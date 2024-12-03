9 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (Dec. 3-9)

Thanksgiving may be over but you can still take a holiday with the top new movies this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

Headlining the slate this week are some big movies with even bigger stars. The Juice is loose in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," with Michael Keaton reprising in the titular ghoulish role. Then there's "It Ends with Us," a Blake Lively romantic drama that some felt was more controversial than good.

But if you watch one movie this week, I implore you to watch "Juror No. 2." The movie is the latest — and possibly last — from acclaimed actor and director Clint Eastwood.

By all accounts, the movie is great, with critics and audiences both praising it on Rotten Tomatoes. But for some reason, Warner Bros. Discovery declined to give it a wide theatrical release in the U.S. So buy or rent it this week on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services to show support for good movies. If you can't, make sure to at least watch in on Max when it arrives later this month.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the best of what's new on Netflix as well as the best Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Max)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 comedy horror classic, "Beetlejuice." Set more than three decades after the 1988 movie, this sequel brings back Michael Keaton as the titular Betelgeuse. It also reprises Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, who, though now a mother and TV show host, is still haunted by the events of the first movie.

They are not the only familiar faces, as Catherine O'Hara returns as Lydia's stepmother. There are several new cast members, including Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's murderous ex, Justin Theroux as Lydia's awful boyfriend and Willem Dafoe as an underworld detective. This sequel is by no means better than the first, but I enjoyed watching it and you probably will too.



Stream it on Max starting Dec. 6

'It Ends with Us' (Netflix)

It Ends with Us - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas Now - YouTube Watch On

"It Ends with Us" is based on the popular Colleen Hoober novel of the same name. It stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, who has a meet-cute with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). Before they can fully hit it off, he has to dash, but they meet again at Allysa's (Jenny Slate) birthday party, a woman who Lily hired to work out her flower shop, only to discover that she is Ryle's sister.

Unfortunately, this isn't quite a happy-ever-after love story. Ryle is abusive and it causes Lily pain, both emotionally and physically. If you've suffered an abusive relationship yourself, maybe skip this movie, which despite its commercial success was not beloved critically, in part because of how mediocrely it handles its complex subject matter.

Stream it on Netflix starting Dec. 9

'Juror No. 2' (PVOD)

Juror #2 - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

"Juror No. 2" stars Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, who has been summoned to serve jury duty in the case of the murder of Kendall Carter (Francesca Eastwood). Kendall was found dead under a bridge after a public fight with her intoxicated boyfriend James Sythe (Gabriel Basso) and the local prosecutor with aspirations of becoming district attorney (Toni Collette) is hoping to make an example of Sythe in an election year.

There's just one problem — Justin may have killed her. Or, at least, that's the conclusion he reaches after hearing all the details of the story. That same night, he had hit what he thought was a deer and left the scene after not finding a wounded animal. But now, he thinks it may have been Kendall he struck with his vehicle, and as a recovering alcoholic, revealing this suspicion could land him in jail for suspected manslaughter while under the influence.



Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Fly Me to the Moon' (Apple TV Plus)

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Fly Me to the Moon" is a romantic-comedy-meets-historical-fiction. It stars Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist brought in by the shadowy U.S. government operative More Burkus (Woody Harrelson). His goal is to have her help NASA drum up support for the Apollo 11 lunar mission and revitalize American interest in the space race. To get her on board, he threatens to expose her shady past.

While at NASA though, she meets NASA launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) and while they clash plenty of sparks also definitely fly. But things take a sudden turn when Moe asks Kelly to fake the moon landing without Cole knowing so that even if it fails, it will appear to succeed. The movie is perfectly fine, though a bit long, but Jim Rash as film director Lance Vespertine is almost reason enough on its own to watch this movie.

Stream it on Apple TV Plus starting Dec. 6

'Speak No Evil' (Peacock)

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Speak No Evil" is a psychological horror/thriller with a great cast. It stars Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Alix West Lefler as Louise, Ben, and Agnes Dalton. They're a family vacationing in Italy, and while there, they meet another family, consisting of Paddy (James McAvoy), Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and Ant (Dan Hough). They hit it off and, upon returning to London, decide to go to Paddy and Ciara's remote farmhouse in Devon.

From there, things start to go wrong. Things get weird not too long after arriving and really get weird when the Dalton's daughter Agnes is almost forced into sharing a bed with Paddy and Agnes. If you like a horror movie with a twist, "Speak No Evil" is a must watcht his week.

Stream it on Peacock starting Dec. 6

'The People's Joker' (Mubi)

The People's Joker - Trailer (Watch it now!) - YouTube Watch On

Don't mistake this for "Joker: Folie à Deux." This movie is an unofficial parody of the DC Comics character in a dystopian world where Batman is the bad guy. "The People's Joker" premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival but, as an unsanctioned parody, has gone through a protracted process to finally get to a streaming service.

But now that it's coming to Mubi, you have to watch this unhinged-yet-beloved superhero movie. The film is centered around Joker the Harlequin/Vera (Vera Drew), a trans woman from Smallville trying to break into the world of stand-up comedy. Once in Gotham, she joins an improv comedy troupe that includes Jason Todd as another Joker called "Mr. J," (Kane Distler), Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin (Nathan Faustyn) and is led by Ra's al Ghul (David Liebe Hart). I can't really do the movie justice in a description — you'll just have to see it.

Stream it on Mubi starting Dec. 6

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (Max)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" has been one of the more critically acclaimed documentaries of 2024. It centers around the life of American actor Christopher Reeve, who was most famous for two things. First, was his iconic portrayal of Superman. But second was the horse riding accident that left him paralyzed, rocking a lot of the world because it showed Superman was human.

Reeve didn't let his accident put his life permanently on ice though. He went on to become an incredible activist for disability rights, which aside from the accident itself is the film's biggest focus. If you want a documentary that makes you feel something, then this is the one to watch this week.



Stream it on Max starting Dec. 7

'The Fabulous Four' (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

The Fabulous Four | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

"The Fabulous Four" stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullaly as friends Kitty and Alice. When they receive an invitation to their friend Marilyn’s (Bette Midler) wedding, they decide to try and reunite their old gang of friends. To do this, they have to trick their friend Lou (Susan Sarandon) into coming since she had a falling-out with Marilyn after she stole her boyfriend John and eloped with him.

So to trick Lou, Kitty and Alice tell her she has won a raffle from the Hemingway House to win a cat. Of course, this doesn't go so well after Lou finds out it's a lie. The movie hasn't gotten rave reviews but with such a talented cast it's undoubtedly one of the top new movies this week.



Stream it on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting Dec. 7

'The Convert' (Hulu)

The Convert - Official Trailer | Starring Guy Pearce | July 12 - YouTube Watch On

"The Convert" is a historical drama about early colonial life in New Zealand during the 1830s. It stars Guy Pearce as Thomas Munro, a minister from the U.K. who arrives in New Zealand during a clash between rival Maori tribes. His desire for peace gets him inserted right in the middle of this clash, as he pleads for the life of Rangimai (Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne), daughter of Maori chieftain Maianui (Antonio Te Maioha), who is currently at war with Akatarewa (Lawrence Makoare).

This movie appears to have a lot of standard historical fiction tropes, particularly when retelling stories of colonization. Thomas teaches the natives Christianity, realizes that perhaps it's not the English settlers who are righteous, etc. But "The Convert" is co-written and directed by Maori filmmaker Lee Tamahori, so expect some authenticty.



Stream it on Hulu starting Dec. 7