'Fallout' star Walton Goggins just dropped a big season 2 progress update

We've just had an exciting update for "Fallout" season 2, courtesy of our favorite Ghoul.

On Instagram, "Fallout" star Walton Goggins (aka Cooper Howard/"The Ghoul" shared a behind-the-scenes shot getting his Ghoul make-up reapplied, showing that the hit Prime Video video game adaptation has started shooting its second season.

Alongside the shot, Goggins made it clear that he was happy to be back in action, writing: "Back in the saddle.... #Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this s**t for the love of the Game".

A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)

As you might expect, fans were hyped; have a quick scroll through the comments section and you'll see tons of excited viewers (and fellow celebrities) letting Goggins know just how amped they are.

This comes just a couple days after fellow star Ella Purnell teased on BlueSky that she was returning to the Wasteland, writing "The wasteland is calling see you soon #fallouts2 #falloutnewvegas", so it seems like the whole gang are back in action.

In late November, we also saw some potential set photos circulating on X (via Fallout Films). A fan driving past an abandoned motel on their way to Vegas saw what they thought was the "Fallout" team filming something, judging by what they suspect might be Fallout: New Vegas' Novac roadsign.

What else do we know about 'Fallout' season 2?

Sadly, we're still pretty light on "Fallout" season 2 info right now. Plot info is very light, beyond the fact that, judging by the end of season 1, The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean (Purnell) will be making for New Vegas, continuing to hunt for her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).

We also know that Deathclaws — one of the Wasteland's most dangerous mutated creatures — are due to make an appearance at some point. And, given the first season told a new story set within the Fallout universe, there's every chance the team will have dreamt up some bizarre new creations for the sophomore season.

Not only do we have scant plot info, we also still don't have an official release date for "Fallout" season 2. I wouldn't expect to see one anytime soon, either even though showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have told The Hollywood Reporter they're "going as fast as we possibly can" on the new season.

Given how complicated bringing the Wasteland to life is, I wouldn't be surprised if it didn't arrive until sometime in 2026. While we wait for more info, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Prime Video shows and the best shows like "Fallout" to find your next must-watch show.