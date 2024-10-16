5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus has just added a slew of new movies for October 2024, and, as always, there's a collection of must-watches on the list.

This month, some of the best movies you can watch on Paramount Plus include a hilarious sci-fi spoof, a classic action-adventure caper that's always fun to revisit and a Jim Carrey classic. Those of you looking for recommendations for Halloween might be a little disappointed with the five flicks I've highlighted, as there's not really a spooky pick amongst them.

Fret not, though: if you're really looking for a scare, Paramount Plus also added a big range of horror flicks this month, including tons of "Hellraiser" movies and "Friday the 13th" Parts I-VIII. Don't forget to check out our complete list of everything new to Paramount Plus in October 2024 to see what else is on offer.

But without further ado, here are five movies that I'd recommend checking out this month, all of which have earned a 90% or higher score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, to make organizing your next Paramount Plus movie night just a little bit easier.

'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Galaxy Quest (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Galaxy Quest" is a hilarious caper that, primarily, functions as a parody of "Star Trek" — not only the sprawling Trek universe itself but also the wider trek fandom.

The movie finds the cast of the once-beloved "Galaxy Quest" (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell) reunited and taken on a very real quest after a group of alien "Galaxy Quest" superfans recruit them to take on their alien nemesis, Sarris. As a final note, if you find you enjoy "Galaxy Quest", you'll be pleased to know that Paramount Plus is taking a second stab at this sci-fi with a "Galaxy Quest" TV series.

Genre: Sci-Fi/Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Steven Spielberg makes great movies: who knew!? Seriously, though, Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) first adventure is still just as thrilling as ever, and I'll never tire of recommending it.

This first adventure takes us back to 1936 and follows the globetrotting, whip-cracking archeologist on a quest to try and find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can harness its powers. If you're looking for a pulpy, action-packed adventure movie to fill your time, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is never going to disappoint.

Genre: Action/Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Little Women' (1994)

Official Trailer: Little Women (1994) - YouTube Watch On

While some viewers might be more familiar with "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's famous novel, that's not to say that Gillian Armstrong's 1994 drama isn't worth seeking out; it comes very highly recommended indeed.

Armstrong's "Little Women" is another acclaimed take on the March sisters' story, one which is buoyed by sharp writing and its impressive ensemble cast (which includes Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and more).

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score:

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The actual idea behind Peter Weir's "The Truman Show" remains truly terrifying to me, but as a high-concept movie, it makes for a brilliant watch.

If you're not familiar with it, our movie revolves around Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a man who has no idea that his entire life is being shot and broadcast as a slice of popular reality TV. Witty, funny, and emotional, "The Truman Show" is a great pick for any Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME subscribers this month, one which is frankly worth seeing for Carrey's performance alone.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Looking for more laughs? "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is arguably the new to Paramount Plus movie you need to add to your watchlist ASAP, whether you've seen it or not.

This classic comedy sees Chicago ad man Neal Page (Steve Martin) desperately trying to make his way home for Thanksgiving. As more and more mishaps (bad weather, stolen cabs, broken trains, and much, much more), pile up, this trip becomes a true nightmare, one which isn't helped (at least not initially) by the appearance of chatty salesman, Del Griffith (John Candy).

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Paramount Plus