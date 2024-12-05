One of the best thrillers you missed in theaters is now streaming — and it’s 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Walking out of my cinema screening of “Juror No. 2,” the movie that kept rattling around my brain was 2015’s “The Martian." That probably seems like a very odd comparison point. One is a courtroom legal thriller about a juror struggling with one heck of an ethical dilemma, while the other is a big-budget sci-fi flick about an astronaut stuck on Mars. And yet, to me, the movies share a key similarity: Both are among the most entertaining movies ever made.

That isn’t to say that “Juror No.2” is my favorite movie of the year (nor was “The Martian” my favorite movie of 2015), but if tasked with recommending somebody a movie based purely on the entertainment factor, they both spring instantly to mind. Unfortunately, I suspect many people haven’t got the chance to see “Juror No. 2” as Warner Bros. opted against a wide theatrical release and instead put in its fewer than 50 movie theaters domestically.

That’s a crime for which no jury in the land would find the media conglomerate innocent, because “Juror No. 2” is the definition of a must-watch, and it deserved to be enjoyed by far more people on the big screen. Fortunately, it’s just arrived on premium video-on-demand platforms (including Amazon and Apple), so if you didn’t get to watch this Clint Eastwood-directed movie at your local multiplex, you can at least watch at home and understand why it's being hyped up so much.

It’s been suggested that “Juror No. 2” may be Clint Eastwood’s final movie, and if so, it’s one incredible note to go out on. Here’s why you shouldn't miss this legal thriller now that it's available to stream…

Directed by Clint Eastwood, "Juror No. 2" sees a recovering alcoholic and family man (Nicholas Hoult) face an impossible ethical dilemma when he's called up to jury service and realizes that the victim on trial is innocent because he committed the crime himself. This legal thriller also stars Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons and Zoey Deutch.

What is 'Juror No. 2' about?

Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) is a recovering alcoholic with a heavily pregnant wife at home (Zoey Deutch). So let’s just say his summons for jury duty isn’t especially welcome. However, once selected to be on the jury for a high-profile murder case, being away from his wife and having to commute to the courtroom each day becomes the least of his problems.

The family man faces an impossible moral dilemma when he realizes that the man on trial for murdering his girlfriend following a drunken argument at a seedy dive bar is innocent. How does Justin know that? Because Juston himself is (inadvertently) responsible for the victim’s death. And now Justin has to decide whether to condemn an innocent man or reveal the truth.

The rest of the jury, and the prosecutor Faith Killebrew (Toni Collette), are convinced they have the guilty party corned, but Juston knows the truth. They are going to send an innocent man to jail. With his future and family on the line, Justin attempts to find a way to convince his fellow jurors they’ve got the wrong man while also not revealing his involvement.

'Juror No. 2' is a stunning courtroom drama

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

The above plot synopsis should be all it takes to sell you on “Juror No. 2”. Try and tell me that isn’t one of the most intriguing ideas for a legal thriller you’ve ever heard. Well, if like me, you think that’s an utterly fantastic premise for a movie, I’m delighted to report that “Juror No. 2” doesn’t waste such a brilliant setup, and if anything it’s even better than it sounds.

“Juror No. 2” is one of the most well-paced movies I’ve ever watched. Running just a shade under two hours, there’s absolutely no fat here, every scene feels important, and fresh twists, and narrative wrinkles, are generously sprinkled throughout. Just when you think the story has nowhere else to go, something unexpected will be revealed. It’s genuine writing from Jonathan Abrams, and the runtime passes in a total flash.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Lightnin' Production Rentals / Malpaso Productions / Album / Alamy)

Nicholas Hoult proves to be a solid choice for the lead. He plays Justin with an immense sense of guilt, which is really important for keeping viewers on his side. He’s not a villain, just a man who has made several mistakes and is now forced into an almost impossible situation. The supporting cast is equally strong, Toni Collette is dependable (and channels some of her character from Netflix’s excellent “Unbelievable” limited series), J.K. Simmons is having a blast playing another juror, and Kiefer Sutherland pops up in a small role as well.

The movie also makes the wise decision to not cast judgment on Justin or the decisions he makes. The question of “what is true justice?” echoes through the entire movie but by the end, you won’t have a definitive answer. This lack of a resolution to the movie’s thematic question didn’t leave me feeling unsatisfied, instead, I came away from “Juror No. 2” with much to ponder, and I’m looking forward to the online debates that are sure to flow from it’s streaming debut.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Juror No. 2” is not an ambitious movie from a filmmaking perspective. Its aesthetic is almost TV show-like and there’s little artistic flair but when the core narrative is this gripping, the unspectacular (but unquestionably solid) direction isn’t an issue. “Juror No. 2” is a masterfully entertaining movie.

'Juror No. 2' reviews — this legal thriller is a hit

I’m not alone in dishing out serious praise for “Juror No. 2." On Rotten Tomatoes , the movie has an impressive 93% score from almost 135 reviews. It’s not just a critical darling either. The audience score via RT’s Popcornmeter (I still hate that rebrand!) is also high at 92%.

Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post declared the movie a “Morally complex, smart fare that’s made for adults.” While Observer’s Rex Reed said, “Nicholas Hoult shines in a career-defining role, while Eastwood’s direction delivers relentless tension and moral complexity in a film that could mark a spectacular swan song.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo)

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com felt the movie was an appropriate send-off for the veteran director: “If this is indeed [Clint Eastwood's] swan song as director, the 94-year-old legend ends his career behind the camera on a high note”. Christian Zilko of IndieWire was another fan. “Not only does the film rise to the occasion, it soars past it,” said Zilko in a positive review.

While the majority of critics found “Juror No. 2” an impressive courtroom thriller, Kyle Smith of the Wall Street Journal said, “Jonathan Abrams’s script is so amateurish it feels like a first draft” and accused the flick of having a “cynical edge”. I respect but strongly disagree with those claims.

You need to stream “Juror No. 2” right now

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc / Warner Bros. / Alamy Stock Photo)

If I’ve not made it very clear in the last 1,000+ words, I strongly recommend streaming “Juror No. 2.” Between its well-paced plot, excellent performances and absorbing moral themes, this is a legal thriller that entertains and leaves you thinking about some pretty big questions. And while I want to avoid spoilers, the ending… let’s just say it’s stayed with me.

I’m particularly keen for “Juror No. 2” to be seen by more people as I feel its theatrical rollout (or should that be lack of one) was a real misstep by Warner Bros, and it has resulted in this movie failing to get the wider recognition it deserves. Hopefully, it’s a hit on streaming as it would be a huge shame if “Juror No. 2” becomes one of 2024’s forgotten gems.

While “Juror No. 2” is the best of the new additions to streaming this week (or at least, the best, in my humble opinion), there are plenty more options if you’re not totally sold on this Clint Eastwood feature. Check out our roundup of the top new streaming movies this week for even more options across the best streaming services including Netflix, Max and more.

