major original movies that almost complete opposites in genre and tone. The Christmas action flick "Carry-On" wants to be the next "Die Hard," while the biopic "Maria" explores the later years of opera diva Maria Callas, played by Angelina Jolie.

On the TV side, the prequel series "Dexter: Original Sin" reveals how the serial killer got his start, while the comedic thriller "No Good Deeds" pairs Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend. And be sure to check out our list of the 5 best Prime Video miniseries to binge-watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ (Paramount Plus With Showtime)

The “Dexter” franchise has already done a sequel; now, it's time to do a prequel, with Michael C. Hall returning to narrate Dexter Morgan's origin story. In 1991 Miami, a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) transitions from student to serial killer. Under the tutelage of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code to help him find people who deserve to be eliminated from society — all without landing on law enforcement’s radar. That's particularly challenging since Dexter takes on a forensics internship at the Miami Police Department.

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘No Good Deed’ (Netflix)

Two '90s sitcom stars team up for a comedic thriller that combines the recent TV obsessions of real estate and crime. From “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman, the show is set in a dream house turned nightmare. When married couple Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move out of their empty nest, it sets off a frenzy, with multiple families interested in their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. As buyers and agents swarm their home, Paul and Lydia must keep their dark secrets locked behind doors.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ (Netflix)

Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez thought his magnum opus was impossible to adapt into a movie. Well, that’s where TV steps in. With the blessing of the late author's family, showrunners Alex García López and Laura Mora bring to life the epic story of seven generations of the Buendía family. The chronicle begins in the early 19th century with cousins and forbidden lovers José Arcadio Buendía (Marco Antonio González) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales) fleeing their village in search of a new home, which they call Macondo.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Paris and Nicole: The Encore’ (Peacock)

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are a long way from “The Simple Life.” More than two decades after their reality TV debut, the BFFs reunite for this three-part special that will see them bring their song “Sanasa” (created in “The Simple Life” season 3) to the opera. Before they get their production off the ground, they head back to Arkansas to revisit their past and re-terrorize the locals. Then, they’ll write their magnum opus, hold auditions and direct a cast and crew to create a spectacle like none other. That’s hot.

All 3 episodes streaming now on Peacock

‘The Real Full Monty’ (Fox)

The 1997 British comedy “The Full Monty” is a beloved classic about a group of unemployed male steel workers who put on a striptease act to make money. Now, it’s becoming real. Anthony Anderson rallies a group of male celebrities to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research. The “Black-ish” alum and Taye Diggs (“The Best Man”), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing With the Stars” and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Van Der Beek recently revealed he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. They train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers: a striptease dance in front of a live audience, all in the name of a good cause.

Special streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

“Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. I won’t get into all the numerous reasons why; if you disagree, well, you’re wrong. Anyway, “Carry-On” wants to be the new “Die Hard” — an action-packed thriller set on Christmas Eve. TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) is working at the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year when a mysterious blackmailer (Jason Bateman) threatens Ethan’s pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson) if he doesn’t let a dangerous package slip onto a flight. Ethan has to find a way to keep everyone safe while hunting down the bad guy.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Maria’ (Netflix)

Angelina Jolie rarely makes movies these days, so when she headlines one, you sit up and take notice. She stars as opera singer Maria Callas in this biopic capping off director Pablo Larrain’s trilogy about influential women of the 20th century, following “Jackie” with Natalie Portman and “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart. The film is set in the 1970s, during Callas’ final years in Paris, where the legendary diva retreated to grapple with her identity and legacy after leading a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ (Disney Plus)

This music documentary follows Elton John as he reflects on his life and his astonishing 50-year career while preparing for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium. He recounts the highs and heartbreaks of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become an icon. Archival clips and unseen footage gives fans a front-row seat to his groundbreaking performance at Los Angeles' Troubadour Club in 1970, writing “Tiny Dancer,” playing live at John Lennon’s last performance, and many other celebrated moments.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Conclave’ (Peacock)

One of the most thrilling movies of the year centers on a contentious election … no, not that one. It chronicles the ancient, highly secretive and intensely political process of selecting a new Pope. After the unexpected death of a beloved Pope, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) must oversee the selection of the new pontiff from among the powerful cardinals who have gathered from around the world, including top contenders Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci), Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow), Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) and Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto). Locked within the Vatican, they engage in subtle warfare — maneuvering, scheming and undermining. But as the election proceeds, Lawrence begins to uncover secrets that could shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

Streaming now on Peacock

