'Wicked' streaming date: When will it be available to watch at home?

Calling it "Popular" might just be an understatement. "Wicked", directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, is a highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Released in two parts, "Part One" hit theaters in November 2024 and "Part Two" will debut in 2025.

It's generated a ton of buzz and has gone on to become the highest-grossing movie ever based on a Broadway musical. The star-studded cast also includes Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. And if you like to sing, well, let's just say you'll feel right at home.

The musical is currently tearing up theaters right now, but when will it be available to watch from the comfort of our couches? We aren't 100% certain on all the details just yet, but we can make an educated guess. Here's everything we know about "Wicked's" streaming release.

What is 'Wicked' about?

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which itself was based off of the original novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy's arrival, focusing on the complex relationship between two witches: Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who later becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda/Glinda (Ariana Graned), who becomes Glinda the Good.

The story begins at Shiz University, where the green-skinned Elphaba faces discrimination while the popular Glinda initially clashes with her. Despite their differences, they develop a deep friendship. But their paths eventually diverge after meeting the Wizard of Oz, leading them to make choices that ultimately shape their destinies and their roles in Oz's history.

Why is it so well-loved among its faithful fans? With glimmering production values, excellent songs, and engaging characters, it's a great spin on the traditional good-versus-evil perspective of Oz's story. And in the end, it reveals that "wickedness" may be more about perception and circumstance than true evil. It explores themes of friendship, prejudice, power, and the nature of good and evil — all of which make for the perfectly epic musical adaptation.

Where will 'Wicked' stream?

The future streaming home of "Wicked" is pretty clear. It will most likely make its subscription streaming debut on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform. This isn't surprising, as it's a Universal Pictures production, and the studio consistently releases its theatrical films on Peacock.

If you visit Peacock now, you can already find content related to the film, including the exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary "Wicked: On Set with Jon Chu," which offers a glimpse into the making of this adaptation.

Before Peacock, "Wicked" will most likely be available for premium-on-demand rentals by digital retailers like Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Universal typically makes its movies available on PVOD anywhere between one to two months after their theatrical debut. You could rent "Fall Guy" two months after it hit theaters, and "Twisters" just one month later.

The success of "Wicked," and its run during the holiday season, makes us think its PVOD release will be more in the two month range, so somewhere around mid-January.

As for when "Wicked" will arrive on Peacock, we can also look at previous Universal movies ("Twisters" took four months and "Fall Guy" took three). Based on that, "Wicked" will likely begin streaming on Peacock anywhere from mid-February to mid-March. Considering "Wicked" is an Oscar contender, and the 2025 Oscars are set for March 2, we think it might be closer to mid-February (right around Oscar voting) in order to drum up support.

For now, though, the only way to watch "Wicked" is at your local movie theater — which may be holding singalongs. So, you can belt out "Defying Gravity" with other fans to your heart's desire.