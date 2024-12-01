New on Peacock in December 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Believe it or not, the end of the year is finally here. Peacock is sending out a gift to close out 2024: tons of new movies and shows to check out.

Peacock is one of our favorites when it comes to the best streaming services thanks to its unparalleled value, with a library of great movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more at a reasonable price.

Leading the pack this month is the premiere of the raucous "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story," which has a lot to say about the TV phenomenon that rocked late-night ads in the late '90s to the early 2000s. There's also the streaming premiere of the psychological horror movie "Speak No Evil," which will have you thinking twice about the friends you make while on vacation.

With that in mind, check out everything that's new on Peacock in December 2024, so you can find something to help you ring the new year in with style.

New on Peacock in December 2024: Top picks

'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story'

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

As anyone who watched late night TV can tell you, the "Girls Gone Wild" empire was a controversial cultural phenomenon that built itself up with commercials for tapes featuring college students going topless for merch and for kicks. Creator Joe Francis rose to fame through this venture, which exploited the intersection of youth culture and sexuality long before the era of social media. The story unfolds through never-before-seen interview access to Francis himself, alongside testimonies from former employees, adversaries, and those impacted by his actions revealing the legacy of a man who now lives, essentially, in exile.

Premieres December 3 on Peacock

'Speak No Evil'

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A seemingly perfect vacation takes a dark turn when an American family accepts a weekend invitation to visit their new British friends' countryside estate. What begins as a pleasant getaway with their charming hosts quickly unravels into something more sinister. Both parents become increasingly uneasy as they notice strange behavior surrounding their hosts and their mute son. As unsettling events escalate, they realize their gracious British friends have ulterior motives that could put their own daughter in danger.

Premieres December 6 on Peacock

'Day of the Jackal' finale

The Day of the Jackal | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The thrilling conclusion of this assassin drama wraps up the story of the hitman known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne). He has made a tidy living executing a variety of targets., but his world begins to unravel after his latest kill where a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) picks up his trail after his latest hit. Her pursuit of the normally feckless hitman unfolds across European cities, quickly turning into an intricate game of cat and mouse where both hunter and hunted have to adapt to new strategies to constantly stay one step ahead of the other.

Finale airs December 12 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in December 2024

December 3: Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story (Peacock Original)

December 5 and 19: Here Come The Irish, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

December 12: The Day of The Jackal, Finale (Peacock Original)

December 12: The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 (Peacock Exclusive)

December 12: Paris & Nicole: The Encore (Peacock Original)

December 19: Laid, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Everything new on Peacock in December 2024

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Happy's Place, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story, Season 1 (E!)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

DECEMBER 1

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven ('92)

Believe in Christmas

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey's Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hook

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts

Still Waiting

This Is The End

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

DECEMBER 2

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

Caprica, Season 1

The Christmas Quest

Clean House: New York, Season 1

The Finnish Line

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

DECEMBER 3

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

The Northman

DECEMBER 4

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

DECEMBER 5

Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish - New Episode (Peacock Original)

I Can Only Imagine

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

DECEMBER 6

A Dance In The Snow

The Holiday List

Saban's Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 - Premiere (Bravo)

Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)

Strays (2023)

DECEMBER 7

Private Princess Christmas

Trolls

DECEMBER 8

Sugarplummed

DECEMBER 9

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

DECEMBER 10

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes - Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

DECEMBER 11

The Voice, Season 26 - Finale (NBC)

DECEMBER 12

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 - Premiere, All Episodes, 24 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)

Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne's Story - Premiere (E!)

DECEMBER 13

All I Need for Christmas

Scare Tactics, Season 1 - Finale (USA)

DECEMBER 14

Hanukkah on the Rocks

DECEMBER 15

The Santa Class

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)

DECEMBER 16

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star+

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

DECEMBER 17

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster - Premiere (Peacock Original)

DECEMBER 19

Here Come The Irish - New Episode (Peacock Original)

Laid, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)Making Manson - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

DECEMBER 20

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

Trading Up Christmas

DECEMBER 21

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)

DECEMBER 22

Happy Howlidays

Sing 2

DECEMBER 23

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)

DECEMBER 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

DECEMBER 26

Five Nights At Freddy’s

House of Villains, Season 2 - Finale (E!)

Prey For The Devil

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story - Finale (E!)

DECEMBER 30

Inside Look: Nosferatu

DECEMBER 31