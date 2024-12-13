Prime Video's top 10 has three great movies to watch right now — including this captivating crime drama

Prime Video ranks pretty highly in the best streaming services race because it boasts an impressive range of movies, but with that kind of streaming catalog comes an entirely different problem: how do you decide what to watch?

If you've ever turned to the Prime Video top 10 for recommendations, you'll know that you can't always trust that what's popular will always be worth watching, but right now, the streamer's top 10 is home to some great watches for movie lovers.

Chief among them is a slick, seriously cool crime drama that's just raced into the top 10 chart. And, since we're growing closer and closer to the big day, it's also no surprise to see several holiday movies have crept into the Prime Video top 10, either. If you're not in the mood for a slow-burn crime drama, then we've highlighted a couple of festive favorites that are also in the running, too (spoiler: even though it's Prime Video's new no. 1 movie, I'm not about to recommend "Red One").

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 chart as of Friday, December 11.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Bikeriders'

Jeff Nichols' slick period piece "The Bikeriders" is heavy on the vibes and slightly light on plot, but should prove captivating to anyone looking to lose themselves in a throwback crime drama.

Throwing us back in time to the 1960s, "The Bikeriders" explores a decade in the life and times of members of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, including founder Johnny David (Tom Hardy), Benny (Austin Butler) and his partner, Kathy (Jodie Comer). Expect interchapter drama, some violence, and some stunning footage of the open road, courtesy of cinematographer, Adam Stone.

'Love Actually'

While Netflix's recent Christmas release "That Christmas" — which was based on a collection of stories penned by "Love Actually" director Richard Curtis — didn't impress me much, there's no denying that this 2003 feature is an out-and-out Christmas classic.

Charting the progress of a number of intertwining love stories across London in the run-up to Christmas, this beloved festive watch is a mainstay of the Christmas season for many for good reason.

This is comforting, cheesy, feelgood viewing, and contains a number of truly iconic moments, from Mark's (Andrew Lincoln) doorstep confession of love to Juliet (Keira Knightley), down to newly-elected Prime Minister David (Hugh Grant) prancing his way through the halls of 10 Downing Street.

'The Holiday'

If "Love Actually" isn't enough to satisfy your Christmas romance craving, then "The Holiday" is another festive romcom just waiting to be rewatched.

Nancy Meyers' 2006 romantic comedy follows two women who decide to exchange homes over the festive period via a website, in a bid to escape their troubled love lives.

Having learned her partner is engaged to another woman, British journalist Iris (Kate Winslet) heads over to LA to stay in Amanda's (Cameron Diaz) luxurious mansion, where she falls for film composer, Miles (Jack Black). Meanwhile, Amanda takes up residence in Iris' cozy English cottage, where she strikes a connection with Iris' dashing brother, Graham (Jude Law).

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Red One" "The Bikeriders" "The Holiday" "Love Actually" "Frosty the Snowman" "The Family Stone" "Me Before You" "Almost Christmas" "White Christmas" "Last Holiday"