New on Peacock in December 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
All the can't-miss shows and movies hitting Peacock this month
Believe it or not, the end of the year is finally here. Peacock is sending out a gift to close out 2024: tons of new movies and shows to check out.
Peacock is one of our favorites when it comes to the best streaming services thanks to its unparalleled value, with a library of great movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more at a reasonable price.
Leading the pack this month is the premiere of the raucous "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story," which has a lot to say about the TV phenomenon that rocked late-night ads in the late '90s to the early 2000s. There's also the streaming premiere of the psychological horror movie "Speak No Evil," which will have you thinking twice about the friends you make while on vacation.
With that in mind, check out everything that's new on Peacock in December 2024, so you can find something to help you ring the new year in with style.
New on Peacock in December 2024: Top picks
'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story'
As anyone who watched late night TV can tell you, the "Girls Gone Wild" empire was a controversial cultural phenomenon that built itself up with commercials for tapes featuring college students going topless for merch and for kicks. Creator Joe Francis rose to fame through this venture, which exploited the intersection of youth culture and sexuality long before the era of social media. The story unfolds through never-before-seen interview access to Francis himself, alongside testimonies from former employees, adversaries, and those impacted by his actions revealing the legacy of a man who now lives, essentially, in exile.
Premieres December 3 on Peacock
'Speak No Evil'
A seemingly perfect vacation takes a dark turn when an American family accepts a weekend invitation to visit their new British friends' countryside estate. What begins as a pleasant getaway with their charming hosts quickly unravels into something more sinister. Both parents become increasingly uneasy as they notice strange behavior surrounding their hosts and their mute son. As unsettling events escalate, they realize their gracious British friends have ulterior motives that could put their own daughter in danger.
Premieres December 6 on Peacock
'Day of the Jackal' finale
The thrilling conclusion of this assassin drama wraps up the story of the hitman known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne). He has made a tidy living executing a variety of targets., but his world begins to unravel after his latest kill where a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) picks up his trail after his latest hit. Her pursuit of the normally feckless hitman unfolds across European cities, quickly turning into an intricate game of cat and mouse where both hunter and hunted have to adapt to new strategies to constantly stay one step ahead of the other.
Finale airs December 12 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in December 2024
December 3: Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story (Peacock Original)
December 5 and 19: Here Come The Irish, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
December 12: The Day of The Jackal, Finale (Peacock Original)
December 12: The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 (Peacock Exclusive)
December 12: Paris & Nicole: The Encore (Peacock Original)
December 19: Laid, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
New Episodes Weekly
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
- Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Happy's Place, Season 1 (NBC)
- Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)
- House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)
- The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
- La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
- Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)
- Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
- Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story, Season 1 (E!)
- Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
DECEMBER 1
- American Hangman
- Another Kind of Wedding
- Beethoven ('92)
- Believe in Christmas
- Beverly Hills Wedding
- The Big Lebowski
- The Blessing Bracelet
- Bridal Wave
- Brown Sugar
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Change-Up
- Country At Heart
- Cut, Color, Murder
- Deep Impact
- Donkey's Caroling Christmas-Tacular
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat
- Dream Moms
- Drumline
- East Side Sushi
- Edward Sissorhands
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- The Heat
- Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
- Hook
- I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
- Inception
- Jamesy Boy
- Just Like Heaven
- Just Wright
- Krampus
- Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Life (2017)
- Lone Survivor
- Love in Design
- The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
- Mamma Mia!
- Meatballs
- Merry Madagascar
- Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
- Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
- Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
- Office Space
- Over The Moon In Love
- Pacific Rim
- The Parts You Lose
- Pride And Prejudice
- Puss In Boots
- Rhapsody of Love
- Rise Of The Guardians
- Robin Hood: Men In Tights
- Rock Of Ages
- The Shack
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Spare Parts
- Still Waiting
- This Is The End
- To Catch a Spy
- The Valley of Light
- Waiting…
- The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)
- Wedding of a Lifetime
- Wish You Were Here
DECEMBER 2
- About A Boy, Seasons 1-2
- Caprica, Season 1
- The Christmas Quest
- Clean House: New York, Season 1
- The Finnish Line
- L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2
- The Black Donnellys, Season 1
- Uncle Buck, Season 1
- Up All Night, Seasons 1-2
DECEMBER 3
- Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)
- The Northman
DECEMBER 4
- Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)
DECEMBER 5
- Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)
- Day of the Jackal, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Here Come The Irish - New Episode (Peacock Original)
- I Can Only Imagine
- Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
- Sold on SLC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
DECEMBER 6
- A Dance In The Snow
- The Holiday List
- Saban's Power Rangers
- Southern Charm, Season 10 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)
- Strays (2023)
DECEMBER 7
- Private Princess Christmas
- Trolls
DECEMBER 8
- Sugarplummed
DECEMBER 9
- The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3
- Colony, Seasons 1-3
- Defiance, Seasons 1-3
- Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5
DECEMBER 10
- Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes - Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
DECEMBER 11
- The Voice, Season 26 - Finale (NBC)
DECEMBER 12
- Day of the Jackal, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- A Motown Christmas (NBC)
- The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 - Premiere, All Episodes, 24 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
- Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne's Story - Premiere (E!)
DECEMBER 13
- All I Need for Christmas
- Scare Tactics, Season 1 - Finale (USA)
DECEMBER 14
- Hanukkah on the Rocks
DECEMBER 15
- The Santa Class
- Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)
DECEMBER 16
- Definitely, Maybe
- Following Yonder Star+
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
DECEMBER 17
- Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry (NBC)
- Puff: The Making of a Monster - Premiere (Peacock Original)
DECEMBER 19
- Here Come The Irish - New Episode (Peacock Original)
- Laid, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
- A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
- Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)Making Manson - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
DECEMBER 20
- Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)
- Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
- Trading Up Christmas
DECEMBER 21
- Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)
DECEMBER 22
- Happy Howlidays
- Sing 2
DECEMBER 23
- Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)
DECEMBER 24
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
DECEMBER 26
- Five Nights At Freddy’s
- House of Villains, Season 2 - Finale (E!)
- Prey For The Devil
- Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story - Finale (E!)
DECEMBER 30
- Inside Look: Nosferatu
DECEMBER 31
- Jesus Revolution
- Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 34 - Finale (Oxygen)
- Stillwater
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.